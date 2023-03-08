Should be a great weekend for golf with the top 3 all playing in the same group.



On another note Tiger might be in hot water again with his ex dragging him into court as she's try to nullify a non disclosure agreement she had to sign. Crazy world he's living in that he has to get any woman he wants to date to sign some form of contract. Apparently contract is automatically voided if there is any misconduct by Tiger which is what she's claiming.