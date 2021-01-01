To be honest, I don't think Rory's iron play was that special the first three days either, despite his excellent scoring which was based in the most part on excellent driving and a very efficient short game. In fact, I would argue that his iron play has never really been anything special. Even when he had that purple match in 2014 winning the Open, PGA and World Series in Akron, this was based mostly on phenomenal driving and a stellar short game. Not saying he didn't hit plenty of good iron shots but they all do, he really isn't all that in that particular department.



Yesterday he didn't drive the ball as well as the first three days, specifically at 9 and 12 where he needed to, he didn't chip or pitch well and he putted average. Some people will say he bottled it, some will say he played too conservatively and others will argue that he was just caught out by a couple of stellar rounds by the two Cameron's. Doesn't really matter why, he just didn't play well enough yesterday in the areas where he has been very good recently. Driving and short game.



