I mean, good on him and everything, but McIlroy isnt going to be troubling the lead, like theyre trying to make out, is he? Earning himself a few more quid though.
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.
Some round by Rory. Hopefully he can keep it going. Probably wont be enough but he is playing his socks off.
Scottie birdies 15, 5 shot lead.
No idea how Faldo is still employed. Completely ruined that moment on CBS, the idiot.
Cos I'm a total coward, I'm looking at the Cash Out Now button on my Scheffler bet with some interest.
Well, did you?Or did you hang on until the finish?
No I took the advice from the posters patrons on this thread and am waiting to collect shortly.It won't be as much as when I bet on Danny Willett, but it'll pay for a nice dinner anyway.
Page created in 0.057 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 1.18]