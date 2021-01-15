« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 119 120 121 122 123 [124]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Golf Thread  (Read 225743 times)

Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,761
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4920 on: Yesterday at 11:57:23 pm »
Rahm has been so accurate with his drives today. He has just done what he needed to do. He didnt need to chase birdies with Koepka falling back.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:52:35 am by stockdam »
Logged
#JFT97

Online frag

  • ile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,359
  • Weve been to...
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4921 on: Today at 12:00:15 am »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 11:48:09 pm
One of the worst stories I heard about Woods was from a mate of mine who adored Woods back in the day and went to watch him live at Royal Lytham. He comes off the course and all the kids are asking for autographs from him. There were a load of white kids there, he completely blanks them and walks over to a black kid and signs an autograph and walks off. What's that all about? All sounds completely unnecessary to me and my mate has hated him ever since. Seems a bit of a narcissist to me or maybe he is just a complete c*nt.

Saw him at Royal Liverpool when he won it on Thursday, singed a cap and golf ball for me and loads of other kids/teens, had a few conversations with fans. Saw the same demeanour in 2012 at Lytham and St Annes.

Not downplaying what your mate experienced, but the few times Ive seen him in person hes be great with all crowds.
Logged

Online frag

  • ile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,359
  • Weve been to...
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4922 on: Today at 12:00:49 am »
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 11:57:23 pm
Rahm has been so accurate with his drives today. He has just done what he needed to do. He dint need to chase birdies with Koepka falling back.

He has Nick Faldos Koepka
Logged

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,717
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4923 on: Today at 12:08:51 am »
Quote from: frag on Today at 12:00:15 am
Saw him at Royal Liverpool when he won it on Thursday, singed a cap and golf ball for me and loads of other kids/teens, had a few conversations with fans. Saw the same demeanour in 2012 at Lytham and St Annes.

Not downplaying what your mate experienced, but the few times Ive seen him in person hes be great with all crowds.

'Probably' 2001 then? I've no axe to grind but this bloke was certain of what he saw, I was quite shocked to hear the story as I was new to golf in say 2012 and I thought they were all squeaky clean!
 ;D
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,761
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4924 on: Today at 12:09:24 am »
4 up going down the last must be a great feeling. Two up isnt comfortable but 4 is great.
Logged
#JFT97

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,158
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4925 on: Today at 12:14:07 am »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 12:09:24 am
4 up going down the last must be a great feeling. Two up isnt comfortable but 4 is great.
good job after that tee shot!
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,181
  • Truthiness
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4926 on: Today at 12:14:40 am »
Jon making us all feel better by smacking one into the trees and bouncing out 150 yards down the fairway. Yep, been there pal.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,158
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4927 on: Today at 12:20:54 am »
Can't believe it was 40 years ago that Seve won his second Masters!
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,181
  • Truthiness
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4928 on: Today at 12:21:48 am »
Rahm: started with a double bogey, 70 almost flawless holes, 1 daft drive on the last, wins the Masters by 4 on Sevy's birthday.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,914
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4929 on: Today at 12:22:00 am »
The Green Jacket goes to Jon Rahm.

Congratulations.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,158
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4930 on: Today at 12:23:22 am »
Enjoyed that, well done Rahmbo
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,761
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4931 on: Today at 12:23:40 am »
Delighted to see a Spanish player win on Seves birthday.
Logged
#JFT97

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,702
  • Bam!
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4932 on: Today at 12:25:19 am »
Four putt the first, shank your drive on the last.

The bits in between were brilliant
« Last Edit: Today at 12:28:03 am by Elzar »
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,689
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4933 on: Today at 12:27:54 am »
Glad to see a PGA player win it.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,472
  • JFT96.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4934 on: Today at 12:29:41 am »
Congratulations to Jon Rahm. He four-putted the opening hole of the tournament too. Best to get the rustiness out the way early!
Logged

Offline Adam_LFC

  • Boring.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,133
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4935 on: Today at 12:36:00 am »
A fitting winner! Brilliant performance all week by Rahm.
Logged

Offline fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,206
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4936 on: Today at 12:39:46 am »
There's one happy Spaniard up above tonight and one hell of a Spanish golfer putting on the green jacket soon. Well deserved as has played some amazing golf the past year or so. Well done Jon
Logged
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,761
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4937 on: Today at 12:43:09 am »
Mickelson and Spieth had great rounds today as did Theegala.
Logged
#JFT97

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,894
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4938 on: Today at 01:26:14 am »
Well in, Rahmbo. What a player!
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,070
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4939 on: Today at 04:38:28 am »
Rahm is the golfer Rory shouldve been.
Logged

Offline fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,206
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4940 on: Today at 10:50:59 am »
Great acceptance speech too. The Americans thank god, the Spanish thank Seve. He is God 😉 as he said himself the way he played the last was in the same manner Seve did. Will we see a Spanish major winner in 2043 still paying tribute to the great man.

Love watching a European putting on the green jacket. We probably had ten winners in a fifteen year period 30 years ago so long way off those great days. Rahm will definitely win a second and maybe the great Willet will add one too 😉
Logged
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Online frag

  • ile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,359
  • Weve been to...
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4941 on: Today at 10:54:43 am »
The pace of Cantlay yesterday was an absolute joke and rightly getting media attention.

Rahm fantastic, can see him winning many more majors
Logged

Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,571
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4942 on: Today at 11:19:43 am »
Quote from: paulrazor on April  7, 2023, 02:53:01 pm
Omens

Seve's 60th birthday fell on masters Sunday 2017 when Garcia won

Sunday would have been his 66th. So a nice.omen for rahm
if only I backed him Wednesday
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR
Pages: 1 ... 119 120 121 122 123 [124]   Go Up
« previous next »
 