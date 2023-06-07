« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 124 125 126 127 128 [129]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Golf Thread  (Read 238275 times)

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,757
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5120 on: June 7, 2023, 03:40:39 pm »
This
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,043
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5121 on: June 7, 2023, 03:44:21 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on June  7, 2023, 03:18:52 pm
Rory saying still he hates LIV

But also saying PIF and LIV are different things altogether, I am not seeing that to be honest

He has bought into the idea that the PGA have it all their own way now.

I agree with Rory. Let's be honest, PIF wants no part of running LIV. It was basically their trojan horse to get a big ass seat at the table with the PGA, which they've been trying to do for years. It cost them untold billions to do it, but it's happened, and it's a drop in the bucket for them.

Jay Monahan has let the fox in the hen house.
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,757
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5122 on: June 7, 2023, 03:50:29 pm »
LIV, PIF and Saudi Arabia is all the same thing to me

Merger doesnt change that
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,767
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5123 on: June 7, 2023, 03:51:39 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on June  7, 2023, 03:50:29 pm
LIV, PIF and Saudi Arabia is all the same thing to me

Merger doesnt change that
Maybe PIF have given legally binding assurances that they are in no way connected to LIV
Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,689
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5124 on: June 7, 2023, 03:59:11 pm »
Quote from: JRed on June  7, 2023, 03:51:39 pm
Maybe PIF have given legally binding assurances that they are in no way connected to LIV

 ;D
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,569
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5125 on: June 7, 2023, 04:09:45 pm »

'Cant shake this. Imagine using victims of 9/11 and their families for a PR campaign in a business dispute and then dropping them and closing a business agreement with your erstwhile opponent. Essentially what the commissioner of the PGA has been accused of doing. Whether youre a fan of Golf, or the merger, or uninterested in the outcome. The use of the 9/11 families for such tawdry purposes feels particularly awful.'

^ https://twitter.com/tariqpanja/status/1666218976513257473 (NY Times journalist)








'So weird. PGA officials were in my office just months ago talking about how the Saudis' human rights record should disqualify them from having a stake in a major American sport. I guess maybe their concerns weren't really about human rights?'

^ https://twitter.com/ChrisMurphyCT/status/1666111578242990080 (US Senator)
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,713
  • JFT96.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5126 on: June 7, 2023, 04:32:10 pm »
I'm not Rory's biggest fan but I do have some sympathy for him here. Very easy for the bigger names to turn down the money, but regardless Rory stood for something and was the de-facto figurehead of the tour over the past 18 months or so. So for him to be constantly asked about LIV, to be sent out to defend the PGA Tour regularly, to take a stand over something to only then be sold down the river with no say in the matter must be pretty fucking galling.

Logged

Offline Ma Vie en Rouge

  • J'aime voir...!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,844
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5127 on: June 7, 2023, 04:33:49 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on June  7, 2023, 03:18:52 pm
Rory saying still he hates LIV

But also saying PIF and LIV are different things altogether, I am not seeing that to be honest

He has bought into the idea that the PGA have it all their own way now.

Ahh he's just another piece of crap hypocrite. Just because Saudis are going to invest money into golf, you don't have to take that money.

Shite "sport" anyway and a huge waste of land and water to serve a tiny number of people.
Logged

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,043
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5128 on: June 7, 2023, 04:38:19 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on June  7, 2023, 04:32:10 pm
I'm not Rory's biggest fan but I do have some sympathy for him here. Very easy for the bigger names to turn down the money, but regardless Rory stood for something and was the de-facto figurehead of the tour over the past 18 months or so. So for him to be constantly asked about LIV, to be sent out to defend the PGA Tour regularly, to take a stand over something to only then be sold down the river with no say in the matter must be pretty fucking galling.

Quote
@KylePorterCBS
Rory: "It's hard for me not to sit up here and feel somewhat like a sacrificial lamb."

https://twitter.com/KylePorterCBS/status/1666440220663848960
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,689
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5129 on: June 7, 2023, 04:41:33 pm »
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on June  7, 2023, 04:33:49 pm
Ahh he's just another piece of crap hypocrite. Just because Saudis are going to invest money into golf, you don't have to take that money.

Shite "sport" anyway and a huge waste of land and water to serve a tiny number of people.

Exactly.  It's so damn elitest!

I'd like to see all course reclaimed for nature and the wider community.
Logged

Offline Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,713
  • JFT96.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5130 on: June 7, 2023, 04:46:43 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on June  7, 2023, 04:38:19 pm
https://twitter.com/KylePorterCBS/status/1666440220663848960

Ah. Well there you go. He's right. I find it odd that he's still defending Monahan though? I mean unless he just wants to wait and see what the gritty details are. He and the other bigger names will be duly compensated I'm sure, but ultimately they're worth so much money already that I don't think it really matters. Or at least it shouldn't.

All the players who defected to LIV on the premise that they 'wanted more free time' and all that nonsense will be shown to be liars that they are. I think aside from Harold Varner III, they all spun a web of lies and deceit to justify the move across. And now do they just waltz back next season, playing all the bigger events on tour, with their bank balances significantly bigger with no punishment or reparation?

So many questions. So few answers.

Logged

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,043
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5131 on: June 7, 2023, 04:55:47 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on June  7, 2023, 04:46:43 pm
Ah. Well there you go. He's right. I find it odd that he's still defending Monahan though? I mean unless he just wants to wait and see what the gritty details are. He and the other bigger names will be duly compensated I'm sure, but ultimately they're worth so much money already that I don't think it really matters. Or at least it shouldn't.

All the players who defected to LIV on the premise that they 'wanted more free time' and all that nonsense will be shown to be liars that they are. I think aside from Harold Varner III, they all spun a web of lies and deceit to justify the move across. And now do they just waltz back next season, playing all the bigger events on tour, with their bank balances significantly bigger with no punishment or reparation?

So many questions. So few answers.

Exactly.

Long way to go too, unfortunately. It's gonna be a slog and there's not exactly a light at the end of the tunnel with PIF heavily involved now.
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,284
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5132 on: June 7, 2023, 06:59:39 pm »
Rory's press conference today at the Canadian Open. For those who want to hear it for themselves and not rely on quotes.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BYLZnqeJoWg
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,309
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5133 on: June 7, 2023, 07:22:31 pm »
Will be interesting to see the changes in the tour schedule over the coming seasons and see how the game is progressed by its oil sheik financiers. I can guarantee you the chief players who jumped ship to join LIV will not suffer much as they are welcomed back to the main tour.

Many of the players on the tour definitely feel threatened as pretty much overnight their livelihood is under pressure as quite a few members will get squeezed out as the LIV players are incorporated back into the mix. As Rory said if it looks hypocritical, it sounds hypocritical then it surely is. How Monahan can look anyone in the eye saying he has the game as his priority should ask him how much will he benefit from this merger? Im guessing his annual salary was just x10.  Likewise with rewarding the loyalty of the main players who backed the PGA v LIV as the likes of Tiger, Rory and Co will back the new tour as they receive the brown envelopes from Saudi Arabia
« Last Edit: June 7, 2023, 08:43:08 pm by fowlermagic »
Logged
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,978
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5134 on: June 7, 2023, 11:54:19 pm »
Its all a hypocritical mess. Morals folded under the lure of money. Those with backbone and morals thrown under the bus.
Logged
#JFT97

Offline Big Bamber

  • Having a lovely time, living the best time of his life
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 607
  • The Dude Abides
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5135 on: June 8, 2023, 12:54:58 am »
One interesting thing is recent days has been the switching of the framing of a key issue to being where the money goes (e.g. Rory today), when it was where the money comes from (e.g. 911 families). You can tell a lot about a persons true beliefs depending on where they put the emphasis. Reds must stay on the where the money comes from point.
Logged

Offline Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,653
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5136 on: June 8, 2023, 05:09:32 am »
The PGA is going to be responsible for holes 1-8 and 12-18, and the Saudis are responsible for 9-11.
Logged

Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,279
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5137 on: June 8, 2023, 08:35:38 am »
Quote from: stockdam on June  7, 2023, 11:54:19 pm
Its all a hypocritical mess. Morals folded under the lure of money. Those with backbone and morals thrown under the bus.

Very much agree with this. The smugness of the money grabbing Liv pricks wrankles too.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,636
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5138 on: June 8, 2023, 01:48:08 pm »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on June  8, 2023, 05:09:32 am
The PGA is going to be responsible for holes 1-8 and 12-18, and the Saudis are responsible for 9-11.

give credit to the guy on twitter who posted this.
Logged

Offline Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,653
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5139 on: June 8, 2023, 06:57:49 pm »
Quote from: newterp on June  8, 2023, 01:48:08 pm
give credit to the guy on twitter who posted this.
I didnt get it off Twitter, but somewhere else. It wasnt that persons either, so no credit to give as Ive no clue to give credit to.
Logged

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,043
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5140 on: June 8, 2023, 09:36:42 pm »
This sport, man. We've officially jumped the shark.

Quote
@jamescolgan26
Jimmy Dunne with a wild, emotional answer on Saudi involvement in 9/11 just now on Golf Channel.

"I am quite certain the people I'm dealing with had nothing to do with it."

"If someone can find someone who unequivocally was involved with it, I'll kill them myself."



https://twitter.com/jamescolgan26/status/1666886809190555652?s=20
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,928
  • BoRac
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5141 on: June 8, 2023, 09:40:39 pm »
WTF?

There won't be another 9/11 if we give them golf?
Logged

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,582
  • Truthiness
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5142 on: June 8, 2023, 09:43:34 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on June  8, 2023, 09:40:39 pm
WTF?

There won't be another 9/11 if we give them golf?
Look, he's promised to kill them himself if he finds he's working with someone who was involved in it. Can't say fairer than that.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,767
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5143 on: June 8, 2023, 09:43:48 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on June  8, 2023, 09:36:42 pm
This sport, man. We've officially jumped the shark.

https://twitter.com/jamescolgan26/status/1666886809190555652?s=20
Doing his bit for world peace. And it only took millions of Saudi money to make him feel that way.
Logged

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,847
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5144 on: June 8, 2023, 09:45:15 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on June  8, 2023, 09:43:34 pm
Look, he's promised to kill them himself if he finds he's working with someone who was involved in it. Can't say fairer than that.

Maybe hell flip the tables and invite them to his embassy this time.
Logged

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,767
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5145 on: June 8, 2023, 09:47:48 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on June  8, 2023, 09:45:15 pm
Maybe hell flip the tables and invite them to his embassy this time.
Sounds like a man who has been given legally binding assurances
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,542
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5146 on: June 8, 2023, 09:59:45 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on June  8, 2023, 09:43:34 pm
Look, he's promised to kill them himself if he finds he's working with someone who was involved in it. Can't say fairer than that.


The first and last thing he thinks about ;D

« Last Edit: June 8, 2023, 10:01:40 pm by WhereAngelsPlay »
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,689
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5147 on: June 8, 2023, 10:00:25 pm »
The Saudis must be laughing themselves stupid.  They know all these people will sellout eventually.
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,284
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5148 on: Today at 05:41:16 pm »
Always comes down to money..

(Reuters) - The PGA Tour could not afford to conduct a lengthy spending war against Saudi Arabia, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday, citing a person who heard the remarks by PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan.

Monahan told employees that the Tour had spent close to $50 million in its legal fight which had years to go, and had dipped into $100 million of its reserves to pay for its schedule, the report added.

"We cannot compete with a foreign government with unlimited money," Monahan said, according to the WSJ report. "This was the time.We waited to be in the strongest possible position to get this deal in place."

PGA Tour did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,284
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5149 on: Today at 07:22:57 pm »
btw, every year one can apply for Masters tickets through a lottery system. I've done it since they started. And every year I get told i'm not selected.   :(

You can apply for the practice round or the Tournament proper.

The cost is $100 for one of the practice round days. Or $140 for one of the tournament days.

So once again, I enter the fray. Wish me luck.  ;D


Thank you for submitting your ticket application.

The selection for Practice Rounds and Daily Tournament tickets will take place after the June 20, 2023 application deadline and all applicants will be notified in late July when the process is complete.

Confirmation and payment instructions will be posted to successful applicant accounts at that time.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:25:00 pm by 4pool »
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,309
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5150 on: Today at 10:07:06 pm »
All they had to do was stand firm and tell any player going to the LIV tour they will not be allowed to play in the majors. Those who are running the majors should have gotten a call prior to that statement asking them to say the same. Instead they caved, allowed the likes of Koepka n Co to tee it up. They would never have jumped ship if the door to the majors was taken away from them. As you said everyone has a price to bend over n get fked. Was probably 10 billion for the PGA.
Logged
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Online frag

  • ile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,389
  • Weve been to...
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5151 on: Today at 11:14:21 pm »
Fleetwood looking like a choke job on 18 here.
Logged

Online Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,889
  • Press your space face close to mine love.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5152 on: Today at 11:19:19 pm »
Quote from: frag on Today at 11:14:21 pm
Fleetwood looking like a choke job on 18 here.

Yes iron off the tee into the rough. Then lay up into worse rough.
Logged

Online AshbourneRed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,375
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5153 on: Today at 11:25:39 pm »
Did well to finish with the par considering where he was hitting his third shot from, but can only be described as a bottle job there.
Logged

Online frag

  • ile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,389
  • Weve been to...
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5154 on: Today at 11:26:44 pm »
He looks like he knows he fucked that up a little as well - fancy Taylor with crowd support now in the playoff.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 124 125 126 127 128 [129]   Go Up
« previous next »
 