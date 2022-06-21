Many of the players joining now are maybe expecting enough of a critical mass to join that the LIV tour will start to receive world ranking points, and at that point their world ranking points will be enough to allow them to carry on playing in the majors beyond any current exemptions.



My feeling is that the PGA tour may have overplayed their hand a bit here. The LIV tour could well still crash and burn (and I certainly hope that it does!), but the fact that the PGA tour dug it's heels in and is still losing some high profile members must be worrying them slightly. The PGA tour have always thought that they were the biggest player in town, but that has always ultimately been based on the money that they could offer. For all the talk of prestige and history, there are really only a handful of PGA tour events that have any real significance (Jack's event, Palmer's event, The Players (due to money),Riviera, a few others) and the rest just get moved around the calendar and get different host courses according to who is willing to pay the most for the privilege. The Fedex cup is just a money machine, and for all the talk of history and prestige, I imagine that almost every European player that has jumped ship over the last 10 years has done so because of the massive difference in potential earnings. Golf continues to be mainly about the majors, and that is how the great players are measured.



How the Euro Tour play this will also be interesting. The Euro Tour could potentially gain a lot of US LIV tour members which would help to boost the status of the tour at a time when they are struggling more and more with losing their stars to the PGA tour. You could imagine the LIV tour members playing maybe 10 LIV tour events a year, 4 majors, and then maybe 8 events on the Euro Tour. The fact that the Euro Tour hasn't yet come out and banned any LIV players is very interesting.



If LIV gives players the chance to still play in the majors and make more money, possibly supplementing their schedule with Euro Tour events, then that could be very worrying for the PGA tour (and golf) in the long term.