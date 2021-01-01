« previous next »
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4520 on: Today at 10:12:13 am »
Reed manages to par 17 after an awful lie following tee shot

mcilroy pars 16. Now waiting around on 17 following Reed

Rory hits almost the front of the green, should be able to get up and down for birdie
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4521 on: Today at 10:20:13 am »
Rory with a 5 footer for birdie. Reed in fairway on 18 and likely to go for green in 2. Got to feel Rory needs birdie-birdie finish to win.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4522 on: Today at 10:22:23 am »
Quote from: frag on Today at 10:20:13 am
Rory with a 5 footer for birdie. Reed in fairway on 18 and likely to go for green in 2. Got to feel Rory needs birdie-birdie finish to win.
it was probably about 3 foot

but its a birdie

Reed with a belting drive on 18

Rory one up
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4523 on: Today at 10:22:47 am »
Good old ding dong
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4524 on: Today at 10:30:31 am »
Reed with a beauty of approach, should be routine birdie for him on 18. Rory needs to fairway this and then birdie out for the win most likely.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4525 on: Today at 10:31:25 am »
Reed goes for the green, hits the back of the green, eagle putt coming up

back on the tee, Rory almost goes into the water on 18, horrible stance for 2nd shot coming up
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4526 on: Today at 10:32:16 am »
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 10:31:25 am
Reed goes for the green, hits the back of the green, eagle putt coming up

back on the tee, Rory almost goes into the water on 18, horrible stance for 2nd shot coming up

Did that seem like too much club? Surely that rules out going for the green now.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4527 on: Today at 10:34:45 am »
Stupid choice with driver, why bring the water into play? Got away with it and probably will lay up and try to win with a birdie
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4528 on: Today at 10:36:24 am »
If he is smart he will lay up, especially after last year and yesterday

Reed with a nailed on birdie
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4529 on: Today at 10:37:43 am »
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 10:36:24 am
If he is smart he will lay up, especially after last year and yesterday

Reed with a nailed on birdie

Looks like he's going for it, has an iron in so can see the logic there as long as lie isn't horrific.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4530 on: Today at 10:40:17 am »
Rory lays up

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4531 on: Today at 10:41:23 am »
Rory with a wedge in his hand, over that water, makes me nervous here.

It'll be some playoff between him and Reed with everything that's gone on.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4532 on: Today at 10:42:43 am »
About a 12 footer for a win, maybe less, a chance
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4533 on: Today at 10:47:05 am »
RORY WINS
what a putt
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4534 on: Today at 10:47:34 am »
Quote from: frag on Today at 10:20:13 am
Rory with a 5 footer for birdie. Reed in fairway on 18 and likely to go for green in 2. Got to feel Rory needs birdie-birdie finish to win.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4535 on: Today at 10:48:34 am »
What a way to win it! Up yours, you fat cheat!
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4536 on: Today at 10:53:00 am »
I wanted a play off :D



Huge break for McIlroy on 18 but he'll feel that he's been owed that as that hole has caused him problems over the years.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4537 on: Today at 10:55:02 am »
Lovely! Was half hoping for a playoff but nice to see Reed getting beat either way.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4538 on: Today at 11:33:42 am »
Justice

 8)
