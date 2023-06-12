Happy U.S. Open week to those who still enjoy and watch golf!



Posted this the other week but here's a great review on Los Angeles Country Club, hosting the US Open for the first time ever:



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TcIcBilkJ9k&feature=youtu.be



It looks like the course is going to play beautifully. Really interested to see how it looks too, and I wonder if course form from Riviera will be a factor? Some of the holes are very quirky, a driveable par 4 but the risk is not always worth it as the tee shot is blind, a par 3 that can play under 100 yards, a par 3 that can play close to 300 yards (albeit downhill) and another beast of a par 3 not far off that in yardage. And the finishing stretch has been described as 'big boy golf', with par 4s stretching way beyond 500 yards where pars are going to be golden.Some parts of the course will be relatively gettable for a US Open, but again with the slopes and speeds of the greens and with not too much course form to go on, you're going to need to be patient, accurate and try and avoid those big numbers. I'd say -5 could very much be enough this week.