The Golf Thread

Statto Red

Re: The Golf Thread
Today at 06:48:54 pm
See you at Hoylake 2023
4pool

Re: The Golf Thread
Today at 06:50:30 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:36:30 am
Wouldnt mind seeing Rory win one again but would quite like to see Hovland win his first. Just as long as its not a Cameron.

Nice call..lol.
El Lobo

Re: The Golf Thread
Today at 06:53:36 pm
Yeahthats a borderline bottling
John C

Re: The Golf Thread
Today at 06:57:33 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 06:48:54 pm
See you at Hoylake 2023
Ballot closes soon :)
Gerry Attrick

Re: The Golf Thread
Today at 06:58:49 pm
Quote from: b_joseph on Today at 06:46:45 pm
nah. He has his head on straight

Any of the players who have ever turned up for the regular event have question marks. Certainly wouldn't say it's head on straight stuff. As you see if you look through the leaderboards from previous years they're full of players who've jumped ship. He's a possible...
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: The Golf Thread
Today at 06:58:59 pm
He Spursed it.
Andy82lfc

Re: The Golf Thread
Today at 07:01:29 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 06:53:36 pm
Yeahthats a borderline bottling

We will never know for sure but yeah fair shout, -2 on a course offering birdie chances galore, not good enough and he has a track record of bottling.

Cameron was absolutely nerve-less.

Lone Star Red

Re: The Golf Thread
Today at 07:07:32 pm
Smith just went out there and won it. Thats not a bottlejob by Rory.

-8 on Sunday at the 150th open with an openly pro-Rory crowd, are you kidding me? Just insanity.
Crosby Nick

Re: The Golf Thread
Today at 07:08:02 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 06:50:30 pm
Nice call..lol.

Hes more of a Cam.

Seems alright too. He fully deserved it for that back 9.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: The Golf Thread
Today at 07:09:39 pm
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 07:07:32 pm
Smith just went out there and won it. Thats not a bottlejob by Rory.

-8 on Sunday at the 150th open with an openly pro-Rory crowd, are you kidding me? Just insanity.


Smith won it alright but Rory handed it to him,-2 on a day like today isn't good enough for a final round.
stockdam

Re: The Golf Thread
Today at 07:11:44 pm
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 07:07:32 pm
Smith just went out there and won it. Thats not a bottlejob by Rory.

-8 on Sunday at the 150th open with an openly pro-Rory crowd, are you kidding me? Just insanity.

Claims of McIlroy bottling it are ludicrous. Smith was phenomenal and holed everything on the back 9. His putt on 17 was brilliant as was his up and down at 18. On the other hand, McIlroy burned the hole many times; he didnt put a foot wrong but he just couldnt hole a putt.
skipper757

Re: The Golf Thread
Today at 07:27:01 pm
70 wasn't a terrible score, and Rory didn't play badly.  If both Cams shoot good scores of 67, Rory wins.  But then again, if Hovland shot a 67, he would've won.

St. Andrews isn't hard to score at these days, and while Rory didn't have a massive chasing pack right behind, anyone close going really low could be a problem (someone like Dustin Johnson shooting a 64 would've matched Rory's 70).  While you'd normally not be fretting about people shooting 64 or 30 on a back nine, conditions this week were primed for that possibility.  Rory played fine, but he was always at risk if players can go really, really low, and both Smith and Young managed it.  On another day, Hovland goes low and wins by a landslide.  In the end, Rory didn't play himself out of contention or anything but just didn't have enough putts in him to deal with players shooting mid-60s scores.  It happens.
Lone Star Red

Re: The Golf Thread
Today at 07:40:27 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 07:09:39 pm

Smith won it alright but Rory handed it to him,-2 on a day like today isn't good enough for a final round.

Sure, an argument can absolutely be had that Rory wasnt good enough on the day. Thats not bottling it though. He shot -2 on Sunday at the Open, he didnt van de Velde the damn thing.  ;D
Fordy

Re: The Golf Thread
Today at 07:46:17 pm
Oh Rory! What a chance missed.

He will be gutted as today. Shouldnt be losing when leading with that chasing pack.
Yosser0_0

Re: The Golf Thread
Today at 07:51:11 pm
People seem to be forgetting Smith never holed anything yesterday, whereas McIlroy had quite a bit of luck, he just wasn't good enough overall.
stockdam

Re: The Golf Thread
Today at 07:51:15 pm
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 07:40:27 pm
Sure, an argument can absolutely be had that Rory wasnt good enough on the day. Thats not bottling it though. He shot -2 on Sunday at the Open, he didnt van de Velde the damn thing.  ;D

Agree. Rory missed a lot of makeable putts but none were easy. Smith made almost every putt that he could have on the back 9 which was the difference. Tee to green there wasnt anything in it but Smiths putter won him the tournament. In fact it was Smith who played the road hole badly and needed a long putt to save his par. I was amazed that Young got so close as he was all over the place but holed good putts.

Of the leaders it was Hovland who had a poor round. He didnt hole any putts and his tee to green game was poor. He is a very good player and is capable of winning a major.
John C

Re: The Golf Thread
Today at 08:02:20 pm
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 07:02:42 pm
Nice of Cameron to thank the volunteers when the chairman only thanks his fellow board members and sponsors the daft prick.
I think he mentioned the 7000 volunteers?
fowlermagic

Re: The Golf Thread
Today at 08:03:19 pm
Great play by Smith to win it as the lad was on fire. Unbelievable under pressure as time and time again he was clutch. Young was feeding off him and both spurred each other on to an excellent final round.

Rory issues with his putter and wedges became apparent again when under pressure as he could have easily laid up to 100 yards on many of the holes but he didn't. He's had a brilliant year again as very consistent in the majors. Once he gets over the disappointment he can look back and see he's turn his game around from top 10 in the world to nearly the main man again.
Nobby Reserve

Re: The Golf Thread
Today at 10:16:26 pm
I think anyone with such a dickish haircut and stupid, fluffy 'tache should be forbidden from winning anything, anywhere.

Looks like a sister-marrying redneck from some buttfuck American shithole state.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: The Golf Thread
Today at 10:20:13 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 10:16:26 pm
I think anyone with such a dickish haircut and stupid, fluffy 'tache should be forbidden from winning anything, anywhere.

Looks like a sister-marrying redneck from some buttfuck American shithole state.


Aussies love a mullet.
