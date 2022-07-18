« previous next »
The Golf Thread

Crosby Nick

Re: The Golf Thread
July 18, 2022, 12:08:28 pm
Quote from: paulrazor on July 18, 2022, 11:58:51 am
I do think a lot of captains simply only want it once rather than a case of people getting turns.

The days of Gallacher and Jacklin doing it 3/4 times are well gone, loads wanted Paul Azinger to do it again and he showed no interest. Tom Watson did it again and it didnt work out. I know since mid 90s the likes of Sam Torrance and Lanny Wadkins were happy to be done after one go.

Feels like with the way its grown and become a much bigger event is probably a far more time consuming job then it would have been back in the 80s. Is that fair? Far more media requirements, forward planning etc needed nowadays Id have thought. Probably pretty draining.
goalrushatgoodison

Re: The Golf Thread
July 18, 2022, 12:09:23 pm
To be honest, I don't think Rory's iron play was that special the first three days either, despite his excellent scoring which was based in the most part on excellent driving and  a very efficient short game. In fact, I would argue that his iron play has never really been anything special. Even when he had that purple match in 2014 winning the Open, PGA and World Series in Akron, this was based mostly on phenomenal driving and a stellar short game. Not saying he didn't hit plenty of good iron shots but they all do, he really isn't all that in that particular department.

Yesterday he didn't drive the ball as well as the first three days, specifically at 9 and 12 where he needed to, he didn't chip or pitch well and he putted average. Some people will say he bottled it, some will say he played too conservatively and others will argue that he was just caught out by a couple of stellar rounds by the two Cameron's. Doesn't really matter why, he just didn't play well enough yesterday in the areas where he has been very good recently. Driving and short game.

paulrazor

Re: The Golf Thread
July 18, 2022, 01:46:33 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on July 18, 2022, 12:08:28 pm
Feels like with the way its grown and become a much bigger event is probably a far more time consuming job then it would have been back in the 80s. Is that fair? Far more media requirements, forward planning etc needed nowadays Id have thought. Probably pretty draining.
yes thats it in a nutshell

Wadkins said it took two years off his life, and if you lose you could be battered from pillar to post after

Hal Sutton was widely ridiculed and I think he basically disappeared for about 2 years after,
Statto Red

Re: The Golf Thread
July 18, 2022, 02:29:14 pm
Quote from: John C on July 17, 2022, 06:57:33 pm
Ballot closes soon :)

Haven't put my name down for the ballot, it's from £95 to £110 for a standard ticket, that's just for one day, i'm more into thinking having a few bevvies in Hoylake when it's on, ;D it's only 3 stops on the train, or 15 minutes on the bus, from where i live, saying that i might go the Wednesday practice day though, practice day is a lot more fun.

Seems they've stopped those from going & buying a ticket on the day, which is a shame, could have a look see what the weather was doing the day before you went before deciding to go or not.
paulrazor

Re: The Golf Thread
July 18, 2022, 02:33:00 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on July 18, 2022, 02:29:14 pm
Haven't put my name down for the ballot, it's from £95 to £110 for a standard ticket, that's just for one day, i'm more into thinking having a few bevvies in Hoylake when it's on, ;D it's only 3 stops on the train, or 15 minutes on the bus, from where i live, saying that i might go the Wednesday practice day though, practice day is a lot more fun.

Seems they've stopped those from going & buying a ticket on the day, which is a shame, could have a look see what the weather was doing the day before you went before deciding to go or not.
I agree with you about practice day, you might get a ticket for about 15 quid and its very relaxed and if you are about for a few more days you can get your bearings.

As far as buying on the day, since and including the time it was in Portrush it was sold out

Would be nice alright if you are in area and just feel like going "yeah why not"
Nobby Reserve

Re: The Golf Thread
July 18, 2022, 02:46:29 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on July 18, 2022, 02:29:14 pm
Haven't put my name down for the ballot, it's from £95 to £110 for a standard ticket, that's just for one day, i'm more into thinking having a few bevvies in Hoylake when it's on, ;D it's only 3 stops on the train, or 15 minutes on the bus, from where i live, saying that i might go the Wednesday practice day though, practice day is a lot more fun.

Seems they've stopped those from going & buying a ticket on the day, which is a shame, could have a look see what the weather was doing the day before you went before deciding to go or not.


Went the practice day in 2006 and loved it. Was like a dustbowl, though (several weeks into a dry and warm spell)
KillieRed

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4326 on: July 18, 2022, 03:14:47 pm »

Interesting about The Open`s course rotation:

https://www.golflink.com/tips_508_what-courses-british-open-rotation.html

Shame that some of those have been dropped, the original course at Prestwick is a cracker but i don`t think could handle modern play or the whole Open media and hosting circus, the roads would be a nightmare. EDIT: https://www.golfdigest.com/story/why-prestwick-disappeared-from-the-british-open-championship-rota
I think it would be a fun trip for a serious golfer, especially if you were able to get on the beautiful nearby Prestwick St.Nicholas Golf Club: https://www.prestwickstnicholas.com/  Adding Turnberry would make it a brilliant trip, but i`d be loathed to give my money to a certain someone.

Turnberry i suspect has only been dropped (hopefully) because of Trump and will come back after he`s gone. The roads have actually been improved recently, but i`d guess the players would just fly to Prestwick Airport and helicopter down. I always liked Royal Lytham & St Annes Golf Club when i was a kid, would be good to see that back.
Statto Red

Re: The Golf Thread
July 18, 2022, 03:17:41 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on July 18, 2022, 02:46:29 pm

Went the practice day in 2006 and loved it. Was like a dustbowl, though (several weeks into a dry and warm spell)

I went to the Wednesday practice day that year too, was great, but remember it being boiling hot, after a few weeks of dry weather, drank 5 big bottles of water in less than 6 hours that day.

Went to Thursday in 2014, that was quite warm too.

 
paulrazor

Re: The Golf Thread
July 18, 2022, 03:38:28 pm
Couldnt have contrasted more with me, must have been about 4-5pm just as I got into prime position to watch Tiger on the range, the heavens opened. Weather wasnt great all day but it bucketed down then and from that point on it was just a wash out (Portrush)
Crosby Nick

Re: The Golf Thread
July 18, 2022, 04:53:29 pm
Drove past Turnberry last year on that road from Glasgow to Stranraer. Looked good but didnt call in!
Nobby Reserve

Re: The Golf Thread
July 18, 2022, 05:03:42 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on July 18, 2022, 04:53:29 pm
Drove past Turnberry last year on that road from Glasgow to Stranraer. Looked good but didnt call in!


I've played Turnberry   :)


(edit: but it was the Kintyre course    :()
Statto Red

Re: The Golf Thread
July 18, 2022, 05:45:07 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on July 18, 2022, 04:53:29 pm
Drove past Turnberry last year on that road from Glasgow to Stranraer. Looked good but didnt call in!

Turnberry is owned by Trump now isnt it, think the're not hosting The Open in the near future anyway because of it, & the location is awkward to get to.
KillieRed

Re: The Golf Thread
July 18, 2022, 10:10:34 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on July 18, 2022, 05:03:42 pm

I've played Turnberry   :)


(edit: but it was the Kintyre course    :()

Same. This was pre-the disgraced former President. It really rankles to see his name plastered all over the course. Unfortunately his money laundering exercise is probably the only thing keeping it open. Its a great course & hotel but kinda off the beaten track. It probably needs to be in the rotation.
Funky_Gibbons

Re: The Golf Thread
July 19, 2022, 12:40:13 pm
always the bridesmaid...

B0151?

Re: The Golf Thread
July 20, 2022, 01:15:34 pm
This is an honest question, why aren't golf fans doing more to protect their sport? I'm not a follower but from what I've seen there have been no protests at any of these recent events? Seems crazy to me
KillieRed

Re: The Golf Thread
July 20, 2022, 02:14:23 pm
Thats an interesting question that I dont know the answer to. I assume you mean the LIV thing & not local clubs etc?

If I had a guess Id put that down to the demographics of the typical fan-theyre not the kind of people to protest. 🤷‍♂️
Dr Stu-Pid

Re: The Golf Thread
July 20, 2022, 02:35:58 pm
Quote from: B0151? on July 20, 2022, 01:15:34 pm
This is an honest question, why aren't golf fans doing more to protect their sport? I'm not a follower but from what I've seen there have been no protests at any of these recent events? Seems crazy to me

Golf doesn't have 'fans' in the same way that football does.  Golf fans don't root for a certain team, don't emotionally invest heavily in the outcome of specific tournaments, and very few will travel around the country or world to watch events.  LIV isn't going to have the same impact as the European Super League proposals in terms of protests or outcries.  Outside of the majors lots of gold fans couldn't even tell you who won most tournaments.

Golf 'fans' are also used to things changing.  Other than the 4 majors, golf events come and go, they change locations, change dates, and change importance.  The WGC events came along to add other high profile events that would attract major quality fields, the FEDEX cup came along to transform the end of the US golfing year, and the Rolex series did the same in Europe.  Golf (specifically the European Tour) also sold itself out to the sportswashing countries long ago, with the first event being held in Dubai 25 years ago.

I think some also find the hypocrisy of the PGA Tour a bit rich, when it has been weakening the European Tour constantly over the last 10 years.  In fact, if it wasn't for the Ryder Cup meaning that players had to be a member of the European Tour and play a minimum number of events we would have seen far more European players abandon the European Tour completely.  Gone are the days when the top European and Rest of the World players would learn their trade on the European Tour, and now more and more will go straight from the US college system to the PGA Tour, with Rahm and Hovland being good examples.  The European Tour's recent partnership with the PGA Tour is hugely one sided and really does little more than officially make the ET a feeder tour for the PGA Tour.  And how has the PGA Tour done this?  Has it been prestige or a love of the game that makes the players flock to the PGA Tour?  Nope, it is money.  So when another tour comes along and offers even more money to lure players away from the PGA Tour then it isn't hard to see the irony of the PGA Tour's position.

Ultimately the real backlash against events and players will start when/ if the majors start to be affected.  A Masters or Open Championship event without the top players would soon start to lose its appeal, and that would also be very bad for the wider game and the sponsorship revenue of those events.  So unless LIV crashes and burns quickly, it's hard to see how they won't start to award world ranking points to allow those players to qualify for the majors.  At that point LIV just becomes 'another Tour' just like the Asian Tour or Sunshine Tour happily co-exist with the PGA and European Tours.

By the way, I also have it on very good authority that the PGA Tour is currently paying lots of cash to its top stars to prevent them defecting to LIV, so although many of them will be publicly talking about wanting to stay due to the history and prestige of the Tour, many are doing exactly what Mickelson got so much flak for suggesting, and using LIV as leverage to improve their payday on the PGA Tour.

I hope that LIV turns out to be just a flash in the pan and disappears as quickly as it appeared, but with the money that they have to throw at it and more and more players crossing over, I just don't see that happening sadly.  LIV don't need to be financially viable or secure big TV deals, they can happily burn through their billions until they become enough of a status quo that Sky and other media companies will start to do the inevitable and want to show the events.  Hell, if they are sensible and make every event free to air for the next couple of  years and give tickets away to the events then they might even build up more of a fan base than the ET or PGA Tour currently have.
Legs

Re: The Golf Thread
July 20, 2022, 03:23:23 pm
I dont really watch golf so dont know what im in this topic for !

I'm laughing mainly at what a tool Lee Westwood is, when ESL was on the menu he thought he was clever mocking the top clubs on twitter with money memes.

A few months later here he is getting arsey as him and his buddies were called out.
paulrazor

Re: The Golf Thread
July 20, 2022, 03:26:38 pm
Quote from: Legs on July 20, 2022, 03:23:23 pm
I dont really watch golf so dont know what im in this topic for !

I'm laughing mainly at what a tool Lee Westwood is, when ESL was on the menu he thought he was clever mocking the top clubs on twitter with money memes.

A few months later here he is getting arsey as him and his buddies were called out.
yep, he is a hypocrite

I see its been confirmed Stenson is stripped of Ryder cup captaincy

As many said on twitter LIV only wanted him to do just that, just a pawn in a power game
BER

Re: The Golf Thread
July 20, 2022, 03:27:20 pm
Quote from: B0151? on July 20, 2022, 01:15:34 pm
This is an honest question, why aren't golf fans doing more to protect their sport? I'm not a follower but from what I've seen there have been no protests at any of these recent events? Seems crazy to me

They're hobbyists at best.
Lone Star Red

Re: The Golf Thread
July 20, 2022, 03:30:08 pm
Quote from: B0151? on July 20, 2022, 01:15:34 pm
This is an honest question, why aren't golf fans doing more to protect their sport? I'm not a follower but from what I've seen there have been no protests at any of these recent events? Seems crazy to me

To add to what the fine doctor said, much of what I agree with...

Think the best form of 'protest' is to just not watch the LIV on Youtube and/or not attend any of the events. Hope the Saudi's get bored within the next 12-36 months of seeing empty courses and 50K viewers on Youtube for the final round. The players don't give a shit about the fans, no matter what they say. Don't see an actual 'protest' doing anything IMO. And most golf fans are too casual to actually care that deeply. Look how much football fans care about their clubs, but where are the protests about Man City and Newcastle and the sportswashing that has forever altered (and will continue to alter) the Premier League and European football? It's pretty hard to get an organized effort with a strong message and backing.


Additionally, the PGA Tour aren't exactly the 'good guys' here either. There's a lot wrong with the Tour and a lot that needs to be changed, so for those who are more invested, it's like choosing between the lesser of two evils. If LIV is right about one thing, it's about team golf being more of a thing in the sport and that new ideas need to be introduced to the game as a whole. The Tour is too stupid, bloated and archaic to realize that and if they are realizing that, they're already way behind the eight ball.
4pool

Re: The Golf Thread
July 20, 2022, 07:14:22 pm
Quote from: B0151? on July 20, 2022, 01:15:34 pm
This is an honest question, why aren't golf fans doing more to protect their sport? I'm not a follower but from what I've seen there have been no protests at any of these recent events? Seems crazy to me

When the Liv tour played Pumpkin Ridge outside Portland, there was a "protest area". Pumpkin Ridge is out in the countryside with a rural 2 lane road. There were no protests allowed onsite. Protesters were allowed to go to a nearby farm to voice their concern.

As for viewership of the tournament. The only way to watch is via Youtube. Pumpkin Ridge best watch numbers were 80,000 at any one minute....Worldwide. That was for the final round. The other two days it was way less.

So basically no one is watching.

Liv is a propped up three day exhibition tour for golf puppets to play for the Crown Prince.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: The Golf Thread
July 20, 2022, 07:48:19 pm
Henrik Stenson has really out-cunted the c*nts hasn't he
Lone Star Red

Re: The Golf Thread
July 20, 2022, 08:05:32 pm
Quote
Dan Rapaport
@Daniel_Rapaport
The Stenson move wont bring many eyeballs to LIV, but thats not the point. Theyve now decimated the pipeline for Euro Ryder Cup captains for the future. Ultimately trying to force other parties to the table by taking all their guys, it seems. Machiavellian.


https://twitter.com/Daniel_Rapaport/status/1549729766911221760?s=20&t=Tv55WbaGr4BceIOzER3bdw
Red-Soldier

Re: The Golf Thread
July 20, 2022, 10:27:32 pm
Henrik Stenson said in March that it was "a dream" to be appointed as Europe's Ryder Cup captain  ;D
BarryCrocker

Re: The Golf Thread
July 20, 2022, 11:41:10 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on July 20, 2022, 10:27:32 pm
Henrik Stenson said in March that it was "a dream" to be appointed as Europe's Ryder Cup captain  ;D

$50m sign-on fee is a huge reality. Apparently only earned $250 from 18 tournaments played in 2020-21.

Lone Star Red

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4346 on: Yesterday at 12:00:48 am »
Only $250K last year and only $32 million in career earnings, poor sap.
4pool

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4347 on: Yesterday at 12:04:45 am »
It might be interesting if the four Majors determine to change their qualification rules by eliminating spots for those who join "other" tours even if they would be eligible as past winners.

blert596

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4348 on: Yesterday at 10:45:09 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on July 20, 2022, 11:41:10 pm
$50m sign-on fee is a huge reality. Apparently only earned $250 from 18 tournaments played in 2020-21.



Isnt he pretty skint after investing in a load of dead ducks years ago?

Ive nothing against any of them going if they just come out and say "I'm aware that I'll be helping sportswashing and lending my support to a murderous regime. I'm fully aware of that, but the money is too good. I know people wont respect me for that but hey I'll be rich(er) as fuck so dont really care what you peasants think"

Crosby Nick

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4349 on: Yesterday at 11:03:01 pm »
Quote from: blert596 on Yesterday at 10:45:09 pm
Isnt he pretty skint after investing in a load of dead ducks years ago?

Ive nothing against any of them going if they just come out and say "I'm aware that I'll be helping sportswashing and lending my support to a murderous regime. I'm fully aware of that, but the money is too good. I know people wont respect me for that but hey I'll be rich(er) as fuck so dont really care what you peasants think"



You got the Patrick Reed press release too then?
rawcusk8

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4350 on: Yesterday at 11:12:58 pm »
Dont watch Golf couldnt tell you anything about it but can someone explain why its gone to shit? Something to do with Saudi?
rossipersempre

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4351 on: Yesterday at 11:18:53 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on July 18, 2022, 12:08:28 pm
Feels like with the way its grown and become a much bigger event is probably a far more time consuming job then it would have been back in the 80s. Is that fair? Far more media requirements, forward planning etc needed nowadays Id have thought. Probably pretty draining.
Also, its an unpaid role apparently. Expenses only.
Red-Soldier

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4352 on: Today at 07:34:29 am »
When's Cam Smith joining LIV?  ;)
KillieRed

Re: The Golf Thread
Today at 08:20:32 am
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Yesterday at 11:12:58 pm
Dont watch Golf couldnt tell you anything about it but can someone explain why its gone to shit? Something to do with Saudi?

The Saudis have thrown a shitload of money at a rival golf tour in the name of their ongoing sportswashing campaign. And, of course, many players have been tempted. The PGA have retaliated by threatening bans and there has been a huge fallout between "loyal" players and the "mercenaries". These things never work out well for the sport in general.
Paul1611

Re: The Golf Thread
Today at 03:32:37 pm
And if more players join LIV, the value of the Majors goes down if they are not allowed to be involved, as for the Ryder Cup, becomes the Presidents cup before long.
Lone Star Red

Re: The Golf Thread
Today at 04:37:47 pm
Yep, it's shitty all around. Fans lose, no matter what. Looks like things are only going to get worse for the foreseeable future as well.
blert596

Re: The Golf Thread
Today at 06:17:51 pm
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 04:37:47 pm
Yep, it's shitty all around. Fans lose, no matter what. Looks like things are only going to get worse for the foreseeable future as well.


I think the PGA Tour and the players themselves need to emphasise that LIV is a product to legitimise the whole murderous regime sportswashing part of it a lot more than they currently are.

I know even the players who stay probably don't give a toss about that, let alone the Tour itself giving a fuck. But at present it just seems to be arguments around "Theyre making the tour weaker". Which as the tour dishes out millions each year, and earns even more, people just dont care about it as an argument
paulrazor

Re: The Golf Thread
Today at 06:34:13 pm
Some nasty online comments towards Eddie Pepperell.

"You're shit" "wouldn't get near top 100 for Ryder.cup.anyway"

Shouldnt be chastised for speaking against it. Few are and those that do deserve praise
