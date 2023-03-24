Really hope it's Rory's year.



A long and wet Augusta suits him if his driver is on song but so much of it with Rory is the mental side of it. I've said it before but if he wins at Augusta it'll be the best victory of his career, not just because of the significance of a victory at The Masters in and of itself but given the almost decade long wait from his last major victory, and given the scars he has from the meltdown there and other close shaves.Rory went bogey-free last year at St Andrews on Sunday after being tied for the lead going into the final round and he still didn't win. You can ask yourself is that bad luck, just one of those things or something more? Again, solo runner up at Augusta a year ago with that stunning final round but the horse had long bolted, the pressure was off, Scheffler was not for catching.He's almost expected to win it this week, the hype machine is in overdrive and the nauseating coverage has started. He's obviously got the game to win there and conditions will suit, yet getting it done will not be easy.