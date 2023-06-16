« previous next »
The Golf Thread

Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #5200 on: Yesterday at 10:20:55 pm
Leaders arent out for a while yet. Blimey.
Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #5201 on: Today at 07:58:52 am
Quote from: PhilV on June 16, 2023, 10:14:53 am
Yesterday played my normal course and shot 10 under my normal score.

Golf continues to confuse me, I felt like I wasn't playing as well as I can do, not striking the ball great but even scuffs were going in the general direction etc... fucks sake, winds me up!

This week saw a guy hit two awful shots on a par 3, first one went miles into out of bounds. Next one he hits a huge fade bounces thirty yards left of the green so must have started sixty yards left and it bounces right and left ending up in the hole. Hole in three. That's golf 🙈

Can't stay up to watch the US Open but hope Fowler does it. He has made a great comeback and deserved it after that year where he challenged at every major
Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #5202 on: Today at 09:01:37 am
Slightly earlier tee times tonight, at least. Rory and Scheffler playing together in the penultimate group could make for fun viewing.
Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #5203 on: Today at 09:11:50 am
What time are they teeing off mate?
