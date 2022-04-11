« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 89 90 91 92 93 [94]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Golf Thread  (Read 160925 times)

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,143
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3720 on: April 11, 2022, 01:21:21 am »
Fell asleep halfway through the final round, never in doubt though was it, woke up to check just in case. Yes, 250 quid richer. Good ending to a shite weekend.
Logged

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,625
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3721 on: April 11, 2022, 07:45:05 am »
Quote from: paulrazor on March  7, 2022, 10:13:34 am
Sunjae Im i think i will have a flutter on, one of those guys thats just golf golf golf, believe he just travels from hotel to hotel. No distractions for him. He was second in the masters before.

Scheffler was 33/1 last night for masters on paddy power

now 28, still worth a go

There is a fantastic offer imo on their site. 12/1 for Scheffler to win any major this year.


cleaned up

In total made over 200 profit on scheffler. Another 36 profit on Im.

Two in plays yesterday. Tenner on Lowry to birdie 13 and tenner on scheffler to birdie 15. Got back 50

That'll cover my car insurance anyway
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,631
  • Scousers Rule OK
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3722 on: April 11, 2022, 08:27:54 am »
Tyrell Hatton has just became probably the first golfer to publicly slag the course off. He came dead last in the remaining field. Wonder if that had anything to do with it !
Logged
Comedian, chameleon, corinthian and caricature.

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,625
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3723 on: April 11, 2022, 08:29:25 am »
Quote from: Lad on April 11, 2022, 08:27:54 am
Tyrell Hatton has just became probably the first golfer to publicly slag the course off. He came dead last in the remaining field. Wonder if that had anything to do with it !
he comes across as a bit of a dick

Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,251
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3724 on: April 11, 2022, 08:39:42 am »
Scheffler is putting together a Woods like run this season. In fields this stacked to be dominating like he is is unbelievable.
Logged

Offline Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,886
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3725 on: April 11, 2022, 09:16:22 am »
Quote from: RAWK Meltdown #1 on April 10, 2022, 11:25:29 pm
What happened?

I think they didn't show it live, they were showing a shot elsewhere, so they had the McIlroy shot recorded and he basically said something like "Now I don't want to spoil anything, but you'd think this shot would be impossible" or something like that.

Basically one of those people who gives spoilers when they think they're not. "Now, I don't want to give anything away but this scene is important, just pay attention to what he does here...it might be more significant than it seems. *wink*".
Logged

Offline fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,777
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3726 on: April 11, 2022, 11:08:11 am »
Scheffler is on fire at the moment as must have ice in his veins but even he showed some nerves in the last. Still think if he needed a one putt to win it he would have slotted it in. Considering the strength of the chasers only a couple showed and Rory was always too far back to really threaten. When he had too Scheffler just birdied 12 n 13 i think to go 5 clear ahead.

On a side note the Europeans had a nice showing as quite a few finished Top 30. My mate hung out with Powers friends Friday and they were having a blast. So was Power.
Logged
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Offline Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,702
  • JFT96.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3727 on: April 11, 2022, 01:34:40 pm »
Astonishing run from Scheffler at the minute, delighted for him and his family as he seems like a really good guy and quite a few people have said similar. He looks 25 going on 40 but very well done to him.


Rory put together a wonderful round, he had a few hole outs and chip ins I think but you could just see in his body language how better he looked. The pressure was off and he put together the round of the week. It adds weight to the theory of it all being mental though. It isn't the first time or the last time he'll do something like that.


I can't wait for the rest of the majors now.
Logged

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,133
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3728 on: April 11, 2022, 02:29:43 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on April 11, 2022, 01:34:40 pm
.

Rory put together a wonderful round, he had a few hole outs and chip ins I think but you could just see in his body language how better he looked. The pressure was off and he put together the round of the week. It adds weight to the theory of it all being mental though. It isn't the first time or the last time he'll do something like that.



When hes on fire then hes as good as any current player. He can be erratic off the tee, on the greens and with a wedge in his hands.

He has finished 6 times in the top 10 in the Masters in the last 8 years which I believe is more than anyone else. That shows that he is consistent in the Masters which is a surprise for me.
Logged
#JFT97

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,025
  • Truthiness
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3729 on: April 11, 2022, 02:52:58 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on April 11, 2022, 01:34:40 pm
Rory put together a wonderful round, he had a few hole outs and chip ins I think but you could just see in his body language how better he looked. The pressure was off and he put together the round of the week. It adds weight to the theory of it all being mental though. It isn't the first time or the last time he'll do something like that.

I'm still not sure it's entirely a mental thing. His driving, after he tried to add 20 yards to match Bryson, isn't consistent anymore, and his short game can be a catastrophe. Are these technical or mental issues? I still think it's more technical than mental. He didn't play *badly* Thur - Saturday - he just didn't get close enough to the hole on approach and his putting is never the greatest anyway.  But once he gets into a groove, there's very few players that can touch him.

He's like a footballer who does nothing for 80 minutes but still has the talent to welly one in from 30 yards and then hit a pinpoint perfect pass for the winner.  That's great and all, but any chance can you do it for the previous 80 minutes?

Maybe he just needs JM Olazabal to give him a wake up call the Thursday of a major and tell him it's a Sunday and to ignore what his phone tells him  ;D
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline nuts100

  • RAWK's Squirrel Accountant
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,742
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3730 on: April 11, 2022, 03:18:02 pm »
His normal miss when hes under pressure is left and he did that on 15,17 and 18
He scrambled really well on all of those holes.

When hes on hes the best in the world. When hes off hes just an average tour pro
He needs to fix the inconsistency and turn average rounds into good rounds. He needs 165and in sorting big time. Needs to learn the idiosyncrasies of 3/4 and 1/2 swings to get the ball not to spin as much

Get a caddie who can help him out with putts. Schefflers caddie won here twice with bubba

Its small things with Rory. If you bogey a hole dont compound it by doing it again. Bounce back. Tiger was probably the greatest ever at this. He never drove it straight but he was in a different league with mentality and irons

Fix the scoring clubs, learn to be ok with hitting a bad shot, everyone does it. Turn average rounds into good ones with mentality
Logged

Offline Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,702
  • JFT96.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3731 on: April 11, 2022, 03:22:35 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on April 11, 2022, 02:52:58 pm
I'm still not sure it's entirely a mental thing. His driving, after he tried to add 20 yards to match Bryson, isn't consistent anymore, and his short game can be a catastrophe. Are these technical or mental issues? I still think it's more technical than mental. He didn't play *badly* Thur - Saturday - he just didn't get close enough to the hole on approach and his putting is never the greatest anyway.  But once he gets into a groove, there's very few players that can touch him.

He's like a footballer who does nothing for 80 minutes but still has the talent to welly one in from 30 yards and then hit a pinpoint perfect pass for the winner.  That's great and all, but any chance can you do it for the previous 80 minutes?

Maybe he just needs JM Olazabal to give him a wake up call the Thursday of a major and tell him it's a Sunday and to ignore what his phone tells him  ;D

His putting isn't consistent enough, that's his problem on the greens at Augusta because the different contours and slopes and pace you need to get a feel for needs to last for 4 days, not just one good round. His wedge play isn't good enough, never mind consistent enough.

But to your point, I do think it is mental. I've lost count of how many back door top 10s he gets. You see him early in tournaments short side himself with a wedge and then his shoulders go and it just goes from there. Seeing him come home with a wet sail after his chance had realistically gone wasn't a surprise, and it must add to his frustration big time. It is very easy to sit here and say 'just be a couple under going into the weekend' because if it was that easy we'd all be doing it.

But all in all, it comes down to him not putting well enough over 72 holes, and being pretty dire from short distance in on the fairway.
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,800
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3732 on: April 14, 2022, 04:32:14 am »
You like your drives long??  ;D

First Long Drive contest of the year.


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ceAcTT0Zw-o
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online frag

  • ile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,094
  • Weve been to...
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3733 on: April 17, 2022, 11:51:16 pm »
Spieth wins the RBC in a playoff against Cantlay. Two years on the run hes won on Easter, guess what tournament is Easter next year ;)
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,800
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3734 on: April 23, 2022, 06:26:48 pm »
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Killin Grannies, Slappin Fannys Andy Fan (Lone Star Red)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,104
  • Justice for Neda
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3735 on: April 25, 2022, 10:01:14 am »
Putting this up for a laugh


Golfweek
Lynch: As Greg Normans clown show continues, his Saudi bosses cant be laughing
Opinion by Eamon Lynch - Yesterday 12:30 PM

Quote
Its performance review season in corporate America, when employees are either congratulated on jobs well done or held to account for shortcomings. If Greg Norman were disposed toward self-reflection (stay with me), he might feel relief that his Saudi-backed outfit isnt held to such conventional standards on performance, or for that matter on commercial viability, ROI or morality.

Norman was announced as the CEO of LIV Golf in October and has beclowned himself with his every public utterance since, cementing a reputation that will encompass not only his inability to finish big tournaments but his ineptitude in starting them too. What was promised as a seismic shake-up of global golf is looking more like a bonanza for washed-up also-rans. Consider what Norman has presided over since the Saudi ambitions in golf came into focus and all youll find is backtracking.

Those 12-18 events they touted? Not happening.

The league format? Same.

An elite team concept? Nope.

The best golfers in world? Lets hear it for Robert Garrigus.

A fresh, engaging product for fans? See above.

Whats left is eight lucrative tournaments that will showcase aging veterans who can no longer compete where it matters, career journeymen whose own caddies might struggle to identify them in a line-up, and amateurs, whose inclusion was presented as a grow the game gesture rather than the act of desperation it is. (Next stop: PGA Tour Champions!) In short, Norman is serving a fetid platter of horseshit and claiming its boeuf bourguignon.

The only entertainment guaranteed in this venture is an overdue comeuppance for the Great White Pilot Fish, whose tenure began with an interview in which he marveled at the sight of women dining in Saudi restaurants sans burkas. Later, he addressed the murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi. What happened to Khashoggi was reprehensible. Theres not a person on this planet who would not agree with me, he said, perhaps forgetting that the Crown Prince who ordered Khashoggis dismemberment by bonesawthe same man who pays Normanmight not agree with him. That he followed this declaration with But is damning enough without it being necessary to recount the chicken-hearted prevarications he duly offered.

Norman has also shown the familiar maladroit touch with Augusta National that defined his playing career there. We respect the Masters and we thought wed let it go off before our announcements, he said last week.

we thought wed let it go off

Oh, to have been Fred Ridleys watchful manservant when he read that over his morning coffee.

Normans latest performance pratfall is peddling a claim that he could make a swansong appearance at the 150th Open Championship in St. Andrews in July, not as a ceremonial figure but as a competitor. Theres a better chance well see Old Tom Morris tee it up for old times sake.

The R&A exempts past champions into the Open until age 60. Norman is 67, hasnt competed in a major in 13 years, or in any serious tournament in a decade. He reportedly admitted that he wont enter qualifying but will instead ask for a special invitation, which is at least in keeping with his current belief that elite fields are filled with antiquated has-beens. The R&As response carried the faint whiff of a spokesperson irked at having had to interrupt their weekend to slap down the narcissistic delusion of a serial social media flasher: The entry terms and conditions for The Open stipulate that a champion must be aged 60 or under or have won the championship in the previous 10 years to be exempt from qualifying. That remains the case for the 150th Open and we have no plans for any additional exemptions.

Normans disregard for established rules and norms might endear him to his employers, but even the Saudis must now be weary of their water carriers unquenchable thirst for publicity, his intemperate and ill-considered public comments, his lack of peripheral vision, his unpopularity in the locker room and his stupefying ability to snatch defeat when victory seemed not only possible but likely. Normans temperament was often a liability on the closing stretch of majors, but his bosses will know that its an encumbrance even before they can get a ball in the air.

Petulance underpins Normans St. Andrews fantasy. Golfs governing bodies are closing ranks against his Saudi sportswashing effortand behind the PGA and DP World tours in a manner that is subtle but unmistakable. The R&A previously awarded a spot in the Open to the Asian Tours leading money winner but ceased doing so when the Saudis recently bought into that circuit. Augusta National invites all former major champions to the Masters as a courtesy, but somehow lost Normans address in 2022. Players being courted by the Saudis will have noticed this chill wind, and only those who know they cant factor in tournaments that matter will shrug it off.

Despite all the bluster and promises of riches, the Saudis must finally understand their project is piloted by a man more inflated with hot air than the Hindenburg, and seems destined for the same fate, even as he artlessly tries to coax gullible passengers aboard. Someone with a larger-than-life bust of himself in his garden is obviously immune to embarrassment. The people who entrusted him with their billion-dollar business, not so much.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/sports/golf/lynch-as-greg-norman-s-clown-show-continues-his-saudi-bosses-can-t-be-laughing/ar-AAWxSkg?ocid=msedgntp&cvid=e77f3dbad26f4bd0b9d83068fc9d3ef2
Logged

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,625
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3736 on: April 25, 2022, 12:51:57 pm »
Norman has managed to destroy his own legacy, he has lost the plot.

Popularity down the drain, his future about as prosperous as a Russian tour operator
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline RedForeverTT

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,749
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3737 on: April 25, 2022, 11:25:12 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on April 25, 2022, 12:51:57 pm
Norman has managed to destroy his own legacy, he has lost the plot.

Popularity down the drain, his future about as prosperous as a Russian tour operator

I wouldnt be so quick to dismiss Norman. He is a better businessman than he was a golfer and that was widely acknowledged. In fact he was the sports billionaire that came before Tiger. When you think that not even Tyson, Mohammad Ali, Jack Nicklaus could achieve that. So he is beaten in round 1 but too early to tell if thats his demise..
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,800
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3738 on: April 29, 2022, 06:35:33 pm »
Rick Sheils interviews Lee Westwood. A little over an hour long.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QIgniKsTn6c&t=551s
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,625
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3739 on: May 1, 2022, 11:15:24 am »
Quote from: 4pool on April 29, 2022, 06:35:33 pm
Rick Sheils interviews Lee Westwood. A little over an hour long.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QIgniKsTn6c&t=551s
I'm sure he was at our game yesterday
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,800
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3740 on: May 2, 2022, 04:01:52 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on May  1, 2022, 11:15:24 am
I'm sure he was at our game yesterday

He was. They showed him on the telly.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,297
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3741 on: May 4, 2022, 05:52:06 pm »
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline SalisburyRed

  • No fun "budding young Tory"!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,976
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3742 on: May 6, 2022, 01:46:00 am »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on May  4, 2022, 05:52:06 pm
Sportswashing 101, Lee. Ya blert.

https://twitter.com/SkySportsGolf/status/1521825920167911424?s=20&t=OlYtpzJFbe7N2xDy9fAcWw

Richard Bland also gave us the great line, when briefly discussing his desire to play in the first Saudi tournament, "I want to respect Betfred."
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,920
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3743 on: May 11, 2022, 04:19:13 am »
Some push back from the PGA

Quote
PGA Tour refuses to release players for Saudi-backed opener

Phil Mickelson's request for a release to play on the first event of a new Saudi Arabia-funded golf tour has been turned down by the PGA Tour

The PGA Tour has refused to grant releases for players seeking to take part in the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series opener in England next month, multiple US media reports said Tuesday.
In a decision that puts the PGA Tour on a collision course with its players eager to play in the lucrative new series, the tour reportedly said in a memo distributed to members that no releases would be granted.

Former world number one and reigning PGA Championship champion Phil Mickelson is among the players who had requested a release to play in the tournament, along with England's Lee Westwood.

"As such, Tour members are not authorized to participate in the Saudi Golf League's London event under our Regulations.

Australian golfing great Greg Norman, the chief executive of LIV Golf, hit back at the decision.

"But no matter what obstacles the PGA Tour puts in our way, we will not be stopped. We will continue to give players options that promote the great game of golf globally."

Mickelson has not played since triggering uproar in February following publication of remarks made last year concerning the new series.

Mickelson subsequently apologized for the comments and announced he was taking some "desperately needed time away" from golf.

"I can't wait to leave this tour. I can't wait to get out of here," Garcia said at the Wells Fargo Championship.

Earlier Tuesday, Norman said an additional $2 billion in funding had been lined up for a 10-event series in 2023 and a league beginning in 2024.

https://www.news.com.au/breaking-news/pga-tour-refuses-to-release-players-for-saudibacked-opener/news-story/b6d1672e1a6a50901fac60ddd5a80702
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Dazzer23

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 834
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3744 on: May 12, 2022, 10:18:02 pm »
Does anyone know if any TV companies have bought rights to the LIV? Because surely without that it will quickly fade into obscurity whoever is playing.
Logged

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,533
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3745 on: May 12, 2022, 11:08:42 pm »
Football, now golf?, which sport will these barbarians throw their blood soaked cash at next, in an effort to wash their human rights abuses, war crimes and state sponsored assassinations?, is there a Saudi F1 GP yet? (I don't follow F1 so I wouldn't know).
Logged

Offline Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,702
  • JFT96.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3746 on: Yesterday at 02:40:30 pm »
I still think it'll be a damp squib. All the players who move the needle (post Tiger) aren't interested and therefore you are against the 8 ball already.
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,025
  • Truthiness
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3747 on: Yesterday at 10:51:56 pm »


'Look forward to his return to golf' is a hell of a lot more bitchy than I'd expect from the PGA.

Still, if Phil hadn't gambled away $10million in the last 4 years he could have defended his title.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,920
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3748 on: Today at 01:18:45 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 10:51:56 pm


'Look forward to his return to golf' is a hell of a lot more bitchy than I'd expect from the PGA.

Still, if Phil hadn't gambled away $10million in the last 4 years he could have defended his title.

Will be funny when his return to golf is at the LIV Golf event in London.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.
Pages: 1 ... 89 90 91 92 93 [94]   Go Up
« previous next »
 