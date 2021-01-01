Tiger apparently turned down a ridiculous amount to go, some reports suggest close to a billion dollars. He's a billionaire anyway, doesn't need the money, but still. But if Tiger would have gone then you can bet a few of the younger current crop would have. That is what they want next. Rickie Fowler is washed up, Bryson is Bryson, the rest are older players with the best part of their careers in the rear view who just want to cash out for easy money. DJ is the draw but he's pushing 40 now and again, thinks he's done his time on the PGA Tour, won 2 majors, modern-day great, I'm cashing my money.



The problem comes if/when a current superstar goes. Rory has said no and been very vocal about that, Spieth, JT, Rahm, Morikawa etc have all said similar things. But if ONE makes the plunge then the PGA Tour will be in trouble because it could well open the floodgates.