This is an honest question, why aren't golf fans doing more to protect their sport? I'm not a follower but from what I've seen there have been no protests at any of these recent events? Seems crazy to me



Golf doesn't have 'fans' in the same way that football does. Golf fans don't root for a certain team, don't emotionally invest heavily in the outcome of specific tournaments, and very few will travel around the country or world to watch events. LIV isn't going to have the same impact as the European Super League proposals in terms of protests or outcries. Outside of the majors lots of gold fans couldn't even tell you who won most tournaments.Golf 'fans' are also used to things changing. Other than the 4 majors, golf events come and go, they change locations, change dates, and change importance. The WGC events came along to add other high profile events that would attract major quality fields, the FEDEX cup came along to transform the end of the US golfing year, and the Rolex series did the same in Europe. Golf (specifically the European Tour) also sold itself out to the sportswashing countries long ago, with the first event being held in Dubai 25 years ago.I think some also find the hypocrisy of the PGA Tour a bit rich, when it has been weakening the European Tour constantly over the last 10 years. In fact, if it wasn't for the Ryder Cup meaning that players had to be a member of the European Tour and play a minimum number of events we would have seen far more European players abandon the European Tour completely. Gone are the days when the top European and Rest of the World players would learn their trade on the European Tour, and now more and more will go straight from the US college system to the PGA Tour, with Rahm and Hovland being good examples. The European Tour's recent partnership with the PGA Tour is hugely one sided and really does little more than officially make the ET a feeder tour for the PGA Tour. And how has the PGA Tour done this? Has it been prestige or a love of the game that makes the players flock to the PGA Tour? Nope, it is money. So when another tour comes along and offers even more money to lure players away from the PGA Tour then it isn't hard to see the irony of the PGA Tour's position.Ultimately the real backlash against events and players will start when/ if the majors start to be affected. A Masters or Open Championship event without the top players would soon start to lose its appeal, and that would also be very bad for the wider game and the sponsorship revenue of those events. So unless LIV crashes and burns quickly, it's hard to see how they won't start to award world ranking points to allow those players to qualify for the majors. At that point LIV just becomes 'another Tour' just like the Asian Tour or Sunshine Tour happily co-exist with the PGA and European Tours.By the way, I also have it on very good authority that the PGA Tour is currently paying lots of cash to its top stars to prevent them defecting to LIV, so although many of them will be publicly talking about wanting to stay due to the history and prestige of the Tour, many are doing exactly what Mickelson got so much flak for suggesting, and using LIV as leverage to improve their payday on the PGA Tour.I hope that LIV turns out to be just a flash in the pan and disappears as quickly as it appeared, but with the money that they have to throw at it and more and more players crossing over, I just don't see that happening sadly. LIV don't need to be financially viable or secure big TV deals, they can happily burn through their billions until they become enough of a status quo that Sky and other media companies will start to do the inevitable and want to show the events. Hell, if they are sensible and make every event free to air for the next couple of years and give tickets away to the events then they might even build up more of a fan base than the ET or PGA Tour currently have.