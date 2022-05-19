Tiger Woods has withdrawn from the US PGA Championship after struggling in the third round at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma.



If he wasn't so proud he would benefit greatly from taking a cart. When he plays some shots he still looks smooth an majestic, yet when he walks he looks awful and when the ball is in an awkward spot or on a bit of an upslope or downslope his stability isn't there and it all goes to pot.As for the tournament, the stellar names aren't really there and those at the top of the leaderboard are good players but they are not prolific winners on the PGA Tour or at majors (indeed Pereira, Fitzpatrick, Zalatoris and Cameron Young have yet to win on the PGA Tour). Pereira won a fair bit on the Korn Ferry tour, Fitzpatrick has won quite a few times around the world on the DP World/European Tour but this is the biggest stage.I think Ancer is great value at around 18/1, not long off the tee really but a good iron player and has a bit more experience than those at the top. He's 5 back of Pereira but only 2 shots off second place and if the Chilean messes it up he'll be right in the mix.