« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 124 125 126 127 128 [129]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Golf Thread  (Read 236534 times)

Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,751
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5120 on: Today at 03:40:39 pm »
This
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,023
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5121 on: Today at 03:44:21 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 03:18:52 pm
Rory saying still he hates LIV

But also saying PIF and LIV are different things altogether, I am not seeing that to be honest

He has bought into the idea that the PGA have it all their own way now.

I agree with Rory. Let's be honest, PIF wants no part of running LIV. It was basically their trojan horse to get a big ass seat at the table with the PGA, which they've been trying to do for years. It cost them untold billions to do it, but it's happened, and it's a drop in the bucket for them.

Jay Monahan has let the fox in the hen house.
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,751
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5122 on: Today at 03:50:29 pm »
LIV, PIF and Saudi Arabia is all the same thing to me

Merger doesnt change that
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,713
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5123 on: Today at 03:51:39 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 03:50:29 pm
LIV, PIF and Saudi Arabia is all the same thing to me

Merger doesnt change that
Maybe PIF have given legally binding assurances that they are in no way connected to LIV
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 124 125 126 127 128 [129]   Go Up
« previous next »
 