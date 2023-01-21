« previous next »
Online RedSince86

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5040 on: Today at 05:16:57 pm »
Blood soaked Sportswash money , throw enough of it around and people eventually lose their morals.

PL really needs to win against the Cheats, if not PIF are going ruin the sport even further.

"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5041 on: Today at 05:17:37 pm »
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 05:07:54 pm
I'm absolutely shocked by this news. It's like I've been hit by a car. We're used to seeing clubs taking the blood money, it's started to leak into organisations like UEFA and FIFA too. Boxing and F1 have taken the blood money as well as some other sports as well but this is a whole sport being sold off to the Saudis

This is only the start as well. I hope some of the bigger names who stayed at the PGA walk away from the sport in protest

They should form their own organisation. They're the draw of the sport.
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5042 on: Today at 05:57:46 pm »
More proof that these despots will not stop until they own and control all the major sports.
They will do the same with football. The heads of FIFA and uefa are already rubbing their sweaty palms.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5043 on: Today at 06:04:24 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 05:16:57 pm
Blood soaked Sportswash money , throw enough of it around and people eventually lose their morals.

PL really needs to win against the Cheats, if not PIF are going ruin the sport even further.

There are hardly any morals in sport, nowadays.

Cash is king.

Also, this is golf you're talking about. 
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5044 on: Today at 06:05:34 pm »
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 05:07:54 pm
I'm absolutely shocked by this news. It's like I've been hit by a car. We're used to seeing clubs taking the blood money, it's started to leak into organisations like UEFA and FIFA too. Boxing and F1 have taken the blood money as well as some other sports as well but this is a whole sport being sold off to the Saudis

This is only the start as well. I hope some of the bigger names who stayed at the PGA walk away from the sport in protest

Really.....?

There are no morals in sport.

Saudi know they all can be bought.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5045 on: Today at 06:07:09 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 06:04:24 pm
There are hardly any morals in sport, nowadays.

Cash is king.

Also, this is golf you're talking about.  Played by c*nts, watched by c*nts.

I think on the whole, I'd agree, and yet some of them had actually taken a stand against this shit and have now seemingly been sold out by the organisation they've spent the last year defending.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5046 on: Today at 06:11:50 pm »
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 06:07:09 pm
I think on the whole, I'd agree, and yet some of them had actually taken a stand against this shit and have now seemingly been sold out by the organisation they've spent the last year defending.
But were they actually taking a stand against LIV from a moral / humanitarian / anti-Saudi point of view, or were they just siding with the PGA to support it and because of tradition etc?  I dont know.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5047 on: Today at 06:13:59 pm »
This is massive. Feel like other sports will inevitably follow now.

Utterly depressing. So glad Ive seen Liverpool win the lot in my lifetime, because I honestly dont know how much longer certain sports as we know them will carry on. That may sound over dramatic until you realise where this is all headed.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5048 on: Today at 06:26:07 pm »
Quote from: S on Today at 06:13:59 pm
This is massive. Feel like other sports will inevitably follow now.

Utterly depressing. So glad Ive seen Liverpool win the lot in my lifetime, because I honestly dont know how much longer certain sports as we know them will carry on. That may sound over dramatic until you realise where this is all headed.

Agree. And the next moves in football will happen quickly.
Depending on whether or not we are bought by a state, we could see ourselves behind another 4 teams in the PL, for example West Ham, Fulham, Spurs, insert random team. This will definitely happen in the next 2 years max.
I think it is the Saudis intention to either buy several teams in the PL, or own them all.
A sad day for sport. It's just the beginning unfortunately.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5049 on: Today at 06:27:10 pm »
Quote from: S on Today at 06:13:59 pm
This is massive. Feel like other sports will inevitably follow now.

Utterly depressing. So glad Ive seen Liverpool win the lot in my lifetime, because I honestly dont know how much longer certain sports as we know them will carry on. That may sound over dramatic until you realise where this is all headed.

Feel the same. I'm so thankful I saw this era with Klopp, what with Chelsea's, Man City's and Newcastle's owners already infesting the game and given this news, probably the Premier League and other competitions eventually selling themselves as well. I'm not hugely into golf although I've started watching recently but you know this is a big step in all of sport.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5050 on: Today at 06:53:45 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 06:05:34 pm
Really.....?

There are no morals in sport.

Saudi know they all can be bought.

Is it a case of morals in Sport or just an inevitability when you allow big business to control Sport.
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5051 on: Today at 06:59:45 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 06:53:45 pm
Is it a case of morals in Sport or just an inevitability when you allow big business to control Sport.

Sport is big business.  They are one.  Once you go down that route, it's inevitable.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5052 on: Today at 07:06:20 pm »
Just another sport that I'll stop watching.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5053 on: Today at 07:11:37 pm »
LIV caved. Didn't want disclosure in the lawsuit.

The new entity will be run by the PGA tour officials as they'll have the majority on the board. LIV kicks in some money.

Apparently there is a meeting with the players at the Canadian Open today at 4 pm Eastern, 9 pm UK time, where they will have this all explained and be able to ask questions.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5054 on: Today at 07:16:43 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 06:53:45 pm
Is it a case of morals in Sport or just an inevitability when you allow big business to control Sport.

Of course it's morals, at the end of the day none of these sports have to say yes to the money do they?
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5055 on: Today at 07:16:52 pm »
Main question will be "What's this worth to me ? "
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5056 on: Today at 07:25:42 pm »
How predictable that this woman is supposed to be involved.  ::)


Nick Harris
@sportingintel
·
18m
On the new partnership in golf between PGA Tour & LIV, my colleague
@riathalsam
 reported in mid-May that Amanda Staveley may get involved. In fact she's been the principle peace-maker for months, and brokered this deal, helped by a guy called Michael Klein.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5057 on: Today at 07:34:58 pm »


https://twitter.com/joepompliano/status/1666118686594220032?s=46&t=tdytcEN5vgNRmdMHVXclVQ

Yasir Al-Rumayyan has been named chairman of the newly created PGA/LIV Golf entity.

 Governor of Saudi's $620B investment fund
 Chairman of oil-giant Saudi Aramco
 Chairman of EPL's Newcastle United
 Board member at Uber & SoftBank
 Right-hand man to Crown Prince MBS

So, essentially, Saudi Arabia now runs professional golf globally  and Jay Monahan should resign ASAP.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5058 on: Today at 07:36:59 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 07:11:37 pm
LIV caved. Didn't want disclosure in the lawsuit.

The new entity will be run by the PGA tour officials as they'll have the majority on the board. LIV kicks in some money.

Apparently there is a meeting with the players at the Canadian Open today at 4 pm Eastern, 9 pm UK time, where they will have this all explained and be able to ask questions.

Come on, 4pool, this is just spin.  Al-Rumayyan is the chairman.  The LIV players are all laughing/joking online.  The PGA Tour players are furious and blindsided.

Monahan sold out.  This isn't some win for the PGA Tour and LIV folded but magically will contribute money.
King Kenny.

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5059 on: Today at 07:38:11 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 07:25:42 pm
How predictable that this woman is supposed to be involved.  ::)


Nick Harris
@sportingintel
·
18m
On the new partnership in golf between PGA Tour & LIV, my colleague
@riathalsam
 reported in mid-May that Amanda Staveley may get involved. In fact she's been the principle peace-maker for months, and brokered this deal, helped by a guy called Michael Klein.

She's become the sportswashing Queen

(and quite a power player).
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5060 on: Today at 07:40:44 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 07:16:43 pm
Of course it's morals, at the end of the day none of these sports have to say yes to the money do they?

When sports become businesses then they are open to being bought by the highest bidder.
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5061 on: Today at 07:41:04 pm »
The Board of Directors of the new commercial entity will include Al-Rumayyan as Chairman and Monahan as Chief Executive Officer; the new entitys Board will also include an Executive Committee comprising Al-Rumayyan, Monahan, Herlihy and PGA TOUR Policy Board member Jimmy Dunne. The full Board will be announced at a later date, and it is anticipated that all three founding members will have representation.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5062 on: Today at 07:44:11 pm »
Quote from: skipper757 on Today at 07:36:59 pm
Come on, 4pool, this is just spin.  Al-Rumayyan is the chairman.  The LIV players are all laughing/joking online.  The PGA Tour players are furious and blindsided.

Monahan sold out.  This isn't some win for the PGA Tour and LIV folded but magically will contribute money.

He's not Chairman of the golf tour.

He's Chairman of the "commercial" entity.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5063 on: Today at 07:46:14 pm »
Under the terms of the agreement, the Board of Directors of the new entity will oversee and direct all the new entitys golf-related commercial operations, businesses and investments. The new entity will work to ensure a cohesive schedule of events that will be exciting for fans, sponsors and all stakeholders. PIF will initially be the exclusive investor in the new entity, alongside the PGA TOUR, LIV Golf and the DP World Tour. Going forward, PIF will have the exclusive right to further invest in the new entity, including a right of first refusal on any capital that may be invested in the new entity, including into the PGA TOUR, LIV Golf and DP World Tour. The PGA TOUR will appoint a majority of the Board and hold a majority voting interest in the combined entity.


Separately, PGA TOUR Inc. will remain in place as a 501(c)(6) tax exempt organization and retains administrative oversight of events for those assets contributed by the PGA TOUR, including the sanctioning of events, the administration of the competition and rules, as well as all other inside the ropes responsibilities, with Jay Monahan as Commissioner and Ed Herlihy as PGA TOUR Policy Board Chairman. PIFs Governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan will join the PGA TOUR Policy Board. The DP World Tour and LIV Golf will retain similar administrative oversight of events on their respective Tours.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5064 on: Today at 07:48:38 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 07:46:14 pm
Under the terms of the agreement, the Board of Directors of the new entity will oversee and direct all the new entitys golf-related commercial operations, businesses and investments. The new entity will work to ensure a cohesive schedule of events that will be exciting for fans, sponsors and all stakeholders. PIF will initially be the exclusive investor in the new entity, alongside the PGA TOUR, LIV Golf and the DP World Tour. Going forward, PIF will have the exclusive right to further invest in the new entity, including a right of first refusal on any capital that may be invested in the new entity, including into the PGA TOUR, LIV Golf and DP World Tour. The PGA TOUR will appoint a majority of the Board and hold a majority voting interest in the combined entity.


Separately, PGA TOUR Inc. will remain in place as a 501(c)(6) tax exempt organization and retains administrative oversight of events for those assets contributed by the PGA TOUR, including the sanctioning of events, the administration of the competition and rules, as well as all other inside the ropes responsibilities, with Jay Monahan as Commissioner and Ed Herlihy as PGA TOUR Policy Board Chairman. PIFs Governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan will join the PGA TOUR Policy Board. The DP World Tour and LIV Golf will retain similar administrative oversight of events on their respective Tours.

Jay Monahan should be made to resign after the speech he made when they first turned it down. I have just read a statement from the families of 9/11 understandably they are outraged about it.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5065 on: Today at 07:58:07 pm »
Money talks eh.
