« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 101 102 103 104 105 [106]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Golf Thread  (Read 182840 times)

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,030
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4200 on: Yesterday at 10:00:34 pm »
As long as a Non-Liv player wins. Even if it's a Manc.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,407
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4201 on: Today at 01:31:57 am »
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,583
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4202 on: Today at 10:45:32 am »
Patrick Reed is wearing Liv Tour clobber ;D
Logged

Offline Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,891
  • JFT96.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4203 on: Today at 11:26:01 am »
Huge day for McIlroy. Never will a major course be set up to favour him like this again. You have eagle chances on about 7 holes. His driving is his main asset and on a course that has no defence to it, he's been clinical. He's yet to throw in a silly mistake to derail him and if he keeps his tempo the same as he has so far then Hovland and any chasers will have to shoot a 64 or better to win IMO.


I've said it more than once but so much of it is in his head with the majors. 8 years without one. Coming into this he was the favourite, in red-hot form, he was the golden prince in terms of his response to the danger of LIV and the course as I said is perfect for him. I don't want to say it is now or never, but this is the best chance he'll have to break that major drought.


Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,636
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4204 on: Today at 11:36:30 am »
Wouldnt mind seeing Rory win one again but would quite like to see Hovland win his first. Just as long as its not a Cameron.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 101 102 103 104 105 [106]   Go Up
« previous next »
 