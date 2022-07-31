Thin crowds were reported at the Saudi-backed LIV Golf tournament taking place at former President Donald Trump's New Jersey club this weekendwith tickets reportedly being sold for as little as $1 online.
If the media stopped reporting about LIV, it would die a slow death. Very, very, very few care. Few go to watch, even with Free or $1 tickets.
Few watch online. 340K views worldwide for the second round. I bet there were 340K just in Los Angeles watching the 3M Open, never mind worldwide.
LIV is a farce exhibition tour for the Crown Prince.
As Mickelson was about to get underway for his shotgun start on the par-3 16th, a man shouted, Do it for the Saudi Royal Family!