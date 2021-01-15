One of the worst stories I heard about Woods was from a mate of mine who adored Woods back in the day and went to watch him live at Royal Lytham. He comes off the course and all the kids are asking for autographs from him. There were a load of white kids there, he completely blanks them and walks over to a black kid and signs an autograph and walks off. What's that all about? All sounds completely unnecessary to me and my mate has hated him ever since. Seems a bit of a narcissist to me or maybe he is just a complete c*nt.



Saw him at Royal Liverpool when he won it on Thursday, singed a cap and golf ball for me and loads of other kids/teens, had a few conversations with fans. Saw the same demeanour in 2012 at Lytham and St Annes.Not downplaying what your mate experienced, but the few times Ive seen him in person hes be great with all crowds.