Re: The Golf Thread
May 19, 2022, 02:22:39 pm
Gone with my traditional Oosthuizen E/W at 70/1.
Re: The Golf Thread
May 19, 2022, 02:24:41 pm
For those in the USA, ESPN+ has the golf live now. Including a featured group channel-- Woods- McIlroy-Speith,

Tiger birdies his first hole. As the group started on 10.
Re: The Golf Thread
May 19, 2022, 03:51:53 pm
Rory -4 already.
May 19, 2022, 04:26:52 pm
May 19, 2022, 04:55:19 pm
May 19, 2022, 05:55:48 pm
May 19, 2022, 06:02:07 pm
May 19, 2022, 06:22:32 pm
May 19, 2022, 07:39:45 pm
May 19, 2022, 07:45:17 pm
May 19, 2022, 07:50:14 pm
May 19, 2022, 07:54:54 pm
May 19, 2022, 10:43:22 pm
May 20, 2022, 06:17:14 pm
May 21, 2022, 09:15:14 pm
May 21, 2022, 09:36:51 pm
May 21, 2022, 10:19:26 pm
May 21, 2022, 10:45:29 pm
May 21, 2022, 10:47:20 pm
Yesterday at 09:17:03 am
Yesterday at 12:57:56 pm
Yesterday at 07:46:48 pm
Yesterday at 11:02:38 pm
Yesterday at 11:35:03 pm
Yesterday at 11:35:12 pm
Yesterday at 11:36:16 pm
Yesterday at 11:44:38 pm
Yesterday at 11:45:31 pm
Yesterday at 11:49:14 pm
Yesterday at 11:56:25 pm
Today at 12:06:52 am
Today at 12:44:16 am
Today at 07:39:39 pm
Today at 08:15:53 pm
Today at 08:51:40 pm
Today at 09:01:02 pm
Today at 09:07:50 pm
Today at 10:07:47 pm
Today at 10:13:56 pm
Today at 10:32:25 pm
