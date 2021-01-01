saw this post as a reply to someone who claimed the Saudi's now own golf....



The Saudis dont own golf, the PGA tour does. The PGA tour has just cut a deal whereby it hold majority board and voting rights in exchange for massive Saudi investment. Effectively the PGA completely owns the direction of where this goes. Its capitulation from the Saudis and the hard work from the PGA to get the deal that shouldve been done in the first instance. Saudi investment with total PGA control.



Funds from "normal" sponsors will be reduced - PGA will be more and more dependent on Saudi - and when Saudi comes up with things like* quotas of players from developing golf countries* massive PR work in Saudi* New "major"/closing tournament in Riyadh..Do you honestly think the PGA -"management" which will be generously rewarded and sure knows where the money is coming from - will turn them down ?