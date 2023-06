What’s the plan when Saudi Arabia buy every sport? Sit in darkness in your home?



It is hard to stop something that gives you a lot of pleasure, whatever that may be. I've loved watching sport for most of my life, and there isn't many I really don't like.However, I don't watch anywhere near as much, as I used to. There are many reasons for this, one of the main ones is that I refuse to pay for any subscription services. Top-level sport, and the ethics surrounding it, just isn't worhy of my money.