Will be interesting to see the changes in the tour schedule over the coming seasons and see how the game is progressed by its oil sheik financiers. I can guarantee you the chief players who jumped ship to join LIV will not suffer much as they are welcomed back to the main tour.



Many of the players on the tour definitely feel threatened as pretty much overnight their livelihood is under pressure as quite a few members will get squeezed out as the LIV players are incorporated back into the mix. As Rory said if it looks hypocritical, it sounds hypocritical then it surely is. How Monahan can look anyone in the eye saying he has the game as his priority should ask him how much will he benefit from this merger? Im guessing his annual salary was just x10. Likewise with rewarding the loyalty of the main players who backed the PGA v LIV as the likes of Tiger, Rory and Co will back the new tour as they receive the brown envelopes from Saudi Arabia