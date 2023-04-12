« previous next »
Author Topic: The Golf Thread

Re: The Golf Thread
April 12, 2023, 07:14:29 pm
Rory missing the RBC tournament this week, reportedly will cost him $3 million of his PIP bonus money.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Re: The Golf Thread
April 16, 2023, 07:24:02 pm
Scheffler missing more putts, not exactly poor putting but if he gets hot with it there isnt anyone on tour that can hang with him.

Fitzpatrick looking so solid
Re: The Golf Thread
April 16, 2023, 10:45:39 pm
Great contest between Fitzpatrick and Spieth now, tied at the top but advantage Fitz after a great tee shot on 17.
Re: The Golf Thread
April 16, 2023, 10:47:20 pm
Quote from: Ray K on April 16, 2023, 10:45:39 pm
Great contest between Fitzpatrick and Spieth now, tied at the top but advantage Fitz after a great tee shot on 17.

Fitzpatrick really turned it on and feel like momentum is with him. Dont see him missing that putt.
Re: The Golf Thread
April 16, 2023, 10:47:37 pm
Quote from: Ray K on April 16, 2023, 10:45:39 pm
Great contest between Fitzpatrick and Spieth now, tied at the top but advantage Fitz after a great tee shot on 17.

He knows I have big money riding on it.
Re: The Golf Thread
April 16, 2023, 10:48:39 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on April 16, 2023, 10:47:37 pm
He knows I have big money riding on it.
Did you go the full pound this week or just 50p each way?
Re: The Golf Thread
April 16, 2023, 10:56:23 pm
Down to the last. Its a great course this, the 18th is gorgeous hole thats all about the 2nd shot.
Re: The Golf Thread
April 16, 2023, 10:56:59 pm
Quote from: Ray K on April 16, 2023, 10:48:39 pm
Did you go the full pound this week or just 50p each way?

No each way about it. Win or bust. Big boy shit.

£1 to win. :D
Re: The Golf Thread
April 16, 2023, 11:34:33 pm
How has Speiths putt not dropped there? Wow
Re: The Golf Thread
April 16, 2023, 11:50:44 pm
Quote from: frag on April 16, 2023, 11:34:33 pm
How has Speiths putt not dropped there? Wow

And again! Missed two good chances to win it. Will he get another?

Great to watch though, cant beat the Matchplay.
Re: The Golf Thread
April 16, 2023, 11:54:02 pm
Fitz! Almost won it there and then, but nailed on for a 3.
Re: The Golf Thread
April 16, 2023, 11:54:36 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on April 16, 2023, 11:50:44 pm
And again! Missed two good chances to win it. Will he get another?

Great to watch though, cant beat the Matchplay.
Drinks on you tomorrow night Nicholas.

Sorry, drink (singular).
Re: The Golf Thread
April 16, 2023, 11:55:55 pm
That looks like that. Spieth had few chances to win it but couldnt quite get that final roll.

Played Fitzpatrick
Re: The Golf Thread
April 17, 2023, 12:01:29 am
Quote from: Ray K on April 16, 2023, 11:54:36 pm
Drinks on you tomorrow night Nicholas.

Sorry, drink (singular).

Ive got the £3.80 in my account that my daughter won on The Big Dog yesterday as well (she backed Harrison Reed First Goal Scorer).
Re: The Golf Thread
April 20, 2023, 02:04:03 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on April 17, 2023, 12:01:29 am
Ive got the £3.80 in my account that my daughter won on The Big Dog yesterday as well (she backed Harrison Reed First Goal Scorer).


£1 each way?   :lmao

Exactly the same bet as my eldest (neither of my 'expert picks'  finished...)
Re: The Golf Thread
April 20, 2023, 02:37:00 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on April 20, 2023, 02:04:03 pm

£1 each way?   :lmao

Exactly the same bet as my eldest (neither of my 'expert picks'  finished...)

Backed half the fucking field for the family. Im not made of money!

Obviously I went £2 each way for my picks because Im a) selfish and b) Keith Gillespie.
Re: The Golf Thread
May 4, 2023, 08:33:10 pm
Little surprised Luke Donald didn't make sure the spine of his team play the Italian Open this week in preparation for the Ryder Cup. Perfect opportunity for some team building at the venue, get a legs up on the Americans. Instead the majority of the team are teeing it up at the Wells Fargo supporting the PGA tour . Won't be shocked if we get our asses kicked again.
Re: The Golf Thread
May 10, 2023, 03:55:50 am
Slap on the wrist compared to how much they're getting from their Saudi overlords.

Quote
LIV Golf stars rocked by staggering $930k power move as forced exodus looms

The hostility towards the rebel LIV Golf tour has taken a dramatic turn with defecting players facing staggering fines.

The DP World Tour is reportedly set impose whopping, unprecedented AU$930,000 fines for golfers that compete in Saudi-funded LIV Golf events without permission.

According to The Telegraph, former Masters champion Charl Schwartzel and fellow South African star Branden Grace are on the verge of handing over their memberships as the Tour continues to dish out punishments to rebel golfers, while Henrik Stenson, Paul Casey and Martin Kaymer will also be weighing up their future.

The DP World Tour has the power to suspend and fine LIV Golf players after winning a recent legal battle, with an arbitration hearing ruling in its favour.

Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter and Sergio Garcia all quit last week amid growing punishments for golfers participating in the Saudi-backed breakaway circuit without seeking the permission of PGA European Tour chief executive Keith Pelley.

https://www.news.com.au/sport/golf/liv-golf-stars-rocked-by-staggering-930k-power-move-as-forced-exodus-looms/news-story/2206da9f902bad481b7654a059e64404
Re: The Golf Thread
May 10, 2023, 08:27:12 am
Quote from: fowlermagic on May  4, 2023, 08:33:10 pm
Little surprised Luke Donald didn't make sure the spine of his team play the Italian Open this week in preparation for the Ryder Cup. Perfect opportunity for some team building at the venue, get a legs up on the Americans. Instead the majority of the team are teeing it up at the Wells Fargo supporting the PGA tour . Won't be shocked if we get our asses kicked again.
yeah good point

Wells fargo a much bigger tournament but i do recall a big chunk of the 2018 team played that course for the french open or something prior to the ryder cup, apparently only Justin Thomas played it from the American team, and he was their top scorer, but no one else did. It was quite a tight course so a little bit of prep didnt go amiss
Re: The Golf Thread
May 13, 2023, 02:09:57 pm
Short update on LIV v PGA tour lawsuit.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DJ30Ar9-WNg
Re: The Golf Thread
May 15, 2023, 02:44:04 am
J Day wins the Byron Nelson, his first win in over 5 years! Hes been playing really well this year, great to see.

Now its time for a real tournament, PGA Championship week begins. Mid-May in Rochester should be very interesting with the weather.
Re: The Golf Thread
May 15, 2023, 03:23:04 pm
Quote from: Lone Star Red on May 15, 2023, 02:44:04 am
J Day wins the Byron Nelson, his first win in over 5 years! Hes been playing really well this year, great to see.

Now its time for a real tournament, PGA Championship week begins. Mid-May in Rochester should be very interesting with the weather.

Really happy for Jason Day, he's battled a lot in recent years and as you said has been playing well so the hard work has paid off. He was a superstar a few years ago, he had a really great run and I'd love to see him get back in the mix in the majors and big tournaments. He comes across as a genuinely good guy.

As for the PGA, Oak Hill has undergone a decent transformation more akin to how it was designed originally and it'll be really interesting to see how it plays out this week. I think it'll play tough and fair, with perhaps a US Open feel to it at times. It will play long; there are only two par 5s and they clock in at over 600 yards, the course itself stretches to over 7400 yards and that's with a couple of relatively short par 3's and a driveable par 4 (to an elevated green surrounded by bunkers!) thrown in.

Hard to say with the weather and with the modern day player being able to hit it a mile, but I think anything around 10 under would get you right in contention this week. If it plays tough, then as I said a US Open score could be enough.
Re: The Golf Thread
May 15, 2023, 03:58:05 pm
J Day only wins when his wife is pregnant. They're expecting their 5th child.
Re: The Golf Thread
Yesterday at 07:27:54 pm
Rory birdies the first and then misses the green with a wedge on the second. Looks like he's going to attack every pin today.
Re: The Golf Thread
Yesterday at 07:53:14 pm
While Brooks is a fascinating watch in Majors, I dont want him to win it today.
Re: The Golf Thread
Yesterday at 08:07:37 pm
Over already, Koepka got this one.
Re: The Golf Thread
Yesterday at 08:09:11 pm
Yeah hes in kill mode, this one may already be over.
Re: The Golf Thread
Yesterday at 10:25:29 pm
Hovland gets to within one of Koepka. 5 to play.
Re: The Golf Thread
Yesterday at 10:27:12 pm
Going to clash with the space launch. Thank fuck for sky go  :D
Re: The Golf Thread
Yesterday at 10:28:55 pm
That Ace was unreal BTW.
Re: The Golf Thread
Yesterday at 11:00:54 pm
Well that's Viktor's chances fucked.
Re: The Golf Thread
Yesterday at 11:54:56 pm
He's the modern version of the White Shark. Deadly when fit
Re: The Golf Thread
Today at 09:11:47 am
Koepka is a rare beast these days. Few players are capable of playing their best in the biggest events and especially on tough tracks. Same number of majors as McIlroy now and I know whos more likely to win more.
Re: The Golf Thread
Today at 09:25:42 am
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 09:11:47 am
Koepka is a rare beast these days. Few players are capable of playing their best in the biggest events and especially on tough tracks. Same number of majors as McIlroy now and I know whos more likely to win more.
think its 5-4 to Brooks on that count
Re: The Golf Thread
Today at 09:26:47 am
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 09:25:42 am
think its 5-4 to Brooks on that count

I thought McIlroy had 5 for some reason. 4 for a player of his ability is actually really poor.
