The Golf Thread

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3840 on: Today at 09:54:40 am »
The PGA wont be able to compete with that

I mean DJ has practically just been handed a cheque for this thats twice what he has made his whole career

But its still greed whatever way you look at it, these lads have made more money that you can imagine by playing golf, and whatever they made can be probably doubled or more with endorsements from clothing companies and club manufacturers etc.

How much is enough for these lads?

They should be barred from any major, I agree with the ryder cup banning but I would say some dont give a shit about that.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3841 on: Today at 09:54:50 am »
Since when has St Albans been in Hemel Hempstead....  Postcode snobbery at play here...

I don't see this tournament having much longevity...  simply as I don't see what it is bringing to the table that isn't already on offer to the fan of the sport..

History is littered with pop up tournaments that have eventually folded when the initial stars retire, and the celebrity inaugurations are long forgotten... I can see the same happening here....

I won't be watching...
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3842 on: Today at 09:59:00 am »
Quote from: AllyouneedisRush on Today at 09:54:50 am
Since when has St Albans been in Hemel Hempstead....  Postcode snobbery at play here...

I don't see this tournament having much longevity...  simply as I don't see what it is bringing to the table that isn't already on offer to the fan of the sport..

History is littered with pop up tournaments that have eventually folded when the initial stars retire, and the celebrity inaugurations are long forgotten... I can see the same happening here....

I won't be watching...

The longevity is just that money is no issue for the organisers, so they can keep ploughing more and more into it regardless of how much they will be losing. The hope then is that they can eventually attract enough players doing this that they create a better field than what is playing in the US and European tours meaning viewers then prefer to watch it, which would then attract more players and more viewers and so on.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3843 on: Today at 10:13:04 am »
Disgraceful from the lot of them. They are all already multi-millionaires, yet are willing to destroy the traditions of the game that has given them everything by being mouthpieces for the horrific Saudi regime.
This is very worrying, and a confirmation that these despots are aggressively attempting to take over world sport, golf and football are only the beginning.
Ultimately tho its the fans that are condoning it by paying to watch them. Ive long said that all other fans should boycott football games involving these regimes clubs, same with golf fans now.

Just been watching the press conference on SSN. Neil Mclennon from the Mirror asked if there is anywhere they wouldnt play , for example Putins Russia or in South Africa during the apartheid times, after much squirming Poulter and Westwood refused to answer.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3844 on: Today at 10:23:25 am »
F1 I found to be very hypocritical too

"lets all boycott Russia, lets kick out Russian sponsors, lets kick out the Russian driver (even if he was an utter knob), We wont race in Russia"

Score for human rights.

but no problem racing in Saudi Arabia or Abu Dhabi

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3845 on: Today at 10:29:58 am »
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 10:23:25 am
F1 I found to be very hypocritical too

"lets all boycott Russia, lets kick out Russian sponsors, lets kick out the Russian driver (even if he was an utter knob), We wont race in Russia"

Score for human rights.

but no problem racing in Saudi Arabia or Abu Dhabi

Haven't you learnt that the dollar is king yet...?

The majority of top-level sports people are money chasing c*nts, just like the majority of all the super-rich, multi-millionaires etc.  They prioritise material wealth above most other things in life!
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3846 on: Today at 10:35:05 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 10:29:58 am
Haven't you learnt that the dollar is king yet...?

The majority of top-level sports people are money chasing c*nts, just like the majority of all the super-rich, multi-millionaires etc.  They prioritise material wealth above most other things in life!
Course I have, see my other posts

greedy dollar grabbing c*nts the lot of them.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3847 on: Today at 11:00:15 am »
Tiger apparently turned down a ridiculous amount to go, some reports suggest close to a billion dollars. He's a billionaire anyway, doesn't need the money, but still. But if Tiger would have gone then you can bet a few of the younger current crop would have. That is what they want next. Rickie Fowler is washed up, Bryson is Bryson, the rest are older players with the best part of their careers in the rear view who just want to cash out for easy money. DJ is the draw but he's pushing 40 now and again, thinks he's done his time on the PGA Tour, won 2 majors, modern-day great, I'm cashing my money.

The problem comes if/when a current superstar goes. Rory has said no and been very vocal about that, Spieth, JT, Rahm, Morikawa etc have all said similar things. But if ONE makes the plunge then the PGA Tour will be in trouble because it could well open the floodgates.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3848 on: Today at 11:10:44 am »
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 11:00:15 am
Tiger apparently turned down a ridiculous amount to go, some reports suggest close to a billion dollars. He's a billionaire anyway, doesn't need the money, but still. But if Tiger would have gone then you can bet a few of the younger current crop would have. That is what they want next. Rickie Fowler is washed up, Bryson is Bryson, the rest are older players with the best part of their careers in the rear view who just want to cash out for easy money. DJ is the draw but he's pushing 40 now and again, thinks he's done his time on the PGA Tour, won 2 majors, modern-day great, I'm cashing my money.

The problem comes if/when a current superstar goes. Rory has said no and been very vocal about that, Spieth, JT, Rahm, Morikawa etc have all said similar things. But if ONE makes the plunge then the PGA Tour will be in trouble because it could well open the floodgates.

Aye the superstars have said no, with the exception of Dustin, but I haven't heard one player who has said no, argue that they are not going because of the source of the money. They are all talking about the traditions of the game etc.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3849 on: Today at 12:26:11 pm »
Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Reed have now joined LIV.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3850 on: Today at 12:34:54 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 12:26:11 pm
Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Reed have now joined LIV.
We're going to find out in a few years that this whole thing was set up by the PGA to get rid of the c*nts from their tour.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3851 on: Today at 12:36:42 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 12:34:54 pm
We're going to find out in a few years that this whole thing was set up by the PGA to get rid of the c*nts from their tour.

Do they have enough spaces available?
