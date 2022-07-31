Not for me.



No one is going to Liv tournaments. No one is watching online. Why justify a "rival" golf league who is trying to destroy other golf series.



Loss of the court case is going to give some golfers pause for thought about giving up playing in Majors.



Liv is trying to put lipstick on a pig.



True at this point as no one is watching but if another few like Smith, Scott and others end up there by next season then the PGA tour will be littered with players from the Korn ferry tour. You just have to look at the current leader board on the PGA tour and see how weaker the fields are. That is within months of the LIV tour kicking off and soon one of major broadcasting stations will be tempted into showing the tour live on tv. If that happens then its a different ball game completely as the majors will want the best players competing even if they are greedy bastards