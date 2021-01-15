One of the worst stories I heard about Woods was from a mate of mine who adored Woods back in the day and went to watch him live at Royal Lytham. He comes off the course and all the kids are asking for autographs from him. There were a load of white kids there, he completely blanks them and walks over to a black kid and signs an autograph and walks off. What's that all about? All sounds completely unnecessary to me and my mate has hated him ever since. Seems a bit of a narcissist to me or maybe he is just a complete c*nt.
Rahm has been so accurate with his drives today. He has just done what he needed to do. He dint need to chase birdies with Koepka falling back.
Saw him at Royal Liverpool when he won it on Thursday, singed a cap and golf ball for me and loads of other kids/teens, had a few conversations with fans. Saw the same demeanour in 2012 at Lytham and St Annes.Not downplaying what your mate experienced, but the few times Ive seen him in person hes be great with all crowds.
4 up going down the last must be a great feeling. Two up isnt comfortable but 4 is great.
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
Page created in 0.017 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.59]