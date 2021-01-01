« previous next »
Author Topic: The Golf Thread  (Read 235498 times)

Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 10:40:50 pm
saw this post as a reply to someone who claimed the Saudi's now own golf....

The Saudis dont own golf, the PGA tour does. The PGA tour has just cut a deal whereby it hold majority board and voting rights in exchange for massive Saudi investment. Effectively the PGA completely owns the direction of where this goes. Its capitulation from the Saudis and the hard work from the PGA to get the deal that shouldve been done in the first instance. Saudi investment with total PGA control.

It's not about owning or controlling. It's about 'brand' KSA/PIF now have a globally accepted vehicle to drive around washing their image.
I got a bridge in Brooklyn to sell you if you think the PGA Tour completely owns the direction of where this is going.
Funny how it turned out, the Suadis were trying to buy all of the factory workers for ages until the penny finally dropped that they just needed to buy the factory owners.

Job done, bye bye.
Golf Channels legal expert, whom they've used for every legal ruling.  Her 2p...
Just under 9 minutes.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lbDwYOszCRI
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 12:11:38 am
Funny how it turned out, the Suadis were trying to buy all of the factory workers for ages until the penny finally dropped that they just needed to buy the factory owners.

Job done, bye bye.

Stupid it took this long since they well and truly own FIFA.
Can't wait for the day when we have 100% renewables and can tell these barbarians to f*** off.
A blight on the world who became rich because they live on top of a bunch of dead dinosaurs and plants that are currently economically valuable
9/11 Families United released the following statement Tuesday:

Quote
"PGA Commissioner Jay Monahan co-opted the 9/11 community last year in the PGA's unequivocal agreement that the Saudi LIV project was nothing more than sportswashing of Saudi Arabia's reputation. But now the PGA and Monahan appear to have become just more paid Saudi shills, taking billions of dollars to cleanse the Saudi reputation so that Americans and the world will forget how the Kingdom spent their billions of dollars before 9/11 to fund terrorism, spread their vitriolic hatred of Americans, and finance al Qaeda and the murder of our loved ones. Make no mistake - we will never forget," said 9/11 Families United Chair Terry Strada, whose husband Tom died in the World Trade Center's North Tower "Mr. Monahan talked last summer about knowing people who lost loved ones on 9/11, then wondered aloud on national television whether LIV Golfers ever had to apologize for being a member of the PGA Tour. They do now - as does he. PGA Tour leaders should be ashamed of their hypocrisy and greed. Our entire 9/11 community has been betrayed by Commissioner Monahan and the PGA as it appears their concern for our loved ones was merely window-dressing in their quest for money - it was never to honor the great game of golf."
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 10:40:50 pm
saw this post as a reply to someone who claimed the Saudi's now own golf....

The Saudis dont own golf, the PGA tour does. The PGA tour has just cut a deal whereby it hold majority board and voting rights in exchange for massive Saudi investment. Effectively the PGA completely owns the direction of where this goes. Its capitulation from the Saudis and the hard work from the PGA to get the deal that shouldve been done in the first instance. Saudi investment with total PGA control.


Funds from "normal" sponsors will be reduced - PGA will be more and more dependent on Saudi - and when Saudi comes up with things like

* quotas of players from developing golf countries
* massive PR work in Saudi
* New "major"/closing tournament in Riyadh..

Do you honestly think the PGA -"management" which will be generously rewarded and sure knows where the money is coming from - will turn them down ?
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 10:40:50 pm
saw this post as a reply to someone who claimed the Saudi's now own golf....

The Saudis dont own golf, the PGA tour does. The PGA tour has just cut a deal whereby it hold majority board and voting rights in exchange for massive Saudi investment. Effectively the PGA completely owns the direction of where this goes. Its capitulation from the Saudis and the hard work from the PGA to get the deal that shouldve been done in the first instance. Saudi investment with total PGA control.

I mean, the idea that the Saudis are capitulating about anything to the PGA is just laughable. The Saudis are in all this for power, and power alone. The PGA is a weakling compared to the Saudi regime, these guys behead and torture people for looking at them the wrong way, they're not backing down to Jay Monahan and his blazer wearing pals.
yep, Saudis didnt capitulate to the PGA

Its the other way around
