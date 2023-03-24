« previous next »
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: The Golf Thread
March 24, 2023, 08:05:50 pm
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on March 24, 2023, 08:04:49 pm
One of the rare occasions I'm actually rooting for McIlroy, hate that Bradley he's so annoying to watch.

How good is Laura Davies on comms by the way? Female sports commentators seem to get a lot of stick nowadays but she is excellent, credit where it's due.


The Kelly Cates of Golf.
Crosby Nick

Re: The Golf Thread
March 24, 2023, 08:11:21 pm
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on March 24, 2023, 08:04:49 pm
One of the rare occasions I'm actually rooting for McIlroy, hate that Bradley he's so annoying to watch.

How good is Laura Davies on comms by the way? Female sports commentators seem to get a lot of stick nowadays but she is excellent, credit where it's due.

Looks like the one out of Gavin and Stacey.

Keegan Bradley I mean, not Laura Daviesalthough now I mention it.
Yosser0_0

Re: The Golf Thread
March 24, 2023, 08:38:02 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on March 24, 2023, 08:11:21 pm
Looks like the one out of Gavin and Stacey.

Keegan Bradley I mean, not Laura Daviesalthough now I mention it.

I was thinking more Crusty the clown with those feet.
4pool

Re: The Golf Thread
March 26, 2023, 07:23:16 pm
Cameron Young beats Rory on the 19th hole and moves to the Final of the WGC Match Play.

Rory was 2 up with 4 to play.
4pool

Re: The Golf Thread
March 26, 2023, 07:30:42 pm
Sam Burns beat Scottie Scheffler on the 21st hole to make the Final.

Young v Burns Final.

McIlroy v Scheffler for 3rd place.
Ray K

Re: The Golf Thread
March 26, 2023, 07:32:37 pm
Quote from: 4pool on March 26, 2023, 07:30:42 pm
Sam Burns beat Scottie Scheffler on the 21st hole to make the Final.

Young v Burns Final.

McIlroy v Scheffler for 3rd place.
I would have put my mortgage on Scheffler to make the 5 footer on 20 to win it.

Rory and him must be pissed at having to play that 3rd place playoff. They've already played 6 rounds this week.
4pool

Re: The Golf Thread
March 26, 2023, 08:12:23 pm
3rd place match now underway.

Both in the fairway on 1.
4pool

Re: The Golf Thread
March 26, 2023, 08:27:03 pm
Burns v Young in the Final now underway.

Cameron Young has never won a PGA tournament.
Lad

Re: The Golf Thread
March 26, 2023, 10:29:02 pm
There's literally about 20 people walking round with the two finalists and several thousand following the consolation match 🤣
FlashGordon

Re: The Golf Thread
March 26, 2023, 11:45:59 pm
I think that's actually quietly a big win for Rory in terms of the year ahead. Played some good golf this week.
paulrazor

Re: The Golf Thread
March 27, 2023, 08:28:51 am
yes he did

The win over Xander was pretty good, I literally dont think he lead any part of that match at all until he holed at the last

Schefflers putter seemed to go cold but several great displays from him, was behind in a few matches and came back

Quote from: Ray K on March 26, 2023, 07:32:37 pm
I would have put my mortgage on Scheffler to make the 5 footer on 20 to win it.

Rory and him must be pissed at having to play that 3rd place playoff. They've already played 6 rounds this week.
was it even 5 foot, bad miss alright
Fiasco

Re: The Golf Thread
Today at 08:51:03 am
Masters week!



Potentially a very wet and stormy one if the forecasts are anywhere near accurate. Weather delays seem almost inevitable.
BarryCrocker

Re: The Golf Thread
Today at 09:42:37 am
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 08:51:03 am
Masters week!



Potentially a very wet and stormy one if the forecasts are anywhere near accurate. Weather delays seem almost inevitable.

Would be funny if the LIVr's are all leading after 54 and then all fade off for a PGA player to win it.
BoRed

Re: The Golf Thread
Today at 10:12:56 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 09:42:37 am
Would be funny if the LIVr's are all leading after 54 and then all fade off for a PGA player to win it.

Would be even funnier if they all missed the cut.
alonsoisared

Re: The Golf Thread
Today at 11:58:51 am
Really hope it's Rory's year.
Crosby Nick

Re: The Golf Thread
Today at 12:02:49 pm
Cant rest complain but am going on holiday tomorrow so will miss all of this which is a shame. Best tournament to watch bar none.
Qston

Re: The Golf Thread
Today at 12:09:23 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:02:49 pm
Cant rest complain but am going on holiday tomorrow so will miss all of this which is a shame. Best tournament to watch bar none.

I am delighted it's on Easter weekend. No thinking about staying up before the Monday work madness

Can't wait. Love the masters
4pool

Re: The Golf Thread
Today at 04:05:14 pm
Fiasco

Re: The Golf Thread
Today at 06:10:38 pm
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 11:58:51 am
Really hope it's Rory's year.

A long and wet Augusta suits him if his driver is on song but so much of it with Rory is the mental side of it. I've said it before but if he wins at Augusta it'll be the best victory of his career, not just because of the significance of a victory at The Masters in and of itself but given the almost decade long wait from his last major victory, and given the scars he has from the meltdown there and other close shaves.

Rory went bogey-free last year at St Andrews on Sunday after being tied for the lead going into the final round and he still didn't win. You can ask yourself is that bad luck, just one of those things or something more? Again, solo runner up at Augusta a year ago with that stunning final round but the horse had long bolted, the pressure was off, Scheffler was not for catching.

He's almost expected to win it this week, the hype machine is in overdrive and the nauseating coverage has started. He's obviously got the game to win there and conditions will suit, yet getting it done will not be easy.
PaulKS

Re: The Golf Thread
Today at 09:00:19 pm
What's the best Practice Day to visit at The Open?

Never been to a practice day before but going to do one this year at RL - wondered if there are any Open visitor veterans in here.

Was thinking Sunday? Basically just want to see all the big names, not sure if they're there every day or not?

4pool

Re: The Golf Thread
Today at 09:03:59 pm
Quote from: PaulKS on Today at 09:00:19 pm
What's the best Practice Day to visit at The Open?

Never been to a practice day before but going to do one this year at RL - wondered if there are any Open visitor veterans in here.

Was thinking Sunday? Basically just want to see all the big names, not sure if they're there every day or not?



If you want to see more than a few shots per player... go to the practice range and watch the players warm up. You'll see more there than on the course.

