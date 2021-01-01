« previous next »
RedSince86

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #5040
Blood soaked Sportswash money , throw enough of it around and people eventually lose their morals.

PL really needs to win against the Cheats, if not PIF are going ruin the sport even further.



Peabee

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #5041
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 05:07:54 pm
I'm absolutely shocked by this news. It's like I've been hit by a car. We're used to seeing clubs taking the blood money, it's started to leak into organisations like UEFA and FIFA too. Boxing and F1 have taken the blood money as well as some other sports as well but this is a whole sport being sold off to the Saudis

This is only the start as well. I hope some of the bigger names who stayed at the PGA walk away from the sport in protest

They should form their own organisation. They're the draw of the sport.


JRed

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #5042
More proof that these despots will not stop until they own and control all the major sports.
They will do the same with football. The heads of FIFA and uefa are already rubbing their sweaty palms.
Red-Soldier

  
  
  
  
Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #5043
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 05:16:57 pm
Blood soaked Sportswash money , throw enough of it around and people eventually lose their morals.

PL really needs to win against the Cheats, if not PIF are going ruin the sport even further.

There are hardly any morals in sport, nowadays.

Cash is king.

Also, this is golf you're talking about. 
Red-Soldier

  
  
  
  
Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #5044
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 05:07:54 pm
I'm absolutely shocked by this news. It's like I've been hit by a car. We're used to seeing clubs taking the blood money, it's started to leak into organisations like UEFA and FIFA too. Boxing and F1 have taken the blood money as well as some other sports as well but this is a whole sport being sold off to the Saudis

This is only the start as well. I hope some of the bigger names who stayed at the PGA walk away from the sport in protest

Really.....?

There are no morals in sport.

Saudi know they all can be bought.
Ma Vie en Rouge

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #5045
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 06:04:24 pm
There are hardly any morals in sport, nowadays.

Cash is king.

Also, this is golf you're talking about.  Played by c*nts, watched by c*nts.

I think on the whole, I'd agree, and yet some of them had actually taken a stand against this shit and have now seemingly been sold out by the organisation they've spent the last year defending.
IgorBobbins

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #5046
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 06:07:09 pm
I think on the whole, I'd agree, and yet some of them had actually taken a stand against this shit and have now seemingly been sold out by the organisation they've spent the last year defending.
But were they actually taking a stand against LIV from a moral / humanitarian / anti-Saudi point of view, or were they just siding with the PGA to support it and because of tradition etc?  I dont know.
S

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #5047
This is massive. Feel like other sports will inevitably follow now.

Utterly depressing. So glad Ive seen Liverpool win the lot in my lifetime, because I honestly dont know how much longer certain sports as we know them will carry on. That may sound over dramatic until you realise where this is all headed.
MH41

  
  
  
  
Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #5048
Quote from: S on Today at 06:13:59 pm
This is massive. Feel like other sports will inevitably follow now.

Utterly depressing. So glad Ive seen Liverpool win the lot in my lifetime, because I honestly dont know how much longer certain sports as we know them will carry on. That may sound over dramatic until you realise where this is all headed.

Agree. And the next moves in football will happen quickly.
Depending on whether or not we are bought by a state, we could see ourselves behind another 4 teams in the PL, for example West Ham, Fulham, Spurs, insert random team. This will definitely happen in the next 2 years max.
I think it is the Saudis intention to either buy several teams in the PL, or own them all.
A sad day for sport. It's just the beginning unfortunately.
Hazell

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #5049
Quote from: S on Today at 06:13:59 pm
This is massive. Feel like other sports will inevitably follow now.

Utterly depressing. So glad Ive seen Liverpool win the lot in my lifetime, because I honestly dont know how much longer certain sports as we know them will carry on. That may sound over dramatic until you realise where this is all headed.

Feel the same. I'm so thankful I saw this era with Klopp, what with Chelsea's, Man City's and Newcastle's owners already infesting the game and given this news, probably the Premier League and other competitions eventually selling themselves as well. I'm not hugely into golf although I've started watching recently but you know this is a big step in all of sport.

