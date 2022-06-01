« previous next »
The Golf Thread

Re: The Golf Thread
June 1, 2022, 04:14:25 am
Dustin Johnson is the main attraction and big name player signed up for the inaugural LIV event in London. A statement from his agent basically says that he's thought about it for a while but the opportunity was too good to turn down. I wonder what they've paid him, $100 million or more?

The list aside from DJ isn't all that great, no other real surprises. A mixture of older, washed up players who aren't threats, and some names who are holding on to past glories. No Mickelson.. yet. The likes of Garcia, Oosthuizen, Poulter, Westwood, Na, Talor Gooch, Graeme McDowell and Martin Kaymer are in the field



« Last Edit: June 1, 2022, 04:17:05 am by Fiasco »
Re: The Golf Thread
June 1, 2022, 08:33:15 am
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on May 23, 2022, 09:07:50 pm
Cant think of anybody Id want taking a 4 footer to save my life less than Zalatoris. Hes absolutely horrendous with the flat stick.

Based on the last year, I can think of a few, Spieth, Cantlay, Fitzpatrick, Matsuyama.

Zalatoris certainly could do with improving that part of his game, and if he does it sure does feel hed mop up a few wins, but hes certainly not the worst in your from 3-5 feet.
Re: The Golf Thread
June 2, 2022, 10:20:55 pm
Hideki Matsuyama disqualified for using a non conforming club.

Re: The Golf Thread
Yesterday at 08:28:00 pm
I am shocked - shocked - to hear that Phil Mickelson has joined the Saudi golf shiteology.

Rickie Fowler is reportedly joining up too. Might as well, he's not cashing many cheques on the PGA tour this past year. Qualifying for the US Open today didn't go well either.
Re: The Golf Thread
Yesterday at 08:29:16 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 08:28:00 pm
I am shocked - shocked - to hear that Phil Mickelson has joined the Saudi golf shiteology.

Rickie Fowler is reportedly joining up too. Might as well, he's not cashing many cheques on the PGA tour this past year. Qualifying for the US Open today didn't go well either.


Yep, absolutely astounded too!!

Sportswashing c*nts.
Re: The Golf Thread
Yesterday at 09:59:24 pm
Now we know why Arlo White was so pro KSA during the Newcastle games he worked. Pathetic.
Re: The Golf Thread
Yesterday at 09:59:32 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 08:28:00 pm
I am shocked - shocked - to hear that Phil Mickelson has joined the Saudi golf shiteology.

Rickie Fowler is reportedly joining up too. Might as well, he's not cashing many cheques on the PGA tour this past year. Qualifying for the US Open today didn't go well either.

Multi-millionaires chasing more cash: who would've guessed  ;)
Re: The Golf Thread
Yesterday at 10:09:22 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 09:59:32 pm
Multi-millionaires chasing more cash: who would've guessed  ;)

These are my principles. If you dont like themIve got others : Groucho Marx.
Re: The Golf Thread
Today at 08:46:19 am
Phil with another horlicks of a statement

sorry but not sorry
Re: The Golf Thread
Today at 08:49:04 am
Surprising lack of vitriol directed towards the European Ryder Cup golden boys from all concerned.
Re: The Golf Thread
Today at 08:52:35 am
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 08:49:04 am
Surprising lack of vitriol directed towards the European Ryder Cup golden boys from all concerned.
Westwood and Sergio?

Yeah its disappointing

One thing about Phil he is being scapegoated (and to be fair he deserves criticism) but others are as bad if not worse and nothing said
Re: The Golf Thread
Today at 09:16:07 am
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 08:52:35 am
Westwood and Sergio?

Yeah its disappointing

One thing about Phil he is being scapegoated (and to be fair he deserves criticism) but others are as bad if not worse and nothing said

And Poulter and McDowell. If I didnt go out my way to have a look nobody would know theyre even chasing the dollar. Getting away very lightly while the non Europeans take the hit.
Re: The Golf Thread
Today at 09:28:47 am
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 09:16:07 am
And Poulter and McDowell. If I didnt go out my way to have a look nobody would know theyre even chasing the dollar. Getting away very lightly while the non Europeans take the hit.
I agree

these lads have made tons of money

Maybe not as much as Phil but enough to not have to work a day for the rest of their lives even if they lived to be 200 years old

They should be called out over it
Re: The Golf Thread
Today at 12:11:01 pm
Is this even going to make much of a return for the Saudis or is this just an out and out sportswashing job?
Re: The Golf Thread
Today at 12:14:05 pm
with the 2nd part there mate i think you have just answered your own question
