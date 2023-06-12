« previous next »
Author Topic: The Golf Thread  (Read 239576 times)

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5160 on: June 12, 2023, 12:10:00 am »
Hell be glad to be off that hole at least. Thought he wouldve holed that putt.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5161 on: June 12, 2023, 12:10:07 am »
Scrappy playoff so far.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5162 on: June 12, 2023, 12:18:38 am »
Not sure how many more chances Tommy will get to win
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5163 on: June 12, 2023, 12:20:44 am »
Fuck sake lads, I need to get to bed. Someone get a damn birdie please.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5164 on: June 12, 2023, 12:23:49 am »
Tommy misses 18 again with an iron and Taylor potentially in a divot.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5165 on: June 12, 2023, 12:33:59 am »
Well fuck. Just the 72 footer by Taylor to win.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5166 on: June 12, 2023, 12:35:18 am »
Some putt to win. Fleetwood didnt play well in the playoff.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5167 on: June 12, 2023, 12:36:41 am »
Quote from: frag on June 12, 2023, 12:33:59 am
Well fuck. Just the 72 footer by Taylor to win.

The longest putt he has holed on the tour. Good putt but it had a bit of luck.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5168 on: June 12, 2023, 01:59:04 am »
I called Tommy Fleetwood a bottler on here a little while ago and got slated for it. Harsh maybe, and I get he's won in Europe quite a few times and has some good Ryder Cup wins, but my goodness he's let a few golden chances slip away to win on the PGA Tour.

He's in a list of players who you just couldn't trust to get the job done. And the closer he gets, the harder it then gets to do it. Watch him win the US Open next week now :D
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5169 on: June 12, 2023, 02:12:33 am »
First Canadian to win the Canadian open in 69 years.

Had a chuckle during the playoff when commentary said... Fleetwood hasn't won in the USA yet. ( went on to talk about his worldwide wins)

Well even if had had won this tournament, what part of Canadian Open being played in Canada would have meant he'd won in the USA?

What they meant was he had yet to win a PGA tour event.
« Reply #5170 on: June 12, 2023, 07:24:48 am »
« Reply #5171 on: June 12, 2023, 07:25:06 am »
« Reply #5172 on: June 12, 2023, 10:37:53 am »
As if you're still watching this. It's a sport soaked in blood money FFS
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5173 on: June 12, 2023, 11:16:08 am »
Quote from: ScottScott on June 12, 2023, 10:37:53 am
As if you're still watching this. It's a sport soaked in blood money FFS

Precisely. It's now the equivalent of watching Man City week after week. The product now exists to build and further secure Saudi soft power. The more they own, the more cultural capital they buy, the harder it is for governments to ever criticise their regime. And it's shite. White blokes hitting balls around on massive lawns with very expensive sticks amid a general atmosphere of privilege and exclusivity.
« Reply #5174 on: June 12, 2023, 12:01:09 pm »
Quote from: ScottScott on June 12, 2023, 10:37:53 am
As if you're still watching this. It's a sport soaked in blood money FFS

Yep.  Embarrassing really.  Just highlights that sportwashing works, as the average person will just keep watching and following.
« Reply #5175 on: June 12, 2023, 12:18:55 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on June 12, 2023, 12:01:09 pm
Yep.  Embarrassing really.  Just highlights that sportwashing works, as the average person will just keep watching and following.

Whats the plan when Saudi Arabia buy every sport? Sit in darkness in your home?
« Reply #5176 on: June 12, 2023, 12:21:50 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on June 12, 2023, 12:18:55 pm
Whats the plan when Saudi Arabia buy every sport? Sit in darkness in your home?

I don't know? Go to local teams? Read a book? Dance?  I think we'll manage, should it come to that. :D  It won't though... the tide will only roll this way for so long.
« Reply #5177 on: June 12, 2023, 01:00:33 pm »
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on June 12, 2023, 12:21:50 pm
I don't know? Go to local teams? Read a book? Dance?  I think we'll manage, should it come to that. :D  It won't though... the tide will only roll this way for so long.

Haha money talks mate. In the end the money always win. As sad as it is to say, they will have a piece of every major pie soon enough. Already in Football, Cricket, Golf, F1 and pretty much all other major sports.

Once they get their hands on an NFL, NBA, MLB team then they will have completed their task.
« Reply #5178 on: June 12, 2023, 01:12:03 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on June 12, 2023, 12:18:55 pm
Whats the plan when Saudi Arabia buy every sport? Sit in darkness in your home?

It is hard to stop something that gives you a lot of pleasure, whatever that may be.  I've loved watching sport for most of my life, and there isn't many I really don't like.

However, I don't watch anywhere near as much, as I used to.  There are many reasons for this, one of the main ones is that I refuse to pay for any subscription services.  Top-level sport, and the ethics surrounding it, just isn't worhy of my money.


Obviously, the blame lies with the governing bodies and the people that run the sports, more so than the punters.  If the punters changed their habits and switched off on mass, would things change.....?

And yeah, as others have said, loads of other more interesting things to be doing with my life.
« Reply #5179 on: June 12, 2023, 02:55:11 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on June 12, 2023, 12:18:55 pm
Whats the plan when Saudi Arabia buy every sport? Sit in darkness in your home?

There's a big open world outside of the window, pretty amazing place as well.
« Reply #5180 on: June 12, 2023, 03:37:56 pm »
Happy U.S. Open week to those who still enjoy and watch golf!

Posted this the other week but here's a great review on Los Angeles Country Club, hosting the US Open for the first time ever:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TcIcBilkJ9k&feature=youtu.be
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5181 on: June 12, 2023, 04:29:31 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on June 12, 2023, 03:37:56 pm
Happy U.S. Open week to those who still enjoy and watch golf!

Posted this the other week but here's a great review on Los Angeles Country Club, hosting the US Open for the first time ever:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TcIcBilkJ9k&feature=youtu.be

Got corporate invite to this but couldn't make it work travelling over for it :(
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5182 on: Yesterday at 12:48:04 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on June 12, 2023, 03:37:56 pm
Happy U.S. Open week to those who still enjoy and watch golf!

Posted this the other week but here's a great review on Los Angeles Country Club, hosting the US Open for the first time ever:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TcIcBilkJ9k&feature=youtu.be

It looks like the course is going to play beautifully. Really interested to see how it looks too, and I wonder if course form from Riviera will be a factor? Some of the holes are very quirky, a driveable par 4 but the risk is not always worth it as the tee shot is blind, a par 3 that can play under 100 yards, a par 3 that can play close to 300 yards (albeit downhill) and another beast of a par 3 not far off that in yardage. And the finishing stretch has been described as 'big boy golf', with par 4s stretching way beyond 500 yards where pars are going to be golden.

Some parts of the course will be relatively gettable for a US Open, but again with the slopes and speeds of the greens and with not too much course form to go on, you're going to need to be patient, accurate and try and avoid those big numbers. I'd say -5 could very much be enough this week.
« Reply #5183 on: Yesterday at 12:58:15 pm »
Hole 11, Par 3, 290 Yards. That will be fun to watch!
« Reply #5184 on: Yesterday at 11:13:39 pm »
Thursday. Add 5 hours for UK time.

4:54 p.m. ET: Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, Hideki Matsuyama


Rory Mr. PGA and Brooks Mr. LIV in the same group.
« Reply #5185 on: Today at 05:28:22 pm »
Fucking shit time for us over this side of the pond. :D
« Reply #5186 on: Today at 05:31:15 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 11:13:39 pm
Thursday. Add 5 hours for UK time.

4:54 p.m. ET: Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, Hideki Matsuyama


Rory Mr. PGA and Brooks Mr. LIV in the same group.

Calling Brooks Mr. LIV seems a bit of a stretch, considering he's made it pretty obvious he's not a rah-rah LIV guy.  ;D

Brooks and Rory are definitely buddies though, they were in the same group during the Tuesday practice round at the Masters this year chatting it up and having a good time.
« Reply #5187 on: Today at 06:35:41 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 11:13:39 pm
Thursday. Add 5 hours for UK time.

4:54 p.m. ET: Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, Hideki Matsuyama


Rory Mr. PGA and Brooks Mr. LIV in the same group.

I always thought the US west coast was 7 or 8 hours behind us but I must be mistaken 🤷
« Reply #5188 on: Today at 06:38:56 pm »
Quote from: Lad on Today at 06:35:41 pm
I always thought the US west coast was 7 or 8 hours behind us but I must be mistaken 🤷

You are correct, it's 7 hours.
