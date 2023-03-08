Such a great event this week, the course as always looks immaculate and there really isn't an identikit winner. All different kinds of players have won over the years so it should be a really good tournament.
Really is an incredible looking course on TV, love this tournament. First four months of the year is outstanding for golf. Genesis, Kapalua, Waste Management, Pebble Beach, The Players and The Masters.
Just a cool $850 per round for us normal folks though at TPC Sawgrass! All that money just to get absolutely abused by this Pete Dye masterpiece.