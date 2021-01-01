saw this post as a reply to someone who claimed the Saudi's now own golf....
The Saudis dont own golf, the PGA tour does. The PGA tour has just cut a deal whereby it hold majority board and voting rights in exchange for massive Saudi investment. Effectively the PGA completely owns the direction of where this goes. Its capitulation from the Saudis and the hard work from the PGA to get the deal that shouldve been done in the first instance. Saudi investment with total PGA control.
Funds from "normal" sponsors will be reduced - PGA will be more and more dependent on Saudi - and when Saudi comes up with things like
* quotas of players from developing golf countries
* massive PR work in Saudi
* New "major"/closing tournament in Riyadh..
Do you honestly think the PGA -"management" which will be generously rewarded and sure knows where the money is coming from - will turn them down ?