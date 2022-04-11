I'm still not sure it's entirely a mental thing. His driving, after he tried to add 20 yards to match Bryson, isn't consistent anymore, and his short game can be a catastrophe. Are these technical or mental issues? I still think it's more technical than mental. He didn't play *badly* Thur - Saturday - he just didn't get close enough to the hole on approach and his putting is never the greatest anyway. But once he gets into a groove, there's very few players that can touch him.



He's like a footballer who does nothing for 80 minutes but still has the talent to welly one in from 30 yards and then hit a pinpoint perfect pass for the winner. That's great and all, but any chance can you do it for the previous 80 minutes?



Maybe he just needs JM Olazabal to give him a wake up call the Thursday of a major and tell him it's a Sunday and to ignore what his phone tells him



His putting isn't consistent enough, that's his problem on the greens at Augusta because the different contours and slopes and pace you need to get a feel for needs to last for 4 days, not just one good round. His wedge play isn't good enough, never mind consistent enough.But to your point, I do think it is mental. I've lost count of how many back door top 10s he gets. You see him early in tournaments short side himself with a wedge and then his shoulders go and it just goes from there. Seeing him come home with a wet sail after his chance had realistically gone wasn't a surprise, and it must add to his frustration big time. It is very easy to sit here and say 'just be a couple under going into the weekend' because if it was that easy we'd all be doing it.But all in all, it comes down to him not putting well enough over 72 holes, and being pretty dire from short distance in on the fairway.