Huge day for McIlroy. Never will a major course be set up to favour him like this again. You have eagle chances on about 7 holes. His driving is his main asset and on a course that has no defence to it, he's been clinical. He's yet to throw in a silly mistake to derail him and if he keeps his tempo the same as he has so far then Hovland and any chasers will have to shoot a 64 or better to win IMO.





I've said it more than once but so much of it is in his head with the majors. 8 years without one. Coming into this he was the favourite, in red-hot form, he was the golden prince in terms of his response to the danger of LIV and the course as I said is perfect for him. I don't want to say it is now or never, but this is the best chance he'll have to break that major drought.





