Re: The Golf Thread
July 31, 2022, 01:13:18 pm
Thin crowds were reported at the Saudi-backed LIV Golf tournament taking place at former President Donald Trump's New Jersey club this weekendwith tickets reportedly being sold for as little as $1 online.

If the media stopped reporting about LIV, it would die a slow death. Very, very, very few care. Few go to watch, even with Free or $1 tickets.

Few watch online. 340K views worldwide for the second round. I bet there were 340K just in Los Angeles watching the 3M Open, never mind worldwide.


LIV is a farce exhibition tour for the Crown Prince.

As Mickelson was about to get underway for his shotgun start on the par-3 16th, a man shouted, Do it for the Saudi Royal Family!
Re: The Golf Thread
August 1, 2022, 09:26:34 pm
LIV has had 3 events so far. Only way to watch is via Youtube.

Final Round is the most viewed of the three day tournament.
London 823K views.
Portland 780K views
Bedminster 559K views.

https://www.youtube.com/c/LIVGolfInv/videos


Dropping in views after the initial hoopla about LIV,
Re: The Golf Thread
August 2, 2022, 05:45:32 am
Quote from: 4pool on August  1, 2022, 09:26:34 pm
LIV has had 3 events so far. Only way to watch is via Youtube.

Final Round is the most viewed of the three day tournament.
London 823K views.
Portland 780K views
Bedminster 559K views.

https://www.youtube.com/c/LIVGolfInv/videos


Dropping in views after the initial hoopla about LIV,

Definitely sports washing when you have those viewing numbers and you're willing to cough up $700m to a legendary golfer who's just past his prime.

Greg Norman: Tiger Woods Rejected at Least $700M From LIV Golf

https://www.si.com/golf-archives/2022/08/02/greg-norman-tiger-woods-rejected-at-least-700m-liv-golf

PS - As for the Bedminster event. For Trump it would have been the most watched golf event in the history of golf. Biggely crowds as well.
Re: The Golf Thread
August 2, 2022, 08:08:11 am
to be honest ive never been massive Tiger fan but fair play to him for that

He respects the history of the sport
Re: The Golf Thread
August 3, 2022, 07:58:22 pm
So 3 LIV players seeking an injunction for entry into the Fedex playoffs, and 11 in total file an anti trust lawsuit against the PGA Tour.

Tour players being interviewed being very diplomatic but seem to be pissed off with them.

I can see this kicking off at a tournament soon.

Be good to see Poulter, Muscles, and Shit Phil getting a load of abuse on every shot. (I dont like them three btw).
Re: The Golf Thread
August 4, 2022, 09:13:39 am
Quote from: blert596 on August  3, 2022, 07:58:22 pm
So 3 LIV players seeking an injunction for entry into the Fedex playoffs, and 11 in total file an anti trust lawsuit against the PGA Tour.

Tour players being interviewed being very diplomatic but seem to be pissed off with them.

I can see this kicking off at a tournament soon.

Be good to see Poulter, Muscles, and Shit Phil getting a load of abuse on every shot. (I dont like them three btw).

Their lawyers will be funded by PIF. They've got bottomless amounts of cash as evidenced by the rumoured $700m offer to Tiger Woods.

They're going to do to the PGA what Man City did UEFA/CAS.
Re: The Golf Thread
August 4, 2022, 09:17:12 am

I watch this guy a bit:

https://youtu.be/I6uaGpaWHJY

Playing 4 holes at St.Andrews anti-clockwise with Tom Watson.
Re: The Golf Thread
August 4, 2022, 02:46:21 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on August  4, 2022, 09:13:39 am
Their lawyers will be funded by PIF. They've got bottomless amounts of cash as evidenced by the rumoured $700m offer to Tiger Woods.

They're going to do to the PGA what Man City did UEFA/CAS.

Yeah, Norman has already come out and said they'll be picking up the lawyers tab. Which has riled up the Tour players as the PGA lawyers will be paid out of the "pot" available to the players/tour.

I dont see this ending too well really. It will depend on how the fans see it I think. If they listen to the players discontent and "frustration" then you might see some backlash from it.
Re: The Golf Thread
August 5, 2022, 08:53:14 am

Does the LIV Tour actually need any fans at it?

The backers have bottomless amounts of cash to splash. Obviously they`d like as many people as possible to be aware of their "benevolence" as that`s all part of the sportswashing plan, but the players probably wouldn`t mind playing golf on empty courses as long as the money keeps flowing.
Re: The Golf Thread
August 5, 2022, 08:57:25 am
Quote from: KillieRed on August  5, 2022, 08:53:14 am
Does the LIV Tour actually need any fans at it?

The backers have bottomless amounts of cash to splash. Obviously they`d like as many people as possible to be aware of their "benevolence" as that`s all part of the sportswashing plan, but the players probably wouldn`t mind playing golf on empty courses as long as the money keeps flowing.

As much as they won't admit it, their end game is to attract enough golfers to make it the premier tour, which will then attract more players and destroy the PGA and European tours, which will then make it the only game in town. Anything they say about wanting to work alongside the existing offers is just absolute bullshit because they will never be as big or as popular as them whilst they still exist.
Re: The Golf Thread
August 5, 2022, 02:49:54 pm
Its a bit depressing that the arguments and discourse (by the golfers and most of the media) surrounding LIV is all about its effect on the PGA tour & the rivalry etc.not on the fact that its a sportswashing venture run by an abhorrent regime. I think the only mention of this has been by Rory, but Im happy to be corrected. 
Re: The Golf Thread
August 5, 2022, 03:07:55 pm
Quote from: IgorBobbins on August  5, 2022, 02:49:54 pm
Its a bit depressing that the arguments and discourse (by the golfers and most of the media) surrounding LIV is all about its effect on the PGA tour & the rivalry etc.not on the fact that its a sportswashing venture run by an abhorrent regime. I think the only mention of this has been by Rory, but Im happy to be corrected. 
Eddie Pepperell has been fairly vocal too

Could do with more calling it out tbf
Re: The Golf Thread
August 5, 2022, 03:20:21 pm
Quote from: IgorBobbins on August  5, 2022, 02:49:54 pm
Its a bit depressing that the arguments and discourse (by the golfers and most of the media) surrounding LIV is all about its effect on the PGA tour & the rivalry etc.not on the fact that its a sportswashing venture run by an abhorrent regime. I think the only mention of this has been by Rory, but Im happy to be corrected.

I think 'sportswashing' as a term is pretty new. Just one example, but I only became aware of the word and it's meaning/implications the last few years with Man City and because of following the Premier League.
Re: The Golf Thread
August 5, 2022, 03:26:47 pm
Quote from: KillieRed on August  5, 2022, 08:53:14 am
Does the LIV Tour actually need any fans at it?

The backers have bottomless amounts of cash to splash. Obviously they`d like as many people as possible to be aware of their "benevolence" as that`s all part of the sportswashing plan, but the players probably wouldn`t mind playing golf on empty courses as long as the money keeps flowing.

I would bet money that the Saudi's crave fans showing up. Much like City and Abu Dhabi, there's surely built-in insecurity around being seen as relevant. Look how City squirm about empty seats, fudge attendance numbers and try their hardest to be seen as a big club, even though they're not.

Thousands of fans showing up to LIV events gives it more 'legitimacy' which they can then try and push out to the mainstream. "Oh look at us and look how many fans we have and look how much fun they're having, LIV is golf, but different!"

Not showing up to events and not tuning in to their livestreams is a big middle finger IMO. It doesn't give them the attention and relevance they so desire.
Re: The Golf Thread
August 9, 2022, 07:40:16 pm
See the emotional farewell to Faldo on CBS as he hangs up his second career. Not sure if he's off to the LIV tour but Faldo bawled his eyes out as he said goodbye to his fellow commentators.
Re: The Golf Thread
August 9, 2022, 11:16:26 pm
Cameron Smith has joined LIV for a rumoured $100m sign-on fee.

https://www.abc.net.au/news/2022-08-10/cameron-smith-marc-leishman-going-to-liv-cameron-percy/101317596

Marc Leishman as well.
Re: The Golf Thread
August 9, 2022, 11:18:39 pm
 Said after he won the Open not to be surprised if he jumped at some point. Hed already played the Saudi event and if you look down those leaderboards a large percentage already have. If you played it youd shown a willingness to take the readies over tradition. Usually played at the same time as Pebble Beach.
Re: The Golf Thread
August 10, 2022, 12:01:21 am
LIV golfers lose their lawsuit to play in the Fedex Cup playoffs.
Re: The Golf Thread
August 10, 2022, 07:07:46 pm
Golf was all about the traditions but the current issues were obvious once golfers starting wearing hoodies on tour. Tradition was thrown out the window and see what's happening now. It's all Hattons fault 😉
Re: The Golf Thread
August 10, 2022, 08:00:36 pm
Quote from: 4pool on August 10, 2022, 12:01:21 am
LIV golfers lose their lawsuit to play in the Fedex Cup playoffs.

I, for one, am just so glad they get to spend more time with their families.
Re: The Golf Thread
August 10, 2022, 09:41:43 pm
Quote from: Lone Star Red on August 10, 2022, 08:00:36 pm
I, for one, am just so glad they get to spend more time with their families.

Re: The Golf Thread
August 11, 2022, 08:47:41 am
Quote from: fowlermagic on August 10, 2022, 07:07:46 pm
Golf was all about the traditions but the current issues were obvious once golfers starting wearing hoodies on tour. Tradition was thrown out the window and see what's happening now. It's all Hattons fault 😉

I blame Fowler  :P
Re: The Golf Thread
August 15, 2022, 04:14:59 pm
First Zalatoris win out of the way, it's not too late to join me on the Willy Z train.  :wave
Re: The Golf Thread
August 16, 2022, 09:57:42 pm
Quote from: KillieRed on August 11, 2022, 08:47:41 am
I blame Fowler  :P

Fowler with those basketball golf shoes. God awful. Traditionalists were rolling in their graves 👟🙈

The tour are circling the wagons with Tiger holding a meeting with the Top 20 in the world. LIV definitely has thrown the spanner into the works as Monahan should have sat down at the table with everyone including LIV and said how can we push on from here together.
Re: The Golf Thread
August 17, 2022, 12:13:58 am
Quote from: fowlermagic on August 16, 2022, 09:57:42 pm
Fowler with those basketball golf shoes. God awful. Traditionalists were rolling in their graves 👟🙈

The tour are circling the wagons with Tiger holding a meeting with the Top 20 in the world. LIV definitely has thrown the spanner into the works as Monahan should have sat down at the table with everyone including LIV and said how can we push on from here together.

Not for me.

No one is going to Liv tournaments. No one is watching online. Why justify a "rival" golf league who is trying to destroy other golf series.

Loss of the court case is going to give some golfers pause for thought about giving up playing in Majors.

Liv is trying to put lipstick on a pig.
Re: The Golf Thread
August 17, 2022, 08:33:28 am
Quote from: 4pool on August 17, 2022, 12:13:58 am
Not for me.

No one is going to Liv tournaments. No one is watching online. Why justify a "rival" golf league who is trying to destroy other golf series.

Loss of the court case is going to give some golfers pause for thought about giving up playing in Majors.

Liv is trying to put lipstick on a pig.

It might be the case that the breaking point will be when the big "traditional" courses sell-out to the Saudis, rather than the players. Hopefully they won`t. Turnberry isn`t on The Open rotation at the moment, so i expect Trump would love another payday there.
Re: The Golf Thread
August 17, 2022, 04:47:09 pm
Quote from: 4pool on August 17, 2022, 12:13:58 am
Not for me.

No one is going to Liv tournaments. No one is watching online. Why justify a "rival" golf league who is trying to destroy other golf series.

Loss of the court case is going to give some golfers pause for thought about giving up playing in Majors.

Liv is trying to put lipstick on a pig.

True at this point as no one is watching but if another few like Smith, Scott and others end up there by next season then the PGA tour will be littered with players from the Korn ferry tour. You just have to look at the current leader board on the PGA tour and see how weaker the fields are. That is within months of the LIV tour kicking off and soon one of major broadcasting stations will be tempted into showing the tour live on tv. If that happens then its a different ball game completely as the majors will want the best players competing even if they are greedy bastards
Re: The Golf Thread
Yesterday at 10:51:13 pm
Cantlay needs par on 18 to defend the BMW, and I think he goes into Tour championship on top for 2nd year in a row.
Re: The Golf Thread
Today at 11:59:47 am
Quote from: frag on Yesterday at 10:51:13 pm
Cantlay needs par on 18 to defend the BMW, and I think he goes into Tour championship on top for 2nd year in a row.

He's been the most consistent player on tour for about 2 years now. He's always on the first page of the leaderboard it seems and has lost in 2 play-offs this season with many other top 5 and top 10 finishes.

Needs to get over the line more perhaps but he's a a major winner in waiting; solid in all aspects of his game and can go super low and grind it out depending on what is needed.
