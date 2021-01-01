Sad to see Tiger hobble about like that. I know even injury-free golfers aren't the most supple in those conditions but still. He should swallow his pride and take the option of a cart; it isn't a weakness, he's still got all the shots and the time not focussed on just walking the course could be spent on his short game and he'd still go close at certain events. He owes the game nothing, and although his stance over the years has been against a cart I don't see any other way for him to compete now, unless he has good weather on a flat course.





