« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 104 105 106 107 108 [109]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Golf Thread  (Read 185417 times)

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,668
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4320 on: Today at 12:08:28 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 11:58:51 am
I do think a lot of captains simply only want it once rather than a case of people getting turns.

The days of Gallacher and Jacklin doing it 3/4 times are well gone, loads wanted Paul Azinger to do it again and he showed no interest. Tom Watson did it again and it didnt work out. I know since mid 90s the likes of Sam Torrance and Lanny Wadkins were happy to be done after one go.

Feels like with the way its grown and become a much bigger event is probably a far more time consuming job then it would have been back in the 80s. Is that fair? Far more media requirements, forward planning etc needed nowadays Id have thought. Probably pretty draining.
Logged

Online goalrushatgoodison

  • crapinbed
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,119
  • Still waiting for the great leap forward.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4321 on: Today at 12:09:23 pm »
To be honest, I don't think Rory's iron play was that special the first three days either, despite his excellent scoring which was based in the most part on excellent driving and  a very efficient short game. In fact, I would argue that his iron play has never really been anything special. Even when he had that purple match in 2014 winning the Open, PGA and World Series in Akron, this was based mostly on phenomenal driving and a stellar short game. Not saying he didn't hit plenty of good iron shots but they all do, he really isn't all that in that particular department.

Yesterday he didn't drive the ball as well as the first three days, specifically at 9 and 12 where he needed to, he didn't chip or pitch well and he putted average. Some people will say he bottled it, some will say he played too conservatively and others will argue that he was just caught out by a couple of stellar rounds by the two Cameron's. Doesn't really matter why, he just didn't play well enough yesterday in the areas where he has been very good recently. Driving and short game.

Logged
Those whom the Gods would destroy, they first make mad.
Pages: 1 ... 104 105 106 107 108 [109]   Go Up
« previous next »
 