Author Topic: The Golf Thread  (Read 227162 times)

Offline 4pool

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4960 on: April 12, 2023, 07:14:29 pm »
Rory missing the RBC tournament this week, reportedly will cost him $3 million of his PIP bonus money.
Online frag

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4961 on: Yesterday at 07:24:02 pm »
Scheffler missing more putts, not exactly poor putting but if he gets hot with it there isnt anyone on tour that can hang with him.

Fitzpatrick looking so solid
Online Ray K

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4962 on: Yesterday at 10:45:39 pm »
Great contest between Fitzpatrick and Spieth now, tied at the top but advantage Fitz after a great tee shot on 17.
Online frag

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4963 on: Yesterday at 10:47:20 pm »
Great contest between Fitzpatrick and Spieth now, tied at the top but advantage Fitz after a great tee shot on 17.

Fitzpatrick really turned it on and feel like momentum is with him. Dont see him missing that putt.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4964 on: Yesterday at 10:47:37 pm »
Great contest between Fitzpatrick and Spieth now, tied at the top but advantage Fitz after a great tee shot on 17.

He knows I have big money riding on it.
Online Ray K

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4965 on: Yesterday at 10:48:39 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:47:37 pm
He knows I have big money riding on it.
Did you go the full pound this week or just 50p each way?
Online frag

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4966 on: Yesterday at 10:56:23 pm »
Down to the last. Its a great course this, the 18th is gorgeous hole thats all about the 2nd shot.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4967 on: Yesterday at 10:56:59 pm »
Did you go the full pound this week or just 50p each way?

No each way about it. Win or bust. Big boy shit.

£1 to win. :D
Online frag

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4968 on: Yesterday at 11:34:33 pm »
How has Speiths putt not dropped there? Wow
Online Crosby Nick

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4969 on: Yesterday at 11:50:44 pm »
How has Speiths putt not dropped there? Wow

And again! Missed two good chances to win it. Will he get another?

Great to watch though, cant beat the Matchplay.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4970 on: Yesterday at 11:54:02 pm »
Fitz! Almost won it there and then, but nailed on for a 3.
Online Ray K

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4971 on: Yesterday at 11:54:36 pm »
And again! Missed two good chances to win it. Will he get another?

Great to watch though, cant beat the Matchplay.
Drinks on you tomorrow night Nicholas.

Sorry, drink (singular).
Online frag

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4972 on: Yesterday at 11:55:55 pm »
That looks like that. Spieth had few chances to win it but couldnt quite get that final roll.

Played Fitzpatrick
Online Crosby Nick

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4973 on: Today at 12:01:29 am »
Drinks on you tomorrow night Nicholas.

Sorry, drink (singular).

Ive got the £3.80 in my account that my daughter won on The Big Dog yesterday as well (she backed Harrison Reed First Goal Scorer).
