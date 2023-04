Lots of intriguing stories heading into the tournament.



-Rory, obviously.

-How well do the LIV guys play, especially DJ, Cam Smith and Brooks.

-Speaking of Brooks, he won LIV Orlando last week and is allegedly playing healthy for the first time in 18ish months, one to keep an eye on.

-What’s the 13th play like this year with the new tee box and added length? Guys have been saying they’re laying up all week, will that hold true through the weekend?

-Gordon Sargent, the best college player in the game, keep an eye on him. Saw him play with Rory and Brooks during Tuesday’s practice round, the kid is a freak. Routinely out drove them both by 20, 30 yards.

-The weather. Unfortunately, a Monday finish isn’t out of the question looking at the forecast. Will the rain tone down the course to a point where it’s kind of…boring?

-Can Scottie repeat and is Rahm flying under the radar a bit after his insane start to the year?