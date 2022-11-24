« previous next »
paulrazor

Re: The Golf Thread
November 24, 2022, 02:05:22 pm
Nicolas Colsaerts is announced as ryder cup vice captain, Joins Edoardo Molinari and Thomas Bjorn who were retained after initially been selected by Henrik Stenson
4pool

Re: The Golf Thread
Yesterday at 10:14:38 pm
Good video to watch as Brad Faxson, who coaches Rory, gives Rick a putting lesson. Lots of great info.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qp6k5d8FJOA
fowlermagic

Re: The Golf Thread
Today at 03:34:02 pm
Watched that last night and enjoyed most of it. Of course got a little technical in parts but what would you expect as he coaches the best in the world. How Rick is getting this sort of access to Faxon and last week to Claude Harmon is beyond me. Nice guy but awful interviewer.

Anyway some great tips with putting. Laughed when Faxon said good golfers want quick greens and Rick said feck no. Faxon obviously has not putted too often on silly quick greens with wind howling on a links course as they are unplayable in those conditions.
Oh Campione

Re: The Golf Thread
Today at 03:40:13 pm
All the subscibers to his YouTube channel allow him access to lots of people in the world of golf

Really enjoyed the Harmon episode last week, if I had access to all that gear I'm sure I'd be able to improve the weight transfer in my swing - some serious kit!
FlashGordon

Re: The Golf Thread
Today at 03:48:08 pm
You don't need the equipment  ;)
4pool

Re: The Golf Thread
Today at 04:08:18 pm
Watching Harmon and Faxon give Rick his lessons was very beneficial. As both top coaches said the same thing ( in essence). Keep it simple. You know what to do, just do it. When you're not on your game, you may think you're doing it but your wrong. Go back to basics. I've given Jurgens speech now... :P
FlashGordon

Re: The Golf Thread
Today at 04:13:54 pm
Different kind of weight transfer involved though.
fowlermagic

Re: The Golf Thread
Today at 04:20:11 pm
It's not as if Faxon or Harmon needs any more exposure as every week one of their guys are winning on the tour you and another 100m viewers around the world hear their names. Im guessing Rick via his sponsors like Nike or Callaway are asking for a favour from Harmon n Faxon.

They have a good laugh with my game as i would dread the advice they give me. Give it up probably lol

Definitely keep it simple as don't expect any putt outside ten feet to drop, just get close enough for a tap in. Knowing the pace of the green is the key i think.
FlashGordon

Re: The Golf Thread
Today at 04:25:56 pm
He's sponsored by neither  ;D
4pool

Re: The Golf Thread
Today at 05:22:45 pm
He has two partners. Ecco shoes and Castore clothing.
Gerry Attrick

Re: The Golf Thread
Today at 05:31:57 pm
That Castore are fucking awful. Absolutely rip off prices and Primark quality clobber. Theyre a running joke on Twitter for the quality of their football stuff, or rather lack of it. Semedo for Wolves played in a shirt where the badge was upside down.
FlashGordon

Re: The Golf Thread
Today at 05:42:43 pm
It's Lyle and Scott for clothing not Castore  ;D
4pool

Re: The Golf Thread
Today at 05:55:05 pm
Right you are.

Statto Red

Re: The Golf Thread
Today at 06:02:15 pm
Apparently Newcastle are ditching Castore for Adidas from the summer, certainly a rip off Castore hoodies are around £150, & never heard of them until they became Rangers kit supplier a couple of years back, & that deal had to go through the courts too, Fat Mike spat his dummy out.
