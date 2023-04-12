J Day wins the Byron Nelson, his first win in over 5 years! Hes been playing really well this year, great to see.



Now its time for a real tournament, PGA Championship week begins. Mid-May in Rochester should be very interesting with the weather.



Really happy for Jason Day, he's battled a lot in recent years and as you said has been playing well so the hard work has paid off. He was a superstar a few years ago, he had a really great run and I'd love to see him get back in the mix in the majors and big tournaments. He comes across as a genuinely good guy.As for the PGA, Oak Hill has undergone a decent transformation more akin to how it was designed originally and it'll be really interesting to see how it plays out this week. I think it'll play tough and fair, with perhaps a US Open feel to it at times. It will play long; there are only two par 5s and they clock in at over 600 yards, the course itself stretches to over 7400 yards and that's with a couple of relatively short par 3's and a driveable par 4 (to an elevated green surrounded by bunkers!) thrown in.Hard to say with the weather and with the modern day player being able to hit it a mile, but I think anything around 10 under would get you right in contention this week. If it plays tough, then as I said a US Open score could be enough.