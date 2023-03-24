« previous next »
WhereAngelsPlay

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4720 on: March 24, 2023, 08:05:50 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on March 24, 2023, 08:04:49 pm
One of the rare occasions I'm actually rooting for McIlroy, hate that Bradley he's so annoying to watch.

How good is Laura Davies on comms by the way? Female sports commentators seem to get a lot of stick nowadays but she is excellent, credit where it's due.


The Kelly Cates of Golf.


Crosby Nick

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4721 on: March 24, 2023, 08:11:21 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on March 24, 2023, 08:04:49 pm
One of the rare occasions I'm actually rooting for McIlroy, hate that Bradley he's so annoying to watch.

How good is Laura Davies on comms by the way? Female sports commentators seem to get a lot of stick nowadays but she is excellent, credit where it's due.

Looks like the one out of Gavin and Stacey.

Keegan Bradley I mean, not Laura Daviesalthough now I mention it.
Yosser0_0

  
  
  
  
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4722 on: March 24, 2023, 08:38:02 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on March 24, 2023, 08:11:21 pm
Looks like the one out of Gavin and Stacey.

Keegan Bradley I mean, not Laura Daviesalthough now I mention it.

I was thinking more Crusty the clown with those feet.


4pool

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4723 on: Yesterday at 07:23:16 pm »
Cameron Young beats Rory on the 19th hole and moves to the Final of the WGC Match Play.

Rory was 2 up with 4 to play.


4pool

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4724 on: Yesterday at 07:30:42 pm »
Sam Burns beat Scottie Scheffler on the 21st hole to make the Final.

Young v Burns Final.

McIlroy v Scheffler for 3rd place.


Ray K

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4725 on: Yesterday at 07:32:37 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 07:30:42 pm
Sam Burns beat Scottie Scheffler on the 21st hole to make the Final.

Young v Burns Final.

McIlroy v Scheffler for 3rd place.
I would have put my mortgage on Scheffler to make the 5 footer on 20 to win it.

Rory and him must be pissed at having to play that 3rd place playoff. They've already played 6 rounds this week.




4pool

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4726 on: Yesterday at 08:12:23 pm »
3rd place match now underway.

Both in the fairway on 1.


4pool

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4727 on: Yesterday at 08:27:03 pm »
Burns v Young in the Final now underway.

Cameron Young has never won a PGA tournament.


Lad

  
  
  
  
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4728 on: Yesterday at 10:29:02 pm »
There's literally about 20 people walking round with the two finalists and several thousand following the consolation match 🤣
FlashGordon

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4729 on: Yesterday at 11:45:59 pm »
I think that's actually quietly a big win for Rory in terms of the year ahead. Played some good golf this week.


