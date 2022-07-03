« previous next »
The Golf Thread

Re: The Golf Thread
July 3, 2022, 01:04:19 pm
Quote from: JRed on July  3, 2022, 09:32:59 am
I think he received legally binding assurances that the Saudi state is in no way involved in LIV golf.
Copied and pasted from the ones the PL got from Newcastle.
Re: The Golf Thread
July 3, 2022, 01:23:48 pm
Quote from: frag on July  2, 2022, 11:51:07 pm
Paul Casey joining Liv, hopefully someone asks him the question about how the political nature of this choice while quoting the very man himself:

Anybody who says sport isnt political, thats rubbish, sports very political... Im glad I took a stance, more so if it highlighted the issues within the region, especially next door in Yemen.


for someone of Casey's age and career trajectory you can't really blame him for taking a guaranteed £50m signing on fee, he'll still win some money on the PGA tour but his best years are clearly behind him. Taking the money is sensible for most of the European's that have joined as most are old and past it. The yanks are more prominent players though but again if someone drops a £150m carrot in front of you it's a tricky one to turn down
Re: The Golf Thread
July 3, 2022, 02:23:27 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on July  3, 2022, 01:03:14 pm
They will never do that. Never.

Augusta and LIVs backers have a lot in common. Place of women for example.

You do realize Augusta National has had Women members for years now. Including Condoleezza Rice.

Has set up an Augusta National Womens Amateur to grow the Womens game world wide. Which is quickly becoming one of the top Womens golf event.

But yeah, them and the Saudi's/Liv are the same.  ::)
Re: The Golf Thread
July 3, 2022, 10:12:08 pm
Quote from: 4pool on July  3, 2022, 02:23:27 pm
You do realize Augusta National has had Women members for years now. Including Condoleezza Rice.
They have precisely 6 female members. Since 2012 or something. Hardly pro-womens rights.
Re: The Golf Thread
July 3, 2022, 10:15:16 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on July  3, 2022, 10:12:08 pm
They have precisely 6 female members. Since 2012 or something. Hardly pro-womens rights.

They only have 200 members. And to become a member, you have to wait for someone to resign (rare) or die.
Re: The Golf Thread
July 3, 2022, 10:19:03 pm
Quote from: 4pool on July  3, 2022, 10:15:16 pm
They only have 200 members. And to become a member, you have to wait for someone to resign (rare) or die.
I think my point youre deliberately ignoring is that AN was for 99% of its existence infamously a men-only club, a sexist backward attitude that lasted until political pressure finally told a decade ago. Women can drive in Saudi Arabia now too.
Re: The Golf Thread
July 3, 2022, 10:45:01 pm
Yeah, Ok.
Re: The Golf Thread
July 4, 2022, 03:42:08 pm
Adare Manor looks absolutely gorgeous.
Re: The Golf Thread
July 4, 2022, 03:57:32 pm
Grace earned $2,025,000 for his work at Centurion in the inaugural LIV event ($1,275,000 for finishing tied for third in the individual event, $750,000 for being on the winning team). He earned another $4,375,000 on Saturday ($4 million for the individual win, $375,000 for being part of the second-place team).

His two-week earnings of $6.4 million are the most of any player so far in the LIV season. His most on-course earnings in a single PGA Tour season was $2,878,868 in 2015-16.



This is just insane. Six rounds of golf and he earns that. The other tours are fighting a losing battle here but can the Saudis really afford to keep paying this year after year ? It is crazy crazy money. 
Re: The Golf Thread
July 5, 2022, 04:21:53 pm
Anyone who is planning on getting the train to St Andrews next week best look into making alternative plans, looks like its going to be a severely reduced service even though theyve been encouraging everyone to use the golflink (and they still are on the Scotrail website). Advice from The Open at the moment is to drive! Getting to St Andrews is a pain in the arse at the best of times.
Re: The Golf Thread
July 5, 2022, 04:29:03 pm
Off to watch the Scottish open this week. Less hassle. 

And I'm not even marshalling The Open this year. (And I missed out on tickets, and in The Ballot as well). Telly will be fine then
Re: The Golf Thread
July 9, 2022, 05:43:03 pm
The R&A said no way to Greg Norman.

The ruler of the games Rules of Golf outside the U.S. and Mexico who also stage the Open Championship announced Saturday it had reached out to Norman to tell him he was not invited to play in the Celebration of Champions on Monday.

Norman, a member of the World Golf Hall of Fame, won the Open Championship in 1986 at Turnberry and in 1993 at Royal St. Georges. But Norman is the head of LIV Golf, the Saudi Arabia-backed rival league that has lured top stars away from the PGA Tour and DP World Tour and caused angst in golfs world order.

In response to enquiries regarding the R&A Celebration of Champions field and the Champions Dinner, we can confirm that we contacted Greg Norman to advise him that we decided not to invite him to attend on this occasion, the R&A said in a statement. The 150th Open is an extremely important milestone for golf and we want to ensure that the focus remains on celebrating the Championship and its heritage. Unfortunately, we do not believe that would be the case if Greg were to attend. We hope that when circumstances allow, Greg will be able to attend again in the future.

On Saturday, Norman spoke with Australian Golf Digest on the matter, saying he was unhappy with the decision.

Im disappointed. I would have thought the R&A would have stayed above it all given their position in world golf. (Its) petty, as all I have done is promote and grow the game of golf globally, on and off the golf course, for more than four decades, Norman told the magazine.

The Celebration of Champions will have golfers play four holes  the first, second, 17th and 18th. Tiger Woods, who also won the Claret Jug in 2006 at Hoylake, will play in the event and be grouped with 2014 Open champ Rory McIlroy, 2018 Womens British Open champion Georgia Hall and the Merry Mex, Lee Trevino, who won the Open in 1971 and 1972.
Re: The Golf Thread
July 9, 2022, 05:47:16 pm
LIV Golf players have a lot more money to spend since joining the Saudi-backed tour, but they wont be able to deal with Mastercard for the time being.

Sports Business Journal has reported that the credit card company has paused its activations with Ian Poulter and Graeme McDowell after they left the PGA Tour to join LIV Golf. The move was made in recognizing the uncertainties around their standing with the PGA Tour, per a statement.

Mastercards relationship with the PGA looms over the situation. Not only are they a longtime partner of the PGA Tour, but theyre also the title sponsor of the Arnold Palmer Invitational. To say nothing of the concerns over a league backed by a government that had a role in the September 11th attacks.

Poulter, who made headlines when he was unable to provide adequate answers to ethical questions surrounding the source of LIV Golfs funding, played in the Scottish Open this weekend after he and other golfers won an injunction to play in spite of their DP World Tour suspensions.

McDowell, who won the 2010 US Open, is amongst many LIV Golf whose best days appear to be behind them but are finding some of the best financial days ahead in the new tour.

The PGA Tour has issued indefinite suspensions to anyone who joins LIV Golf, which includes Poulter, McDowell, Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, and Patrick Reed. amongst others.
Re: The Golf Thread
Today at 01:18:24 am
LIV Golf defector Bryson DeChambeau is down another sponsor as the 2020 U.S. Open champion and Bridgestone have parted ways.

In a statement obtained by Golf.coms Jonathan Wall, Bridgestone said, The PGA Tour is an extremely important part of professional golf, and Bridgestone has a sports marketing relationship with this highly visible series of tournaments. In considering that Bryson DeChambeau will no longer be participating in these events, Bridgestone and Bryson have agreed to end their brand ambassador partnership.

The 28-year-old officially signed with LIV Golf in mid-June, opting to not resign his Tour membership and, as a result, ending up on the suspended players list after his participation in the first U.S. LIV event in Portland in late June.

LIV Golf is a 'business decision' for DeChambeau
Bridgestone isnt the first of DeChambeaus sponsors to cut ties with him. Rocket Mortgage announced that their sponsorship was done before LIV even released the official announcement in June.

DeChambeau signed with Bridgestone the same year he turned pro in 2016 and renewed his partnership with the company in 2020, going on to win that years U.S. Open at Winged Foot with the Bridgestone Tour B X Ball.

The eight-time Tour winner could continue playing Bridgestones balls for the immediate future despite the end of his six-year partnership with the company.

Back in 2020, DeChambeau said, I have a much deeper role in mind with Bridgestone. I want to be a bigger part of their R&D process and help develop golf ball technology for the future of the game while pushing the limits of golf ball designs to benefit the full spectrum of players.

Even with one less player on its roster, Bridgestone continues to boast a star-powered lineup, including Tiger Woods, Lexi Thompson and more.
Re: The Golf Thread
Today at 02:06:29 am
Tiger Woods railed against the breakaway LIV Golf Series on Tuesday as he spoke ahead of the British Open in St Andrews, questioning why young players would join the Saudi-backed circuit when it remains unclear if they will be able to participate in majors in the future.

Woods, who has fought to be fit to play in the 150th Open this week as he continues his recovery from severe leg injuries suffered in a car crash last year, was scathing in his assessment of the new series and wondered what incentive those involved even had to practise given the guaranteed sums of money involved.

"I disagree with it. I think that what they've done is they've turned their back on what has allowed them to get to this position," Woods said when asked about his fellow professionals who have been tempted to join the controversial tour.

"And who knows what's going to happen in the near future with world-ranking points, the criteria for entering major championships.

"Some of these players may not ever get a chance to play in major championships. That is a possibility. We don't know that for sure yet."

British Open organisers followed the US Open in allowing rebel players to compete at St Andrews, despite the PGA Tour and DP World Tour moving to ban them.

That means four-time major winner Brooks Koepka, Sergio Garcia, Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson and former Open champion Phil Mickelson can tee off in St Andrews on Thursday.

According to The Guardian, the LIV tour is planning to use a board meeting at the home of golf on Wednesday to demand formal recognition in the world rankings.

Representatives of the four majors, plus the PGA Tour and DP World Tour, would be among those who must decide on any application from the Saudi-backed series.

- 'What is the incentive?'

Failure to earn ranking points could compromise the chances for those players affiliated to the LIV series of playing in majors in the future.

"It's up to all the major championship bodies to make that determination. But that is a possibility, that some players will never, ever get a chance to play in a major championship, never get a chance to experience this right here, walk down the fairways at Augusta National," said Woods, a three-time Open winner, including at St Andrews in 2000 and 2005.

"That, to me, I just don't understand it."

Woods, who has won 15 majors and is level with Sam Snead on a record 82 PGA Tour wins, wondered aloud whether the sums of money offered to players by the LIV Series could blunt their motivation.

"What these players are doing for guaranteed money, what is the incentive to practise?" he said.

"What is the incentive to go out there and earn it in the dirt?"

The series, spearheaded by Australian golf great Greg Norman and bankrolled by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, offers record prize money of $25 million per 54-hole event with shotgun starts and no cut.

Total prize money at this week's Open is $14 million.

"You're just getting paid a lot of money up front and playing a few events and playing 54 holes," said Woods.

"I just don't see how that move is positive in the long term for a lot of these players, especially if the LIV organisation doesn't get world-ranking points and the major championships change their criteria for entering the events."

Norman, who won the British Open twice, was not invited by organisers to attend past champion events in St Andrews this week.

"I know Greg tried to do this (organise a breakaway tour) back in the early '90s. It didn't work then, and he's trying to make it work now. I still don't see how that's in the best interests of the game," Woods added.
