yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR
Rory with a 5 footer for birdie. Reed in fairway on 18 and likely to go for green in 2. Got to feel Rory needs birdie-birdie finish to win.
Reed goes for the green, hits the back of the green, eagle putt coming upback on the tee, Rory almost goes into the water on 18, horrible stance for 2nd shot coming up
If he is smart he will lay up, especially after last year and yesterdayReed with a nailed on birdie
Page created in 0.037 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.18]