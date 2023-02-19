« previous next »
Author Topic: The Golf Thread  (Read 215927 times)

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4600 on: February 19, 2023, 08:56:01 pm »
Quote from: frag on February 19, 2023, 08:50:41 pm
Spoke too soon, playing the 10th like I would.

Whats he done? Had thought he was going to cruise it so wasnt going to watch, but I guess this might make it more interesting.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4601 on: February 19, 2023, 08:58:22 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on February 19, 2023, 08:56:01 pm
Whats he done? Had thought he was going to cruise it so wasnt going to watch, but I guess this might make it more interesting.

Bogeyed it, they're tied at 16 under now and he's in the crowd/trees off the tee on 11.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4602 on: February 19, 2023, 08:59:13 pm »
Sort it out Gran Jon.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4603 on: February 19, 2023, 09:04:51 pm »
Zalatoris' ball ended up in a box of hats  ;D

That's not a euphemism either.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4604 on: February 19, 2023, 09:06:05 pm »
The back 9 at Riviera is no picnic either. This should be a good watch now.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4605 on: February 19, 2023, 09:37:46 pm »
Homa leads
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4606 on: February 19, 2023, 09:45:52 pm »
It would be amusing after all the build up if a guy called Keith won it. No offence to any Keith's out there :D
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4607 on: February 19, 2023, 10:05:21 pm »
What a putt by Rahm!!
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4608 on: February 19, 2023, 10:05:34 pm »
What a putt from the big man!
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4609 on: February 19, 2023, 10:08:49 pm »
Rahm's ability to pull the rabbit out of the hat in key moments is nothing short of extraordinary.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4610 on: February 19, 2023, 10:10:47 pm »
Like his putt for his first win I think it was. Absolutely incredible (said through gritted teeth).
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4611 on: February 19, 2023, 10:30:49 pm »
When the pressure increases, his game gets better.
« Reply #4612 on: February 19, 2023, 10:33:56 pm »
That's all she wrote I'd say folks.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4613 on: February 19, 2023, 10:48:30 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on February 19, 2023, 10:30:49 pm
When the pressure increases, his game gets better.

The crazy thing to me is that he hasn't had his absolute best this week. He's been fortunate many times with wayward drives but he just doesn't go away and putts well on these greens of course. He's playing at an incredible level right now, about a year or 18 months ago I questioned how good he was because he didn't win enough in my opinion... he's made me look a fool now.
« Reply #4614 on: February 19, 2023, 10:52:58 pm »
Stupid having those structures around the green on a par 5. Guys hitting woods and long irons in to the green are more likely to spray them in to them and get a fortuitous bounce.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4615 on: February 19, 2023, 11:21:39 pm »
Rahm wins
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4616 on: February 19, 2023, 11:31:02 pm »
World number 1 now too I'd imagine
« Reply #4617 on: February 20, 2023, 09:53:32 am »
#1 is like a hot potato right now but Rahm deserves it as must be the most consistent of the three the past 12 months and more. Great time for golf as some exceptional talent on the tour even if a few of them feck off to the other party. Quick stat on the number 1 as only three golfers have held the spot for the calendar year. Faldo, Norman and Woods who of course did it eight times.

Rory definitely still shaking off the cobwebs and can't see him winning the Masters as too many playing better golf right now and mentally just as strong if not stronger than Rory.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4618 on: February 20, 2023, 09:57:25 am »
Rory won only a few weeks ago

Though Rahm is playing better atm, dont forget though Rory burned up Augusta the last day last year, though the pressure was off as he had no hope of winning going into the last day.

I would love to see him win it
« Reply #4619 on: February 20, 2023, 03:52:19 pm »
Will be interesting to see which Rory turns up on the Thursday at the Masters as he has a good record there in terms of Top tens but he is as liable to shoot a 75 on one of the days which pretty much kills any chance he has. Shoot four rounds around 69 every year at the Masters and you probably will collect a jacket every five years. Obviously that's near nigh impossible but you don't have to score low there, just be consistent and you will be in the mix.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4620 on: February 20, 2023, 03:57:10 pm »
Quote
@KylePorterCBS

Jon Rahm's first 60 days of 2023.

 Top 7 in all five starts
 3 wins
 93 under in 20 rds
 67.1 scoring avg
 Beat or tied 601 players (98.8%)
 Lost to 8 players
 $9M earned

We toss it around too often, but a true Tiger-like run for Rahm

https://twitter.com/kyleportercbs/status/1627447445138378754?s=46&t=T2AfVq3LWTCl3rDm72LslQ
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4621 on: February 20, 2023, 04:56:12 pm »
Rahm has spent 44 weeks in total as number 1. With 1 week for now.  :P

Tiger had streaks of 281 weeks in a row and 267 weeks in a row, with a total of 683 weeks as number 1.

Rory has spent 122 weeks as number 1 in his career.
« Reply #4622 on: February 22, 2023, 10:20:21 pm »
Anybody watched 'Full Swing' on Netflix ... 8 episodes...
Viewed all 8 over a few nights, not too bad to be honest.. but episode 4 'Imposter Syndrome - Joel Dahmen' was the stand out one for me.  :wave
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4623 on: February 23, 2023, 12:44:26 am »
Judge rules PGA Tour can add Saudi fund to LIV countersuit

The high-stakes legal feud between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf began as a courtroom tiff between the tour and a handful of players who signed lucrative contracts to jump to the Saudi-funded rival league.

LIV Golf was formally added to the lawsuit in late August, and by time the PGA Tour countersued in September, most of those golfers, including Phil Mickelson, had left the suit. On Tuesday night, a federal judge agreed to also add the Saudi wealth fund that finances LIV Golf and the man who controls those purse strings, formally drawing the Saudi kingdom into the ongoing row.

The order by U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman comes on the heels of a magistrate judges decision to deny LIV Golfs sovereign immunity claims and rule that the Saudis Public Investment Fun (PIF) and its governor, Yasir al-Rumayyan, are subject to discovery in the case and must sit for depositions.

At the PGA Tours request, Freeman has now formally added them to the lawsuit, ramping up the stakes and exposure for the Saudi officials.

In setback for LIV, court rules that Saudi officials are subject to discovery
The fund is expected to appeal the discovery order this week. The two sides have been at odds for months over how responsive the fund and al-Rumayyan needed to be in the case.

According to court filings, LIV Golf waited until after a deadline to produce documents to turn over a Subscription and Shareholders Agreement to PGA Tour lawyers in December. Much of the details from that shareholders agreement are redacted in the filings, but the PGA Tour says the paperwork makes clear that the fund and al-Rumayyan were not passive investors in LIV Golf.

To sum up, PIF and Mr. Al-Rumayyan recruited players; decided how much to pay them; assured them about their positions and about indemnification from suit by PIF; and controlled the conduct of this litigation undertaken by PIFs lawyers, the tour asserted in one filing.

While LIV Golf filed the antitrust suit in August saying the tour was intentionally trying to curtail competition, the PGA Tour says in its countersuit that LIV Golf committed tortious interference by encouraging golfers to violate terms of their existing tour contracts.

LIV Golf opposed the motion to add the fund and al-Rumayyan, saying in part that amending the tours counterclaim and adding new parties would delay the case.

Freeman, though, said in her ruling Tuesday that any delay LIV attributes to this amended pleading is not likely to outlast the delay caused by the subpoena dispute over PIF and [al-Rumayyan] discovery and LIVs anticipated motion seeking review of [the discovery] order.

There is a case management conference scheduled for Friday in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California. The case isnt scheduled to go to trial until January, though the PGA Tour has asked the judge to reconsider the case timeline.
--------------------------------------

Will be interesting if the PIF have to disclose their funding and ties to the government. In which case maybe Newcastle United gets a mention.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4624 on: February 23, 2023, 01:20:34 am »
Quote from: fowlermagic on February 20, 2023, 03:52:19 pm
Will be interesting to see which Rory turns up on the Thursday at the Masters as he has a good record there in terms of Top tens but he is as liable to shoot a 75 on one of the days which pretty much kills any chance he has. Shoot four rounds around 69 every year at the Masters and you probably will collect a jacket every five years. Obviously that's near nigh impossible but you don't have to score low there, just be consistent and you will be in the mix.

McIlroy has the ability to take Augusta apart (relatively) but as you say he also has the tendency to shoot himself out of it with one bad round. He's not won a major in almost a decade now and I think it weighs heavy on him. Of course, the longer the drought goes on the heavier the burden becomes. He finished solo second last year but he shot his 64 on Sunday when he had pretty much no chance and the pressure was off.

I think the pressure does get to him in majors now in terms of winning and although he had 4 great runs in the majors last year, he still couldn't get it done. Yes, majors are notoriously hard to win full stop but he got himself into great positions but didn't get the job done. Knowing he needs the green jacket for the grand slam is another pressure factor. If he ever won at Augusta, given everything, I think it would undoubtedly be the best victory of his career given the pressure, the wait, and simply how good the opposition is now.

However, my head tells me he'll never quite get it done.
« Reply #4625 on: February 23, 2023, 01:42:53 am »
Five professional golfers have won all four of golf's modern majors during their careers, an achievement known as a Career Grand Slam.

The five players who have done this to date are: Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods.

Woods and Nicklaus have both won each of the majors at least three times.

A number of other players won three of the four majors during their careers but couldn't win the fourth to complete their own Career Grand Slam:

Sam Snead and Phil Mickelson needed  a U.S. Open win to complete their Slam.

For Arnold Palmer, Tom Watson, and Jordan Spieth it was the USPGA Championship missing from their trophy cabinet.

Lee Trevino and Rory McIlroy would love a Green Jacket given to winners of The Masters.

Byron Nelson and Raymond Floyd both won each of the majors played in the USA but failed to win the Open Championship.
---------------------


Of course Bobby Jones won the four majors, that were available at the time, in the same calendar year. US Open, US Amateur, The Open Championship, and the British Amateur. This was labelled as winning the Grand Slam.
« Reply #4626 on: February 23, 2023, 08:51:07 am »
Great to read that

Has anyone won majors in four decades?

I know Woods, Palmer and Nicklaus did three

Ray Floyd did as well, he came very close, he probably should have won the masters in 1990 but he bogeyed 17 and then lost a play off. Runner up in 1992 as well
« Reply #4627 on: February 23, 2023, 09:17:12 am »
Quote from: hixxstar on February 22, 2023, 10:20:21 pm
Anybody watched 'Full Swing' on Netflix ... 8 episodes...
Viewed all 8 over a few nights, not too bad to be honest.. but episode 4 'Imposter Syndrome - Joel Dahmen' was the stand out one for me.  :wave

Yeah watched through them the other day and the same episode was the standout for me too, only one that came across as having any sort of character.
« Reply #4628 on: February 23, 2023, 09:40:41 am »
Need to watch that show on Netflix if i can get access to it. There was another movie a couple of years ago Loopers which also want to see.

Hats off to Bernhard Langer for matching the wins record on the Legends Tour. That's over 120 professional wins in his career and has won in five different decades. Surely no one else can say its 43 years between his first and last win as at 65 is kicking ass of guys like Harrington who still do pretty good on the tour when they play. Langer surely ranks up there as one of the best ever and warranted a lot more than just two majors
« Reply #4629 on: February 23, 2023, 10:51:51 am »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on February 23, 2023, 09:17:12 am
Yeah watched through them the other day and the same episode was the standout for me too, only one that came across as having any sort of character.

Yes I totally agree. Didnt know much about Joel Dahmen before this other than he was the fella that wore the big hat. But he was by far the most likeable golfer from the series. A series btw which I think failed to deliver.
« Reply #4630 on: February 23, 2023, 06:03:44 pm »
Quote from: hixxstar on February 22, 2023, 10:20:21 pm
Anybody watched 'Full Swing' on Netflix ... 8 episodes...
Viewed all 8 over a few nights, not too bad to be honest.. but episode 4 'Imposter Syndrome - Joel Dahmen' was the stand out one for me.  :wave




I've watched 7 episodes and very much enjoying it.

I thought it was an interesting comment from Dustin Johnson. 'I'm getting paid more money to go to work less. What person wouldn't take that?' Makes you question how many sports stars just see it as a job and making money and who genuinely cares about the sport they play. In this modern era it feels like less and less care about the sport.
« Reply #4631 on: February 23, 2023, 10:03:08 pm »
Through 6 episodes of Full Swing and its underwhelmed for me. The Dahmen episode was excellent and I enjoyed hearing from Finau and how he balances being a present father and husband and a professional golfer.

Outside of that? It has its moments but is kind of meh. Clearly trying to loop in new fans with explaining over and over again what a cut is with Dan Rapaport and Amanda Renner. But feel like theres a real lack of a compelling or a season long narrative here. Has felt kind of clumsy and choppy and weirdly edited at times too. 

 Just not sure copying Drive to Survive is the way to go. With them already filming for season two, will be interested (and hope) to see if they refine it.
« Reply #4632 on: February 23, 2023, 10:08:32 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on February 23, 2023, 10:03:08 pm
Through 6 episodes of Full Swing and its underwhelmed for me. The Dahmen episode was excellent and I enjoyed hearing from Finau and how he balances being a present father and husband and a professional golfer.

Outside of that? It has its moments but is kind of meh. Clearly trying to loop in new fans with explaining over and over again what a cut is with Dan Rapaport and Amanda Renner. But feel like theres a real lack of a compelling or a season long narrative here. Has felt kind of clumsy and choppy and weirdly edited at times too. 

 Just not sure copying Drive to Survive is the way to go. With them already filming for season two, will be interested (and hope) to see if they refine it.
Yeah certainly felt the same way. It felt like a never ending trailer for a show that never got started.

Even the JT and Spieth episode, two of my favourites, didn't really show much or give much insight. The Ian Poulter episode did however prove how much of a dick he really is.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4633 on: Today at 10:18:20 pm »
How come theres seemingly no top players playing in this PGA event? Do they cherry pick what they play in these days? I know last week was a big one.
« Reply #4634 on: Today at 10:22:48 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:18:20 pm
How come theres seemingly no top players playing in this PGA event? Do they cherry pick what they play in these days? I know last week was a big one.

Depending on prize money and timing, you have tournaments throughout the year that have a lower ranked field. PGA tour have given a bunch of events designated status that means top players have to play them and the purse is greatly increased.
Quote from: frag on Today at 10:22:48 pm
Depending on prize money and timing, you have tournaments throughout the year that have a lower ranked field. PGA tour have given a bunch of events designated status that means top players have to play them and the purse is greatly increased.

That's one of the reasons why some of them have frigged off to the LIV tour. Some European players have had to miss out on the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth due to US commitments, Rose and Poulter ring a bell. It's come back to bite the US tour, for the most part I think the US PGA tour is a crap product and prefer watching the European tour with its variety of courses rather than the US groundhog day. I love watching it when they are playing Augusta, Pebble Beach or Sawgrass but many courses I find quite boring and are actually too easy for this lot.
« Reply #4636 on: Today at 10:45:11 pm »
Drama at the last at the Honda. Kirk putting his 2nd into the water and needing a par putt to now likely force a playoff.
