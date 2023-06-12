Whats the plan when Saudi Arabia buy every sport? Sit in darkness in your home?
It is hard to stop something that gives you a lot of pleasure, whatever that may be. I've loved watching sport for most of my life, and there isn't many I really don't like.
However, I don't watch anywhere near as much, as I used to. There are many reasons for this, one of the main ones is that I refuse to pay for any subscription services. Top-level sport, and the ethics surrounding it, just isn't worhy of my money.
Obviously, the blame lies with the governing bodies and the people that run the sports, more so than the punters. If the punters changed their habits and switched off on mass, would things change.....?
And yeah, as others have said, loads of other more interesting things to be doing with my life.