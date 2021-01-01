« previous next »
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4840 on: Yesterday at 04:00:55 pm »
Third round pin locations


Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4841 on: Yesterday at 04:37:56 pm »
Sicko golf conditions this afternoon, should be fun viewing!
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4842 on: Yesterday at 08:20:11 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Yesterday at 04:37:56 pm
Sicko golf conditions this afternoon, should be fun viewing!

Well ya jinxed that
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4843 on: Yesterday at 08:31:47 pm »
Nice of them to not show the majority of golf that actually got played today.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4844 on: Yesterday at 08:37:35 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 08:31:47 pm
Nice of them to not show the majority of golf that actually got played today.
Still managed to squeeze in a bunch of shite from Tiger though. Surprised they didnt squeeze in McIlroy somehow.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4845 on: Yesterday at 08:38:08 pm »
Play suspended until tomorrow.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4846 on: Yesterday at 09:33:46 pm »
Last group were on the 7th when play was suspended, forecast is for a dry day tomorrow, sunset is just before 8pm, so they might just get the tournament done tomorrow.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4847 on: Yesterday at 09:38:10 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 08:31:47 pm
Nice of them to not show the majority of golf that actually got played today.

That's down to the organisers, they've always been strict & limited how much live TV coverage they allow to be broadcast, until the early 90s they only allowed the back 9 to be covered on the final 2 rounds.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4848 on: Yesterday at 09:51:23 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 08:31:47 pm
Nice of them to not show the majority of golf that actually got played today.

The entire days play was on in the USA. I was watching before 7am here.

On The Masters Ap or on ESPN+.

So those wise ones outside the USA with a VPN can get on The Masters Ap with a USA IP and you can watch away..
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4849 on: Today at 12:08:01 am »
Sad to see Tiger hobble about like that. I know even injury-free golfers aren't the most supple in those conditions but still. He should swallow his pride and take the option of a cart; it isn't a weakness, he's still got all the shots and the time not focussed on just walking the course could be spent on his short game and he'd still go close at certain events. He owes the game nothing, and although his stance over the years has been against a cart I don't see any other way for him to compete now, unless he has good weather on a flat course.


Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4850 on: Today at 12:39:30 am »
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 12:08:01 am
Sad to see Tiger hobble about like that. I know even injury-free golfers aren't the most supple in those conditions but still. He should swallow his pride and take the option of a cart; it isn't a weakness, he's still got all the shots and the time not focussed on just walking the course could be spent on his short game and he'd still go close at certain events. He owes the game nothing, and although his stance over the years has been against a cart I don't see any other way for him to compete now, unless he has good weather on a flat course.




He will take a cart in the Senior tour. Not before.

Could you imagine him winning a tournament to break the record of 82 wins all time and there be an * there because he rode in a cart.

He's adamant, he's not going to take a cart in a PGA or Major tournament.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4851 on: Today at 12:41:14 am »
And as sad as that is, he made the cut. His two local Orlando buddies missed the cut. Rory and Thomas. Imagine missing the cut, as favorites going into the tournament,  when someone makes it playing on virtually one leg.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4852 on: Today at 01:23:38 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 12:41:14 am
And as sad as that is, he made the cut. His two local Orlando buddies missed the cut. Rory and Thomas. Imagine missing the cut, as favorites going into the tournament,  when someone makes it playing on virtually one leg.

And you better believe he'll be reminding them of it every time he gets the chance. More impressive for me was Tiger's play at Riviera, a really tough course but he had a highlight reel of fantastic shots over the 4 days. It is just the body that isn't up to it as much as he'd like, there is enough clubhead speed, desire and knowledge there to compete when it all aligns.

I suppose a man with one good leg and a fused back approaching 50 isn't going to be cartwheeling around Augusta in torrential rain and cold temperatures. It just didn't look great.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4853 on: Today at 01:41:55 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 09:38:10 pm
That's down to the organisers, they've always been strict & limited how much live TV coverage they allow to be broadcast, until the early 90s they only allowed the back 9 to be covered on the final 2 rounds.

Never fails to amaze me how people are surprised by how shite the actual Masters coverage is every year. You'd think people would eventually cotton on to it, but alas it's not to be.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4854 on: Today at 03:50:01 am »
It's live here in one way or another from virtually the first tee shot until the last putt.

Can't help it if your tv providers don't have the coverage across the platforms like here in the USA.
