« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 98 99 100 101 102 [103]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Golf Thread  (Read 176190 times)

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,938
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4080 on: Today at 04:42:11 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 04:17:09 pm
I think Schauffele needs to go to the LIV.  Basically so I can stop looking at leaderboards and thinking 'woah, Scheffler's way down, he must have had a disaster the last few h.. oh no, its Schauffele who's 12th at +2'

I tipped him as a possible winner at the weekend after the second or early third round. Meant Schefller. Annoying!
Logged

Online Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,470
  • Linudden.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4081 on: Today at 04:55:28 pm »
So basically, the rundown is that the Saudis have snatched lazy wankers who can't play anymore?

I know nothing about golf but would make sense :D
Logged
Linudden.

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,937
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4082 on: Today at 04:57:05 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 03:43:16 pm
https://twitter.com/collin_morikawa/status/1539253960975982592?s=21&t=A45_BNNkM8xbaY6gpTzRYw

Good

Still a bit of a worrying trend though. Its not just guys on a retirement tour, it seems to be getting better and better players. And then mates, or rivals, of those players thinking 'well fuck I'm better than him, so if he's getting $200 million for a years work I bet I can get more'.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,249
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4083 on: Today at 05:47:29 pm »
So Brooks Koepka is one of the latest to join which is surprising.

It boils down to money v trophies. Most of the top players, in fact most pro players, play to win the majors which have pedigree. The LIV tour has no pedigree or history but it does have a lot of money.

Those who join up will not be remembered in future unless the tour starts to get lots of players to defect. The golf fans watch the majors and generally know who is number 1 in the world but I doubt that they will really care about the LIV tour.
Logged
#JFT97

Offline Dr Stu-Pid

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 642
  • ******
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4084 on: Today at 06:53:36 pm »
Many of the players joining now are maybe expecting enough of a critical mass to join that the LIV tour will start to receive world ranking points, and at that point their world ranking points will be enough to allow them to carry on playing in the majors beyond any current exemptions.

My feeling is that the PGA tour may have overplayed their hand a bit here.  The LIV tour could well still crash and burn (and I certainly hope that it does!), but the fact that the PGA tour dug it's heels in and is still losing some high profile members must be worrying them slightly.  The PGA tour have always thought that they were the biggest player in town, but that has always ultimately been based on the money that they could offer.  For all the talk of prestige and history, there are really only a handful of PGA tour events that have any real significance (Jack's event, Palmer's event, The Players (due to money),Riviera, a few others) and the rest just get moved around the calendar and get different host courses according to who is willing to pay the most for the privilege.  The Fedex cup is just a money machine, and for all the talk of history and prestige, I imagine that almost every European player that has jumped ship over the last 10 years has done so because of the massive difference in potential earnings.  Golf continues to be mainly about the majors, and that is how the great players are measured. 

How the Euro Tour play this will also be interesting. The Euro Tour could potentially gain a lot of US LIV tour members which would help to boost the status of the tour at a time when they are struggling more and more with losing their stars to the PGA tour. You could imagine the LIV tour members playing maybe 10 LIV tour events a year, 4 majors, and then maybe 8 events on the Euro Tour.  The fact that the Euro Tour hasn't yet come out and banned any LIV players is very interesting.

If LIV gives players the chance to still play in the majors and make more money, possibly supplementing their schedule with Euro Tour events, then that could be very worrying for the PGA tour (and golf) in the long term.
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,975
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4085 on: Today at 07:20:31 pm »
World ranking points is the key. As time goes on with Liv tour getting no ranking points, those who play there won't get invites to the Majors.

Now a few have some exemptions based on winning a Major.

What will be key is if The Masters, which is strictly invitational, cuts off the Liv tour players. It will be interesting if Augusta National rescinds their award of lifetime entry for Champions. If they do that then Phil, DJ, etc  will lose a lot in the end.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,470
  • Linudden.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #4086 on: Today at 07:59:34 pm »
Looking at the Saudi tour's schedule, they don't seem to have a great deal of faith in the domestic market :lmao

I thought they'd at least play 2/3 of the tours in the Middle East or something.
Logged
Linudden.
Pages: 1 ... 98 99 100 101 102 [103]   Go Up
« previous next »
 