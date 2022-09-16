« previous next »
Luke Donald is close to rivalling Graeme McDowell in terms of how American he now sounds. Fucking mad listening to him speak just now :D
Quote from: Fiasco on September 16, 2022, 02:04:24 pm
Luke Donald is close to rivalling Graeme McDowell in terms of how American he now sounds. Fucking mad listening to him speak just now :D
Another example of how US-centric the game is ;-)
Quote from: Fiasco on September 16, 2022, 02:04:24 pm
Luke Donald is close to rivalling Graeme McDowell in terms of how American he now sounds. Fucking mad listening to him speak just now :D
few like that

David Feherty for one

Rory has a bit of an American twang too
Quote from: wah00ey on September 15, 2022, 08:40:34 am
The game has got to move forward in my view, especially given the changes Liv are going to make.  I appreciate and understand the history around some of the tournaments but the landscape is changing, the current format may have worked 60 years ago but for me it no longer does.  It's a global game, not a US game.  It needs to move on and 5 majors is the way in my opinion.

Not really sure what you think LIV is doing so well that a 5th major overseas would be the answer to the PGA's problems.

5 of the 8 LIV events this year are in the USA, seems pretty US-centric to me? Or is the LIV event in Jeddah really moving the needle for you in terms of 'growing the game'?  ;)
Danny Willett will not get over the finish to the Fortinet Championship for a long time. Leading Max Homa by one going down the last. Homa chips in for birdie to draw level but Willett has a putt to win from 3.5 feet. Willett then proceeded to three putt from there to give it to Homa. Holy shit!
Wow, thats Hans Segers like.
thats a choke
Quote from: paulrazor on September 19, 2022, 11:24:08 am
thats a choke

No other way of putting it. Homa chipping in put pressure on him of course but there is no other word for that.
Too much dust blowing through the room.


Camilo Villegas inspired, changed by death of daughter

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qx2nqllidQ8
Did anyone enter the ballot for Open tickets for 2023?
If so have you heard anything? Notification is supposed to be by the end of September.
Quote from: John C on September 21, 2022, 09:30:24 pm
Did anyone enter the ballot for Open tickets for 2023?
If so have you heard anything? Notification is supposed to be by the end of September.

For Hoylake? Yeah, got the tickets I requested, heard back on the very 1st day it was announced as well as others who entered
Heard a few people whove found out, but nothing in my inbox which I assume cant be a good sign.
Quote from: frag on September 22, 2022, 12:22:56 am
Heard a few people whove found out, but nothing in my inbox which I assume cant be a good sign.
try your spam
Quote from: John C on September 21, 2022, 09:30:24 pm
Did anyone enter the ballot for Open tickets for 2023?
If so have you heard anything? Notification is supposed to be by the end of September.

Unlucky for me - wanted day tickets for Saturday and nothing
Thanks for the replies.
I must admit I used several emails as an attempt to secure some but I received nothing in the spam, I just assumed it would actually be the end of September because the entry said we'd hear before the end of September.

Never mind :)
Are numbers greatly limited at The Open now, or is this a Hoylake specific issue? Ive never had difficulties getting tickets for Troon or Turnberry. I still get their emails all the time!
If you want to go to The Open and don't have a ticket... volunteer.

Pull a shift or two and then get in for free.
Didn't get tickets annoyingly, especially as i know plenty of people that did that are purely going for beers and no interest in the actual golf.

They're offering practice day tickets, not sure whether to chance my arm in the re-sale early next year instead. Do you reckon there will be practice day tickets available closer to the date?
I didn't get tickets either. Has the demand to go really increased that much? I'm sure you used to just pay on the door as well.
Quote from: Tim on September 27, 2022, 11:51:04 am
I didn't get tickets either. Has the demand to go really increased that much? I'm sure you used to just pay on the door as well.
you used to be able too

I know Portrush a few years back sold out, that was the first i remember of that happening

Seems more common now
This is what confused me. Port Rush is relatively small, and the roads not great, but is that any different from St.Andrews? Im guessing theyve started to limit ticket allocations, but havent seen attendance figures. It wouldnt be the rise of corporate reservations, would it? 🤔
attendance certainly wasnt small

roads are bad a lot of the time there and it was well run in fairness
ommy Fleetwood has played the Old Course at St. Andrews famous Road Hole 17th countless times, most recently at the Open Championship in July and again this week in preparation for the DP World Tours Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/VuHSCO30PRs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/VuHSCO30PRs</a>
LIV events are to get ranking points. This could tempt more I think, I suspect FOMO was keeping some in line, but only moral factors exist now.
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on October  5, 2022, 05:07:09 pm
LIV events are to get ranking points. This could tempt more I think, I suspect FOMO was keeping some in line, but only moral factors exist now.

Surprised by that as I thought there was a whole host of  stipulations their events didnt achieve e.g. no cut.
Quote from: frag on October  5, 2022, 05:28:05 pm
Surprised by that as I thought there was a whole host of  stipulations their events didnt achieve e.g. no cut.

Not sure the ins and outs as yet, its just theyve found a way in. The field depth is still poor but as theyre growing that will improve. I reckon within 5 years theyll have a strong tour.
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on October  5, 2022, 05:07:09 pm
LIV events are to get ranking points. This could tempt more I think, I suspect FOMO was keeping some in line, but only moral factors exist now.

Not so fast...


Officials with LIV Golf, frustrated that the Board of Directors with the Official World Golf Ranking has not expedited a review of the Saudi-backed circuits application for accreditation, are trying another avenue in order to have players earn OWGR points.

On Wednesday, the MENA Tour (short for Middle East and North Africa) announced a partnership with LIV Golf. LIV officials believe the partnership with MENA, which already has OWGR accreditation, will allow LIV events to begin receiving points immediately, starting with this weeks LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok.

We are taking this mutually beneficial action to support the game at the developmental level and because of the importance and fairness of LIV golfers qualifying for OWGR points, said Atul Khosla, president and COO of LIV Golf. Were pleased to create pathways that give more opportunities for young players, while also giving fans rankings that include all the worlds best golfers.

The MENA Tour was founded in 2011 and has mostly served as a developmental tour for players looking to eventually play in Europe and Asia. In 2016, the Dubai-based tour, which ran roughly 10-15 events a year, was awarded OWGR accreditation. The tour was canceled in 2018, and though it returned the following season, it has not staged any tournaments in more than two years. But as part of the announcement of the partnership with LIV, the MENA Tour revealed it will return with a 2022-23 season that kicks off with this weeks LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok and includes LIVs last two 2022 invitational events in Saudi Arabia and Miami.

LIVaside from Khoslas remarks via the MENA Tour announcementhas yet to issue a statement, although one is expected to come Thursday. A press release from MENA stated, The final field for LIV Golf Thailand, the opening event of the 2022/23 MENA Tour season, will be submitted to OWGR by the MENA Tour ahead of play commencing on Friday when the final field rating and winners points are expected to be confirmed.

However, whether the OWGR will award points for this weeks LIV event or any other LIV events in the near future is far from certain. Messages to the OWGR on the matter had not been returned as of this writing.

A source familiar with the workings of the OWGR technical committee, which is reviewing LIVs initial application, told Golf Digest its unlikely the OWGR would award points for this weeks LIV event, saying that an alliance with another tour doesnt initiate automatic inclusion of LIV Golf in the World Ranking. Furthermore, MENA risks becoming decertified because it appears MENA might be changing its competition format to align with LIV.

On July 6, LIV sent an application for accreditation to the OWGR board, submitted via sponsorship from the Asian Tour, which also has a partnership with LIV Golf. Peter Dawson, OWGR chairman, acknowledged receiving the application after the OWGR board met during the Open Championship at St. Andrews, stating an examination of the application will commence. The process historically takes anywhere from one to two years to complete, and seemingly might take even longer given that the structure of the LIV Golf tour and its events failed to meet a number of prerequisites for OWGR accreditation.

Despite this documented protocol, LIV CEO Greg Norman has been seeking to have LIVs application greenlit immediately. In September, 50 LIV members lobbied Dawson for OWGR inclusion, signing a letter seeking points not only for upcoming events but retroactively for events played since the tours launch in June.

To maintain trust, we urge youas one of the true statesmen of sportsto act appropriately to include, on a retroactive basis, the results of LIV Golf events in OWGRs ranking calculations, the players wrote. An OWGR without LIV would be incomplete and inaccurate, the equivalent of leaving the Big 10 or the SEC out of the U.S. college football rankings, or leaving Belgium, Argentina and England out of the FIFA rankings.
Quote
Joel Beall
@JoelMBeall
Source familiar with the workings of the OWGR panel told @GolfDigest its unlikely OWGR will award points for this weeks LIV event, saying that an alliance with another tour doesnt initiate automatic inclusion of LIV Golf in the World Ranking. Also MENA Tour risks becoming decertified because it appears MENA might be changing its competition format to align with LIV.
@DaveShedloski

https://twitter.com/JoelMBeall/status/1577740335119319057
Quote from: 4pool on October  5, 2022, 09:08:58 pm

To maintain trust, we urge youas one of the true statesmen of sportsto act appropriately to include, on a retroactive basis, the results of LIV Golf events in OWGRs ranking calculations, the players wrote. An OWGR without LIV would be incomplete and inaccurate, the equivalent of leaving the Big 10 or the SEC out of the U.S. college football rankings, or leaving Belgium, Argentina and England out of the FIFA rankings.

See, this part is pure bullshit to me.

Belgium, Argentina, and England didn't leave FIFA to form their own Football association and then want to come back and play in the FIFA World Cup.

Big 10 and SEC didn't leave and go form their own competitive football competition and then want to come back and play for the College Football National Championship.


So, it's all pure bullshit and they should be called out on it.
Quote from: 4pool on October  6, 2022, 01:07:18 am
See, this part is pure bullshit to me.

Belgium, Argentina, and England didn't leave FIFA to form their own Football association and then want to come back and play in the FIFA World Cup.

Big 10 and SEC didn't leave and go form their own competitive football competition and then want to come back and play for the College Football National Championship.


So, it's all pure bullshit and they should be called out on it.

You can't accumulate Tesco rewards points @ Lidl.
Should Rory win today, he'll go to World #1.

Currently  2 shot lead over Rahm. On the 7th hole.
Quote from: 4pool on October 23, 2022, 07:32:59 pm
Should Rory win today, he'll go to World #1.

Currently  2 shot lead over Rahm. On the 7th hole.

Three birdies in a row took him clear. He stumbled a bit near the end but deserved to win and go back to World number 1.
Getting a bit muddy out there on the local course. We`ve been very lucky playing (at least) every Sunday to only have half a round of rain in all that time, but it`s coming down now. The winter greens will be out soon  :(
Quote from: KillieRed on October 24, 2022, 08:49:27 am
Getting a bit muddy out there on the local course. We`ve been very lucky playing (at least) every Sunday to only have half a round of rain in all that time, but it`s coming down now. The winter greens will be out soon  :(

We had 5 winter greens on just over a week ago in Glasgow mate
Quote from: blert596 on October 24, 2022, 11:40:53 pm
We had 5 winter greens on just over a week ago in Glasgow mate
there was one on a course i played on, normally a 500 yard par 5, they made it a winter tee box and green and shortened it

so long story short (or long hole short) it stayed as a par 5 even though it was 310 yards
Quote from: paulrazor on October 25, 2022, 08:28:25 am
there was one on a course i played on, normally a 500 yard par 5, they made it a winter tee box and green and shortened it

so long story short (or long hole short) it stayed as a par 5 even though it was 310 yards
I`d still be lucky to get the 5  ;)
Quote from: KillieRed on October 25, 2022, 08:30:32 am
I`d still be lucky to get the 5  ;)
haha, lipped out for an eagle
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/golf/63497148

Guaranteed money for DP World tour players who play in 15 events next season.
Saudi LIV Boss Accused by PGA of Stonewalling in Lawsuit

(Bloomberg) -- The founder of a Saudi-backed golf league that is challenging the PGA Tours dominance of the sport is refusing to testify or provide documents in a lawsuit pitting the rivals leagues against each other, according to the PGA.

Yasir Al-Rumayyan insists there is no court in the United States with jurisdiction over him or the Saudi investment fund that he runs and which is backing the upstart LIV tour, lawyers for the PGA said in court papers unsealed Friday in New York.

Al-Rumayyan, an avid golfer who is governor of the Saudi kingdoms Public Investment Fund, founded LIV Golf in 2021 to compete with the long-established PGA Tour. The upstart tour poached several of golfs top stars, including Greg Norman, Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson, with the promise of huge paychecks.

The PGA responded by barring those players from its tournaments, which are considered the worlds most prestigious. The players swung back with a lawsuit that accused the PGA of being an entrenched monopolist that illegally strangles competitors.

As part of a countersuit, the PGA is seeking the testimony of Al-Rumayyan and documents from the Saudi sovereign wealth fund. Initially, Al-Rumayyan said the requests would be honored, according to PGAs lawyers. Then he changed his mind.

Al-Rumayyan and  the investment fund have flatly objected to the Tours subpoenas, refused to produce a single responsive document and declined to appear for deposition, the lawyers say.

Al-Rumayyan says he and the Saudi investment fund are immune to discovery requests from U.S. courts and denies they are relevant to LIVs lawsuit in any way, according to the court papers.

John B. Quinn, a lawyer for LIV and Al-Rumayyan, said it is flatly false that weve refused to provide information.

It is the PGA Tour that is refusing to provide even the most basic information about their efforts to threaten LIV Golf, including who threatened players, media, sponsors and others, he said in a statement. Thats why the court recently ordered the Tour to provide more.

The case is Jones v. PGA Tour Inc., 5:22-cv-04486, US District Court, Northern District of California (San Jose).
Saudi Wealth Fund Claims Immunity in PGA-LIV Golf US Court Fight


(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabias $676 billion sovereign wealth fund argued it has sovereign immunity and cant be forced to provide evidence in a US legal fight between PGA Tour Inc. and LIV Golf, a newly launched rival backed by the oil-rich kingdom.

Public Investment Fund and its Governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan on Tuesday asked a federal judge in California to quash a request by the PGA Tour to compel their testimony and produce documents for a lawsuit accusing LIV of unfair competition for offering players lucrative deals to break their PGA contracts.

PIF said it has high-level oversight of LIV, but doesnt manage or control the companys day-to-day operations. In their filing, the fund and Al-Rumayyan said they had offered to provide discovery in response to narrowed requests, but that PGA pushed back, favoring an all-or-nothing approach. 

Forcing the Saudi fund to accept US jurisdiction in the golf dispute would set a dangerous precedent by allowing it to be sued every time theres a legal dispute in a company it invests in, including Uber Technologies Inc., Starbucks Corp. and Walmart Inc., according to the court document.

The fund claims the PGA isnt really interested in getting documents, but instead wants to make its lawsuit about the government of Saudi Arabia, according to the filing. 

A lawyer for the PGA didnt immediately respond to a request for comment.

The PGA and LIV have been locked in a protracted battle for since August. LIV, backed the Saudi fund and led by Australian retired golfer Greg Norman, has poached some of the sports biggest stars, including Phil Mickleson and Dustin Johnson. PGA responded by suspending those players, which in turn led to Mickelson and 10 others filing an antitrust lawsuit against the tour.

LIV joined the suit a month later and the players pulled out. PGA filed a countersuit in September seeking damages for brand and reputation damage caused by LIVs interference with PGA contracts.

The case is Mickelson v. PGA Tour Inc., 22-cv-04486, US District Court, Northern District of California (San Jose).
