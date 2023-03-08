« previous next »
Author Topic: The Golf Thread  (Read 217565 times)

Offline fowlermagic

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4640 on: March 8, 2023, 11:00:52 pm »
Should be a great weekend for golf with the top 3 all playing in the same group.

On another note Tiger might be in hot water again with his ex dragging him into court as she's try to nullify a non disclosure agreement she had to sign. Crazy world he's living in that he has to get any woman he wants to date to sign some form of contract. Apparently contract is automatically voided if there is any misconduct by Tiger which is what she's claiming.
Online Fiasco

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4641 on: March 8, 2023, 11:33:12 pm »
Such a great event this week, the course as always looks immaculate and there really isn't an identikit winner. All different kinds of players have won over the years so it should be a really good tournament.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4642 on: Yesterday at 07:24:11 am »
Are they keeping the same groups for the first two rounds as normal? Or because its a smaller field (and no cut, or have I imagined that?) will they do things a bit differently?
Offline fowlermagic

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4643 on: Yesterday at 01:33:22 pm »
Just watching now as it's perfect weather for tv, rain sideways. Looks lovely there in Florida. Rory decided to put his head up his ass n double bogeys the first. Typical Rory
Offline FlashGordon

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4644 on: Yesterday at 03:05:11 pm »
He's one infuriating golfer. Best golfer on the planet hitting a slight draw or straight ball with the driver but he has some fixation with fading the ball these days  ;D
Offline fowlermagic

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4645 on: Yesterday at 04:41:53 pm »
Well he will have to do some mental juggling here to convince me he's on top of his game right now. Definitely not a poker player as one look at his shoulders and I know he's playing rubbish.
Online Lone Star Red

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4646 on: Yesterday at 05:49:31 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 07:24:11 am
Are they keeping the same groups for the first two rounds as normal? Or because its a smaller field (and no cut, or have I imagined that?) will they do things a bit differently?

The Players has a cut (for now). 
Online Lone Star Red

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4647 on: Yesterday at 05:51:55 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on March  8, 2023, 11:33:12 pm
Such a great event this week, the course as always looks immaculate and there really isn't an identikit winner. All different kinds of players have won over the years so it should be a really good tournament.

Really is an incredible looking course on TV, love this tournament. First four months of the year is outstanding for golf. Genesis, Kapalua, Waste Management, Pebble Beach, The Players and The Masters.

Just a cool $850 per round for us normal folks though at TPC Sawgrass! All that money just to get absolutely abused by this Pete Dye masterpiece.  ;D
Offline FlashGordon

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4648 on: Yesterday at 05:56:13 pm »
Rick Shiels just did a break 75 there, gives you a real in-depth look at the place. Looks absolutely unbelievable.
Online Fiasco

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4649 on: Yesterday at 06:18:26 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Yesterday at 05:51:55 pm
Really is an incredible looking course on TV, love this tournament. First four months of the year is outstanding for golf. Genesis, Kapalua, Waste Management, Pebble Beach, The Players and The Masters.

Just a cool $850 per round for us normal folks though at TPC Sawgrass! All that money just to get absolutely abused by this Pete Dye masterpiece.  ;D

Funny enough I was reading up on Dye and some other architects yesterday. Something that came up from pros and ex pros in regards to Dye is how the design of his courses mess with your eyes, and how subtle parts of the course mess with your head and visually put you off. Sawgrass has a lot of little tricks and quirks to it that maybe you don't see on TV.

 
Online 4pool

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4650 on: Yesterday at 10:44:06 pm »
The famous par 3 17th hole is actually a heart shaped green. When looked at from the side. This was Alice Dye's design. Most of Pete's course have some heart shape something on them. One course has heart shaped bunkers.
Online 4pool

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4651 on: Yesterday at 10:46:07 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 07:24:11 am
Are they keeping the same groups for the first two rounds as normal? Or because its a smaller field (and no cut, or have I imagined that?) will they do things a bit differently?

Usual PGA event. First two rounds you're in the same grouping. Sat & Sun, the groups are by where you finish on the leaderboard.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4652 on: Yesterday at 10:49:49 pm »
Cheers. Ive obviously got my wires crossed thinking they were trying to do something LIV lite. :D
Offline Yosser0_0

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4653 on: Yesterday at 11:15:45 pm »
Great course! And nice to see these face a challenge for once rather than the usual crap benign courses they face most weeks.
Offline fowlermagic

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4654 on: Today at 11:40:33 am »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Yesterday at 05:51:55 pm
Really is an incredible looking course on TV, love this tournament. First four months of the year is outstanding for golf. Genesis, Kapalua, Waste Management, Pebble Beach, The Players and The Masters.

Just a cool $850 per round for us normal folks though at TPC Sawgrass! All that money just to get absolutely abused by this Pete Dye masterpiece.  ;D

Pete Dye loves to trick up his courses i thought, basically making it a bloody nightmare for us normal shyte golfers lol

You could book two long weekend golf trips to Portugal for that sort of money. Looks like i will wait for the lottery win as no way could i convince myself that round was worth it.
Online Lone Star Red

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4655 on: Today at 02:50:54 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on Yesterday at 06:18:26 pm
Funny enough I was reading up on Dye and some other architects yesterday. Something that came up from pros and ex pros in regards to Dye is how the design of his courses mess with your eyes, and how subtle parts of the course mess with your head and visually put you off. Sawgrass has a lot of little tricks and quirks to it that maybe you don't see on TV.

Good stuff here from the lads over at The Fried Egg on TPC Sawgrass and how, like you said, it can mess with your head.

https://thefriedegg.com/tpc-sawgrass-stadium-course-randomness/

and

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m4jbZUUfQF8
Online Lone Star Red

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4656 on: Today at 02:52:02 pm »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Today at 11:40:33 am
Pete Dye loves to trick up his courses i thought, basically making it a bloody nightmare for us normal shyte golfers lol

You could book two long weekend golf trips to Portugal for that sort of money. Looks like i will wait for the lottery win as no way could i convince myself that round was worth it.

Right there with you, if I have $850 to blow on some golf, I'm taking a buddies golf trip to Michigan or Wisconsin. Not spending that all on one course, just to shoot a 120.  ;D
Online Fiasco

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4657 on: Today at 03:05:38 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 02:52:02 pm
Right there with you, if I have $850 to blow on some golf, I'm taking a buddies golf trip to Michigan or Wisconsin. Not spending that all on one course, just to shoot a 120.  ;D

Yeah but imagine you birdied the 17th at Sawgrass. You'd tell your mates about it forever, and in time you wouldn't even remember how much it cost you :D
Online 4pool

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4658 on: Today at 04:24:22 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 02:52:02 pm
Right there with you, if I have $850 to blow on some golf, I'm taking a buddies golf trip to Michigan or Wisconsin. Not spending that all on one course, just to shoot a 120.  ;D

Try Pebble Beach.

It will cost you more but in order to play Pebble, you have to book a hotel room stay at one of a couple hotels part of the Pebble Beach group.
Online Lone Star Red

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4659 on: Today at 04:24:36 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 03:05:38 pm
Yeah but imagine you birdied the 17th at Sawgrass. You'd tell your mates about it forever, and in time you wouldn't even remember how much it cost you :D

Forget birdie, if I could stick my ball anywhere on that peninsula on my first attempt, I'd tell that story until the day I die!
Online 4pool

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4660 on: Today at 04:29:18 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 04:24:36 pm
Forget birdie, if I could stick my ball anywhere on that peninsula on my first attempt, I'd tell that story until the day I die!

Just go play Tour 18 in Flower Mound. They replicate 18 famous golf holes, one of which is the 17th hole at Sawgrass. I've played it twice and hit the green both times. It is a daunting shot though. Just don't play it when the wind is blowing hard...lol.

Amen Corner is also part of the course. And the par 3 12th hole of Augusta over Rae's creek is harder to me. That green looks 2 paces from front to back.
Online Lone Star Red

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4661 on: Today at 04:31:30 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 04:29:18 pm
Just go play Tour 18 in Flower Mound. They replicate 18 famous golf holes, one of which is the 17th hole at Sawgrass. I've played it twice and hit the green both times. It is a daunting shot though. Just don't play it when the wind is blowing hard...lol.

Amen Corner is also part of the course. And the par 3 12th hole of Augusta over Rae's creek is harder to me. That green looks 2 paces from front to back.

Haha yeah I definitely want to make it over there at some point but come on, the nerves you'd feel at the actual 17th at Sawgrass versus the 17th at Tour 18 in FloMo are night and day.  ;D
Online 4pool

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4662 on: Today at 04:37:26 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 04:31:30 pm
Haha yeah I definitely want to make it over there at some point but come on, the nerves you'd feel at the actual 17th at Sawgrass versus the 17th at Tour 18 in FloMo are night and day.  ;D

Play it and then get back to us.  ;D

The first time at Flower Mound and looking at the hole....well you imagine yourself at Sawgrass. You may not be, but the feelings are there.

Of our foursome, i was the only one to hit the green.


Good luck.  ;D
