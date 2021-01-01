« previous next »
The Golf Thread

Re: The Golf Thread
Yesterday at 10:51:12 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 10:40:50 pm
saw this post as a reply to someone who claimed the Saudi's now own golf....

The Saudis dont own golf, the PGA tour does. The PGA tour has just cut a deal whereby it hold majority board and voting rights in exchange for massive Saudi investment. Effectively the PGA completely owns the direction of where this goes. Its capitulation from the Saudis and the hard work from the PGA to get the deal that shouldve been done in the first instance. Saudi investment with total PGA control.

It's not about owning or controlling. It's about 'brand' KSA/PIF now have a globally accepted vehicle to drive around washing their image.
Re: The Golf Thread
Yesterday at 10:52:06 pm
I got a bridge in Brooklyn to sell you if you think the PGA Tour completely owns the direction of where this is going.
Re: The Golf Thread
Today at 12:11:38 am
Funny how it turned out, the Suadis were trying to buy all of the factory workers for ages until the penny finally dropped that they just needed to buy the factory owners.

Job done, bye bye.
