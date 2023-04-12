Great contest between Fitzpatrick and Spieth now, tied at the top but advantage Fitz after a great tee shot on 17.
Crosby Nick never fails.
He knows I have big money riding on it.
Did you go the full pound this week or just 50p each way?
How has Speiths putt not dropped there? Wow
And again! Missed two good chances to win it. Will he get another?Great to watch though, cant beat the Matchplay.
Drinks on you tomorrow night Nicholas.Sorry, drink (singular).
