Author Topic: The Golf Thread  (Read 210078 times)

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4480 on: November 24, 2022, 02:05:22 pm »
Nicolas Colsaerts is announced as ryder cup vice captain, Joins Edoardo Molinari and Thomas Bjorn who were retained after initially been selected by Henrik Stenson
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4481 on: January 16, 2023, 10:14:38 pm »
Good video to watch as Brad Faxson, who coaches Rory, gives Rick a putting lesson. Lots of great info.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qp6k5d8FJOA
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4482 on: January 17, 2023, 03:34:02 pm »
Watched that last night and enjoyed most of it. Of course got a little technical in parts but what would you expect as he coaches the best in the world. How Rick is getting this sort of access to Faxon and last week to Claude Harmon is beyond me. Nice guy but awful interviewer.

Anyway some great tips with putting. Laughed when Faxon said good golfers want quick greens and Rick said feck no. Faxon obviously has not putted too often on silly quick greens with wind howling on a links course as they are unplayable in those conditions.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4483 on: January 17, 2023, 03:40:13 pm »
Quote from: fowlermagic on January 17, 2023, 03:34:02 pm
Watched that last night and enjoyed most of it. Of course got a little technical in parts but what would you expect as he coaches the best in the world. How Rick is getting this sort of access to Faxon and last week to Claude Harmon is beyond me. Nice guy but awful interviewer.

Anyway some great tips with putting. Laughed when Faxon said good golfers want quick greens and Rick said feck no. Faxon obviously has not putted too often on silly quick greens with wind howling on a links course as they are unplayable in those conditions.

All the subscibers to his YouTube channel allow him access to lots of people in the world of golf

Really enjoyed the Harmon episode last week, if I had access to all that gear I'm sure I'd be able to improve the weight transfer in my swing - some serious kit!
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4484 on: January 17, 2023, 03:48:08 pm »
Quote from: Oh Campione on January 17, 2023, 03:40:13 pm
All the subscibers to his YouTube channel allow him access to lots of people in the world of golf

Really enjoyed the Harmon episode last week, if I had access to all that gear I'm sure I'd be able to improve the weight transfer in my swing - some serious kit!

You don't need the equipment  ;)
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4485 on: January 17, 2023, 04:08:18 pm »
Watching Harmon and Faxon give Rick his lessons was very beneficial. As both top coaches said the same thing ( in essence). Keep it simple. You know what to do, just do it. When you're not on your game, you may think you're doing it but your wrong. Go back to basics. I've given Jurgens speech now... :P
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4486 on: January 17, 2023, 04:13:54 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on January 17, 2023, 04:08:18 pm
Watching Harmon and Faxon give Rick his lessons was very beneficial. As both top coaches said the same thing ( in essence). Keep it simple. You know what to do, just do it. When you're not on your game, you may think you're doing it but your wrong. Go back to basics. I've given Jurgens speech now... :P

Different kind of weight transfer involved though.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4487 on: January 17, 2023, 04:20:11 pm »
Quote from: Oh Campione on January 17, 2023, 03:40:13 pm
All the subscibers to his YouTube channel allow him access to lots of people in the world of golf

Really enjoyed the Harmon episode last week, if I had access to all that gear I'm sure I'd be able to improve the weight transfer in my swing - some serious kit!

It's not as if Faxon or Harmon needs any more exposure as every week one of their guys are winning on the tour you and another 100m viewers around the world hear their names. Im guessing Rick via his sponsors like Nike or Callaway are asking for a favour from Harmon n Faxon.

They have a good laugh with my game as i would dread the advice they give me. Give it up probably lol

Definitely keep it simple as don't expect any putt outside ten feet to drop, just get close enough for a tap in. Knowing the pace of the green is the key i think.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4488 on: January 17, 2023, 04:25:56 pm »
Quote from: fowlermagic on January 17, 2023, 04:20:11 pm
It's not as if Faxon or Harmon needs any more exposure as every week one of their guys are winning on the tour you and another 100m viewers around the world hear their names. Im guessing Rick via his sponsors like Nike or Callaway are asking for a favour from Harmon n Faxon.

They have a good laugh with my game as i would dread the advice they give me. Give it up probably lol

Definitely keep it simple as don't expect any putt outside ten feet to drop, just get close enough for a tap in. Knowing the pace of the green is the key i think.

He's sponsored by neither  ;D
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4489 on: January 17, 2023, 05:22:45 pm »
He has two partners. Ecco shoes and Castore clothing.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4490 on: January 17, 2023, 05:31:57 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on January 17, 2023, 05:22:45 pm
He has two partners. Ecco shoes and Castore clothing.

That Castore are fucking awful. Absolutely rip off prices and Primark quality clobber. Theyre a running joke on Twitter for the quality of their football stuff, or rather lack of it. Semedo for Wolves played in a shirt where the badge was upside down.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4491 on: January 17, 2023, 05:42:43 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on January 17, 2023, 05:22:45 pm
He has two partners. Ecco shoes and Castore clothing.

It's Lyle and Scott for clothing not Castore  ;D
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4492 on: January 17, 2023, 05:55:05 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on January 17, 2023, 05:42:43 pm
It's Lyle and Scott for clothing not Castore  ;D

Right you are.

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4493 on: January 17, 2023, 06:02:15 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on January 17, 2023, 05:31:57 pm
That Castore are fucking awful. Absolutely rip off prices and Primark quality clobber. Theyre a running joke on Twitter for the quality of their football stuff, or rather lack of it. Semedo for Wolves played in a shirt where the badge was upside down.

Apparently Newcastle are ditching Castore for Adidas from the summer, certainly a rip off Castore hoodies are around £150, & never heard of them until they became Rangers kit supplier a couple of years back, & that deal had to go through the courts too, Fat Mike spat his dummy out.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4494 on: January 19, 2023, 04:33:07 pm »
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4495 on: January 19, 2023, 04:54:18 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on January 19, 2023, 04:33:07 pm
Absolute game changer. :lmao

https://www.espn.com/golf/story/_/id/35480510/liv-golf-secures-tv-streaming-deal-cw-network

"Our new partnership between The CW and LIV Golf will deliver a whole new audience"



It must do, never heard of CW network. lol. Don't even know if it is one of my channels, not that i'm watching that shit.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4496 on: January 25, 2023, 09:06:36 pm »
World number one Rory McIlroy believes it will be "unfortunate" if the Masters is not shown on terrestrial television. The year's first major championship is little over two months away but, according to a report in the Telegraph, the BBC is set to not renew its deal to show highlights of the action from Augusta National. Asked in his press conference ahead of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic if it would be a shame for the tournament to lose its terrestrial presence, McIlroy said: "I mean, it is. "I think if you're thinking nostalgically, yes, it is, growing up watching the Masters and The Open on BBC. "I just think the landscape of sports and media and entertainment has changed so much over the last 10 years that it's not the model anymore, right. "It's either Sky in the UK or it's streaming services. And the rights to these sporting events have just become so expensive that it's just not feasible for companies like the BBC to pay that sort of money. "Is it unfortunate? Yes, but I'd say that the majority of the households in the UK have Sky and people are still able to watch." Approached for a response to the Telegraph story, a BBC spokesperson told the PA news agency: "We do not comment on sports rights negotiations."
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4497 on: January 25, 2023, 09:19:37 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on January 19, 2023, 04:54:18 pm
"Our new partnership between The CW and LIV Golf will deliver a whole new audience"



It must do, never heard of CW network. lol. Don't even know if it is one of my channels, not that i'm watching that shit.

The CW is all re-runs of Judge Judy, Maury and crap sitcoms, it is probably only watched by anyone accidentally

Go to hell LIV
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4498 on: January 25, 2023, 09:47:13 pm »
PGA Tour taking the fight to Saudi Arabia and their sportswashing:

Quote
The PGA Tour has requested leave to add the Public Investment Fund of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its chairman, Yasir Al-Rumayyan, as counter-defendants in their suit against LIV Golf.

The tour believes the PIF and Al-Rumayyan exercise control over LIV Golf.

https://twitter.com/Daniel_Rapaport/status/1618316722842501124
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4499 on: January 25, 2023, 10:11:10 pm »
The disdain that Rory has for Patrick Reed is something else. From the always good @NoLayingUp Twitter account:

Rory: "I was subpoenaed by his lawyer on Christmas Eve. Trying to have a nice time with my family and someone shows up on your doorstep and delivers that, you're not going to take that well. I'm living in reality, I don't know where [Reed is] living."

Rory added: "If I were in his shoes, I wouldn't expect a hello or a handshake."

Which led to Reed approaching Rory on the practice range this week, getting the cold shoulder from McIlroy, and Reed chucking a tee in his direction. Completely childish stuff.

https://twitter.com/KylePorterCBS/status/1618232630818017281?t=fh7Kra2TF-BRVU0E4-1bqw&s=19

But this question to Rory in the press conference brought the following non-response from Rory:
https://twitter.com/NoLayingUp/status/1618246768914833414?t=0hyoPJezZ93154gDWlIn8g&s=19

Anyway, Rory's not so special to Reed. Reed also subpoenaed Justin Thomas two days before his wedding.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4500 on: January 25, 2023, 10:15:52 pm »
Yet another reason to dislike reed. Childish immature obnoxious clown.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4501 on: January 25, 2023, 10:16:44 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on January 25, 2023, 09:06:36 pm
World number one Rory McIlroy believes it will be "unfortunate" if the Masters is not shown on terrestrial television. The year's first major championship is little over two months away but, according to a report in the Telegraph, the BBC is set to not renew its deal to show highlights of the action from Augusta National. Asked in his press conference ahead of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic if it would be a shame for the tournament to lose its terrestrial presence, McIlroy said: "I mean, it is. "I think if you're thinking nostalgically, yes, it is, growing up watching the Masters and The Open on BBC. "I just think the landscape of sports and media and entertainment has changed so much over the last 10 years that it's not the model anymore, right. "It's either Sky in the UK or it's streaming services. And the rights to these sporting events have just become so expensive that it's just not feasible for companies like the BBC to pay that sort of money. "Is it unfortunate? Yes, but I'd say that the majority of the households in the UK have Sky and people are still able to watch." Approached for a response to the Telegraph story, a BBC spokesperson told the PA news agency: "We do not comment on sports rights negotiations."

I like Rory, but he's skipped over one of the major sticking points here. How much he benefits from these more expensive rights to broadcast s[porting tournaments. It would be like him coming out and saying it's not fair that new drivers are 5 or 6 hundred quid.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4502 on: January 25, 2023, 10:20:27 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on January 25, 2023, 10:15:52 pm
Yet another reason to dislike reed. Childish immature obnoxious clown.

Only when his wife or her family order him to be so.

 ;D
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4503 on: January 26, 2023, 08:43:08 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on January 25, 2023, 10:20:27 pm
Only when his wife or her family order him to be so.

 ;D
He really is just so unlikeable

always has been
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4504 on: January 27, 2023, 07:41:17 pm »
Just when you thought Patrick Reed couldn't be more of an absolute twat, he goes and behaves like this. Absolute cockwomble.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4505 on: January 27, 2023, 08:51:31 pm »
Reed and Rory may get paired together next round.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4506 on: January 28, 2023, 10:04:34 am »
That would be pop corn viewing but at the same time lots of pro golfers go out for a round and don't say more than two words to their playing partners. Tiger was probably the best / worse of them as it was 100% focus on beating the guy beside you and everyone else.

Anyway hard to watch golf every week every day every hour but for once might tune in to that pairing if it happens
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4507 on: January 28, 2023, 11:51:02 am »
Quote from: fowlermagic on January 28, 2023, 10:04:34 am
That would be pop corn viewing but at the same time lots of pro golfers go out for a round and don't say more than two words to their playing partners. Tiger was probably the best / worse of them as it was 100% focus on beating the guy beside you and everyone else.

Anyway hard to watch golf every week every day every hour but for once might tune in to that pairing if it happens

Yeah, Tony Finau (what a great guy) spoke about how when Tiger won The Masters in 2019, he tried to engage in conversation with Tiger walking the course in the final round and he didn't really respond, he just said 'they're good' when Finau asked how the kids were. It was strictly business and Finau realised that very quickly.

As for Reed he's clearly a top class asshole, but his family situation means he's probably clueless as to what is going on behind the scenes. His name is attached to so many lawsuits that he probably doesn't even know the full picture.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4508 on: January 28, 2023, 04:06:08 pm »
Quote from: fowlermagic on January 28, 2023, 10:04:34 am
That would be pop corn viewing but at the same time lots of pro golfers go out for a round and don't say more than two words to their playing partners. Tiger was probably the best / worse of them as it was 100% focus on beating the guy beside you and everyone else.

Anyway hard to watch golf every week every day every hour but for once might tune in to that pairing if it happens

Ahhh, the DP World tour kept them one group apart. Reed tees off at 7:31, Rory 7:42.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4509 on: Today at 07:51:45 am »
Got the feeling of the Open this, Rory 8 pars thru 8, while Reed and Herbert chase him down with birdies. Can Rory find some breathing room.

edit: Birdies his next hole.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4510 on: Today at 08:17:23 am »
But Reed eagles 10
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4511 on: Today at 08:25:12 am »
I see Patrick Reed is cheating again.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4512 on: Today at 08:27:57 am »
Reed with another birdie, following the eagle.
