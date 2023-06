I called Tommy Fleetwood a bottler on here a little while ago and got slated for it. Harsh maybe, and I get he's won in Europe quite a few times and has some good Ryder Cup wins, but my goodness he's let a few golden chances slip away to win on the PGA Tour.He's in a list of players who you just couldn't trust to get the job done. And the closer he gets, the harder it then gets to do it. Watch him win the US Open next week now