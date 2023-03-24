One of the rare occasions I'm actually rooting for McIlroy, hate that Bradley he's so annoying to watch.How good is Laura Davies on comms by the way? Female sports commentators seem to get a lot of stick nowadays but she is excellent, credit where it's due.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Looks like the one out of Gavin and Stacey.Keegan Bradley I mean, not Laura Davies
although now I mention it.
Sam Burns beat Scottie Scheffler on the 21st hole to make the Final.Young v Burns Final.McIlroy v Scheffler for 3rd place.
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.
