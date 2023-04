I thought Sky's coverage was pretty awful, I know they get their feed from CBS but it was tedious waffle with the odd shot thrown in.





I don't think you're out of it if you're near level par, you need to go low obviously and conditions will be unpredictable but Rahm, Viktor and Brooks took real advantage of the conditions on day one and that's what you have to do. They can probably afford a round of 71 over the next couple of days and be right there, and although while in chasing mode there is less pressure so to speak, it is still difficult and you have to play pretty much flawless golf.





Rahm's 9 under for 17 holes was fucking ridiculous by the way.