There was a move for exemptions and was granted by the Supreme Court to Casey Martin. I remember it like it was yesterday as excellent golfer who's disability meant he needed a cart to play golf. Now i just read Tiger was one of those who voted against his former team mate Casey back then which to be honest was a wee bit shameful as the lad had serious medical issues that eventually led to his leg getting amputated. Of course Tiger and many of the legends think walking is a must on tour. Thankfully the courts set them right as any kid who can swing a club should be able to fulfill his dreams to play at the highest level possible. Of course they should still monitor people who will take advantage of loop holes but Casey at the time just wanted to chase his dream and again those knobs who run the game showed how ignorant certain sections in the tour were. Things have changed but you still get strange looks if you wander into certain clubs if you don't look the part or drive the right car. It's hard to drive the elites out of the game as im betting the R&A is flooded with them.