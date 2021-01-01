« previous next »
Online fowlermagic

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3680 on: Yesterday at 08:53:48 pm »
The chasers are not going to get to - 10 so need Scheffler to drop three strokes at least to have a chance.

Sky are trying to make it interesting. Bit like England's chances to ever win something 😉
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3681 on: Yesterday at 08:54:30 pm »
Cam Smith is capable of burning up a few homes on the run, but Scottie just looks unfazed.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3682 on: Yesterday at 08:59:14 pm »
3 putt from crustash would have been all but over, still hanging on but needs a big swing soon doesn't he.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3683 on: Yesterday at 09:01:56 pm »
I mean, good on him and everything, but McIlroy isnt going to be troubling the lead, like theyre trying to make out, is he?  Earning himself a few more quid though.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3684 on: Yesterday at 09:21:54 pm »
Typical Rory , only plays well when he cant win and the pressure is off. Scottie is untroubled so far.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3685 on: Yesterday at 09:29:49 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Yesterday at 09:01:56 pm
I mean, good on him and everything, but McIlroy isnt going to be troubling the lead, like theyre trying to make out, is he?  Earning himself a few more quid though.
It's embarrassing how they do this everytime he has a Sunday charge when he has absolutely no chance of winning.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3686 on: Yesterday at 09:38:18 pm »
It's as if this is all new to them and they've never seen it before.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3687 on: Yesterday at 09:46:03 pm »
Rory just needs another eagle three birdies and Scheffler to choke a little. Easy
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3688 on: Yesterday at 09:47:49 pm »
Some round by Rory. Hopefully he can keep it going. Probably wont be enough but he is playing his socks off.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3689 on: Yesterday at 10:16:46 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 09:47:49 pm
Some round by Rory. Hopefully he can keep it going. Probably wont be enough but he is playing his socks off.
He only does it when the pressure is off
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3690 on: Yesterday at 10:26:12 pm »
And that might be all she wrote. A minute after getting a birdie, Smith sinks it in the drink on 12.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3691 on: Yesterday at 10:26:22 pm »
Cam makes a birdie on 11 to get within 3.

Then dumps his tee shot on the par 3 12th in Rae's creek.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3692 on: Yesterday at 10:29:55 pm »
Thats all, folks.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3693 on: Yesterday at 10:33:32 pm »
Scottie pars the 12th to stay at 10 under.

Cam gets a triple bogie, drops to 4 under.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3694 on: Yesterday at 10:34:05 pm »
Cam needs 2 Eagles and for Scottie to bogey them.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3695 on: Yesterday at 10:48:07 pm »
Wow!

It wont be enough, but wow all the same.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3696 on: Yesterday at 10:48:32 pm »
Rory on fire. A tad to late. Shame.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3697 on: Yesterday at 10:48:33 pm »
One of the greatest shots you'll ever likely to see from Rory and a sensational 64.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3698 on: Yesterday at 10:49:04 pm »
Stunning from Rory. What a Sunday.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3699 on: Yesterday at 10:49:22 pm »
Atleast Rory will keep Scheffler honest.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3700 on: Yesterday at 10:50:57 pm »
Wow. Shame
If hed just shot one or 2 under on the first day
What a bunker shot
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3701 on: Yesterday at 10:51:17 pm »
Morikawa holing from the bunker on 18 too. Those two had fun today.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3702 on: Yesterday at 10:51:24 pm »
What a round by Rory.holes from the bunker for a 64.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3703 on: Yesterday at 10:51:30 pm »
No idea how Faldo is still employed. Completely ruined that moment on CBS, the idiot.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3704 on: Yesterday at 10:53:49 pm »
Big miss by Scheffler. He should par in but who knows.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3705 on: Yesterday at 10:58:07 pm »
Was going to bed but guess we will have to see what happens now. Scheffler on his way to the green jacket but Rory definitely got his attention
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3706 on: Yesterday at 11:09:44 pm »
Scheffler is playing well. Rory needs him to mess up at least 2 holes which is possible but I doubt it.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3707 on: Yesterday at 11:20:50 pm »
Scottie birdies 15, 5 shot lead.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3708 on: Yesterday at 11:23:17 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 11:20:50 pm
Scottie birdies 15, 5 shot lead.
I'd fancy my own chances from that position
*Slaps three shots into the water on 16*
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3709 on: Yesterday at 11:23:58 pm »
Flat track romp home to a green jacket for the man "in form" this season!!

Unless.....
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3710 on: Yesterday at 11:25:29 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Yesterday at 10:51:30 pm
No idea how Faldo is still employed. Completely ruined that moment on CBS, the idiot.

What happened?
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3711 on: Yesterday at 11:28:47 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on April  9, 2022, 01:14:50 am
Cos I'm a total coward, I'm looking at the Cash Out Now button on my Scheffler bet with some interest.

Well, did you?

Or did you hang on until the finish?
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3712 on: Yesterday at 11:37:11 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 11:28:47 pm
Well, did you?

Or did you hang on until the finish?
No I took the advice from the posters  patrons on this thread and am waiting to collect shortly.

It won't be as much as when I bet on Danny Willett, but it'll pay for a nice dinner anyway.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3713 on: Yesterday at 11:41:42 pm »
Reckon Scheffler could play another 4 rounds an not get caught, playing solid as a rock in the majority of shots.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3714 on: Yesterday at 11:41:53 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 11:37:11 pm
No I took the advice from the posters  patrons on this thread and am waiting to collect shortly.

It won't be as much as when I bet on Danny Willett, but it'll pay for a nice dinner anyway.

 :thumbup
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3715 on: Yesterday at 11:54:36 pm »
Ho hum, yet another Texan to take home the green jacket.  :wave
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3716 on: Yesterday at 11:58:49 pm »
And the 2022 Masters Champion is Scottie Scheffler.   :champ
