Great acceptance speech too. The Americans thank god, the Spanish thank Seve. He is God 😉 as he said himself the way he played the last was in the same manner Seve did. Will we see a Spanish major winner in 2043 still paying tribute to the great man.



Love watching a European putting on the green jacket. We probably had ten winners in a fifteen year period 30 years ago so long way off those great days. Rahm will definitely win a second and maybe the great Willet will add one too 😉