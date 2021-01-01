« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 93 94 95 96 97 [98]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Golf Thread  (Read 169173 times)

Offline Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,850
  • JFT96.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3880 on: Today at 09:48:52 am »
Logged

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,253
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3881 on: Today at 09:51:36 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 09:45:24 am
https://twitter.com/WestwoodLee/status/1383913691410698242?s=20&t=p_YBMZNfPUME6gdsHu9-lQ

Good tweet, Lee.
Someone needs to clone a picture of Westwood into that and send it to him.
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,062
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3882 on: Today at 11:01:26 am »
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,697
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3883 on: Today at 12:31:07 pm »
Logged

Offline Armchair expert

  • Almost makes you agree with Gove
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 986
  • Meet the new boss.....same as the old boss
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3884 on: Today at 01:43:26 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 08:21:55 pm
Just saw Poulter and Westwood and some no mark being unable to answer a simple question about whether they have any moral limits. What a spineless Tory crew golfers are. Hardly news I know. Is there any more solidly white middle-class sport than golf? I doubt it. What a bunch of greedy reactionary gits.

Here it is. https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/av/golf/61738171

Moral failures. Sporting ones too probably.

Poulter has always been a massive selfish c*nt so hardly surprising he's joined

 
Logged

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,201
  • Follow the gourd
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3885 on: Today at 02:58:13 pm »
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,573
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3886 on: Today at 03:18:28 pm »
Does that include Majors,

How many Saudi tournaments will they play in? Then a lot more time at home with their families. Theyll be begging to rejoin the Tour before too long!
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,062
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3887 on: Today at 03:48:16 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 03:18:28 pm
Does that include Majors,

How many Saudi tournaments will they play in? Then a lot more time at home with their families. Theyll be begging to rejoin the Tour before too long!


Sadly not. The PGA Tour is a separate entity to the PGA of America.

The PGA of America owns/runs the USPGA tournament
The US Masters is run by the Augusta National Golf Club
The US Open by US Golf Association (USGA)
(The Open by the R&A, not the European Tour)

The PGA Tour organises a calendar of tournaments, organising some itself but with others organised by other organisations/clubs.


The best weapon the established golf associations have is to ban any defecting player from the Majors. As well as missing the most prestigious and most-publicised tournaments, they would be out of the public focus, with players losing sponsorship income.

Sadly, the USGA has already said it will allow these shitbags to still compete at the US Open.
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,253
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3888 on: Today at 03:50:38 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 03:48:16 pm

Sadly not. The PGA Tour is a separate entity to the PGA of America.

The PGA of America owns/runs the USPGA tournament
The US Masters is run by the Augusta National Golf Club
The US Open by US Golf Association (USGA)
(The Open by the R&A, not the European Tour)

The PGA Tour organises a calendar of tournaments, organising some itself but with others organised by other organisations/clubs.


The best weapon the established golf associations have is to ban any defecting player from the Majors. As well as missing the most prestigious and most-publicised tournaments, they would be out of the public focus, with players losing sponsorship income.

Sadly, the USGA has already said it will allow these shitbags to still compete at the US Open.
Hopefully they get booed all the way round.
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,071
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3889 on: Today at 04:04:50 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 03:50:38 pm
Hopefully they get booed all the way round.

That'll teach them  ;)
Logged

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,253
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3890 on: Today at 04:06:40 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 04:04:50 pm
That'll teach them  ;)
Maybe it wont but would Atleast make them feel uncomfortable on the course.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 93 94 95 96 97 [98]   Go Up
« previous next »
 