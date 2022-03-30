« previous next »
Author Topic: The Golf Thread  (Read 150771 times)

Offline fowlermagic

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3520 on: March 30, 2022, 06:50:36 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on March 29, 2022, 11:30:31 pm

McCord, iirc, said the greens were bikini waxed, that's why they were so fast...or close to that. The Masters informed CBS, Gary was not invited back the next year.

On another occasion a fan went under the ropes and took a beer cup to scope some sand out of a bunker. Was arrested on the spot and ended up paying $20k in court costs and suffering depression. Nice guys there at The Masters

Love the event, would be a bucket list trip but like most elite private golf courses it's run by knobs. The higher up the ladder you go the greater the % of aholes you meet.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3521 on: March 30, 2022, 08:56:29 pm »
Yeah, to sum up the committee of the Augusta National best as, is, very conservative, in block capitals.

 You're out, & banned from ever returning over any sort of miss behaviour, no matter how trivial it is.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3522 on: April 3, 2022, 08:18:37 pm »
https://twitter.com/barrysvrluga/status/1510690913735127046

Looks like Tiger is doing the Masters this week.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3523 on: April 5, 2022, 09:03:44 am »
Happy Masters week

Bets active

Scottie Scheffler 28/1 2.50 each way. since in to about 14. pays the first 6 places

same player to win a major this year. 10.31 at odds of 12/1, this is now about 5/1

placed this week

Seamus Power 4 ew 75/1
SunJae Im  4 ew 50/1
Thomas Pieters  4ew 100/1

bottom 3 pay down to 10 places


There is usually a special at some point during the week of a player at even money to make the cut for 20 euro max, i usually bet that then back the same stake for them to miss the cut as that is usually above evens so the worst you will do is get your money back (paddy power)

Another special that sometimes appears is any player to get 2 eagles in one round. The 16th has seen some holes in one while 2, 8, 13 and 15 are eagle opportunities. I have a funny feeling someone once got 3 eagles in one round one year
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3524 on: April 5, 2022, 10:01:37 am »
Golf season only kicks off this week every year as even non golfers will watch a little of the Masters. Lots of first time winners this season so expecting one of the young guns to win his first jacket. Crazy to see Rory is now one of the elders in the top ten.

My old boss was a Scottish amateur champ 40 years ago and had the pleasure of an annual weekend stay in one of the cabins and play with one of the members who was a client. What a lucky bastard. I bet another mate is getting his ticket this week too as usually goes two days n even had dinner with Tom Watson and a member two years ago there. Another lucky devil who struggles to break 100 anytime we tee up but he reminds me the only way to Augusta for me is over the wall 🤣🤣
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3525 on: April 5, 2022, 12:51:04 pm »
Quote from: fowlermagic on April  5, 2022, 10:01:37 am
Golf season only kicks off this week every year as even non golfers will watch a little of the Masters. Lots of first time winners this season so expecting one of the young guns to win his first jacket. Crazy to see Rory is now one of the elders in the top ten.

My old boss was a Scottish amateur champ 40 years ago and had the pleasure of an annual weekend stay in one of the cabins and play with one of the members who was a client. What a lucky bastard. I bet another mate is getting his ticket this week too as usually goes two days n even had dinner with Tom Watson and a member two years ago there. Another lucky devil who struggles to break 100 anytime we tee up but he reminds me the only way to Augusta for me is over the wall 🤣🤣

You won't be doing that either. It shouldn't surprise you that Augusta National has security cameras everywhere along the perimeter.

I was there in the early 2000's on business and swung by Augusta to buy some merch. Long story short, they had an area at Gate 2 where you could pull in and park. There was a phone on a pole that was a direct line to the shop. So I used it and ordered some stuff, they said they'd send someone up in a golf cart with the stuff. ( Edit, btw, that phone is no longer there as I went back about 2012 and was going to get some more merch. They had redeveloped that area and took the phone out. I asked at the front desk of a small building they had put in there. Was told the only way to get merch now is to attend the tournament)

There was a security building there with those long arms so no one could drive thru. It was also the employees and delivery entrance.  And at the back of the driving range. So I walked over to wait for my package. As I got to the security building a guard came out and asked what I was doing. ( Now i'm thinking you stupid lumox you can see out your tinted window that I used the phone) So I told him I just placed an order and was told to wait for it here. As we walked passed the open door, i gave a quick sideways look as the guard used his foot to close the door. Inside were about 30 monitors of all areas of the perimeter and the like. With three guards inside ( well two plus my bezzie mate..lol).

The lad drove up with my package and the guard escorted me just past the front of the building and I walked over to my car and left.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3526 on: April 5, 2022, 04:00:02 pm »
Tigers press conference live in moments on https://www.masters.com/index.html
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3527 on: April 5, 2022, 05:15:02 pm »
He's playing of course which means Sky's coverage for the next three days will be what is Tiger doing today. Great to see him fit but the wall to wall coverage of him is nuts.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3528 on: April 5, 2022, 06:19:37 pm »
He said he wants to play.

He said he will play 9 holes tomorrow and reassess at that time to determine if he will play the tournament proper.

It's not about his swing or game. He said he's there to win and expects to be able to compete.

What he has to do is see how the right leg responds with the walking.

He also said he's in pain all the time playing golf. Has been since his back surgeries.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3529 on: April 5, 2022, 06:21:23 pm »
Quote from: fowlermagic on April  5, 2022, 05:15:02 pm
He's playing of course which means Sky's coverage for the next three days will be what is Tiger doing today. Great to see him fit but the wall to wall coverage of him is nuts.
It is a bit annoying at times. But he is a bigger draw than the rest of the field put together.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3530 on: April 5, 2022, 06:37:17 pm »
Hes the best to ever pick a stick up, its inevitable he gets all the attention. Sure wouldnt want to be Oosthuizen or Niemann though.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3531 on: April 5, 2022, 08:57:44 pm »
Quote from: KissThisGuy on April  5, 2022, 06:21:23 pm
It is a bit annoying at times. But he is a bigger draw than the rest of the field put together.

Maybe you could say that ten years ago as the game was really missing him but with the new guns coming in the past few years from the likes of Johnson, Spieth, Thomas to now Rahm, Morikiwa, Scheffler etc then the tour has a more solid foundation. Tiger took the game to new heights n riches and the new generation has added even more rewards to the tour. 2019 was Tiger's Jack 86 as will be remembered forever but the tour doesn't need him as desperately as they needed him after his downfall a decade ago.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3532 on: April 5, 2022, 10:11:10 pm »
Guys like Rahm, Morikawa, Spieth, Thomas and company are great for golf. The talent pool in golf is as deep and young as ever, which is awesome.

But Tiger doesn't move the needle, he IS the needle. Still.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3533 on: April 5, 2022, 10:28:27 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on April  5, 2022, 10:11:10 pm
Guys like Rahm, Morikawa, Spieth, Thomas and company are great for golf. The talent pool in golf is as deep and young as ever, which is awesome.

But Tiger doesn't move the needle, he IS the needle. Still.


Yep.

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3534 on: Yesterday at 08:52:13 am »
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5CdrEVoOX4w

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5CdrEVoOX4w" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5CdrEVoOX4w</a>

not sure how to insert it so you just click on the video without the link

masters theme for one hour

wonderfully soothing
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3535 on: Yesterday at 09:03:57 am »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on April  5, 2022, 10:11:10 pm
Guys like Rahm, Morikawa, Spieth, Thomas and company are great for golf. The talent pool in golf is as deep and young as ever, which is awesome.

But Tiger doesn't move the needle, he IS the needle. Still.


Potentially the first time I've ever agreed with one of your posts  ;D
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3536 on: Yesterday at 09:44:12 am »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on April  5, 2022, 10:11:10 pm
Guys like Rahm, Morikawa, Spieth, Thomas and company are great for golf. The talent pool in golf is as deep and young as ever, which is awesome.

But Tiger doesn't move the needle, he IS the needle. Still.

Tiger speaks everyone listens and is assuming that role the likes of Arnold and Jack have held in the game. In 2019 he rolled back the years to remind us how brilliant he was and how injuries / idiotic moments in his life robbed him of a decade of his career. The needle surged in 2019 n then again after his accident as the media loves the click bait Tiger creates. To see the crowd walk after him at the Masters is an insight into how every day has been for the man since he turned pro. 26 years of intense interest has driven the man a wee daft at times as you do wonder if some of the off course antics is attempts to knock himself off that pedestal.

Great to have seen every amazing shot of his career on tv and here we go again with the Tiger hysteria. The game laps it up.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3537 on: Yesterday at 11:16:44 am »
If the game laps it up, then it is surely a good thing for the game?
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3538 on: Yesterday at 01:32:24 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 11:16:44 am
If the game laps it up, then it is surely a good thing for the game?

It's OK now as the game is in a better place to move on without Tiger as a decade ago if he was not playing then the couch golfer turned off the tv. If the game can't do without a guy heading towards 50 then something might be wrong.

Anyway looking forward to watching the Par 3 this evening and see who will let their 5 year old putt a few times to avoid the jinx by winning it
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3539 on: Yesterday at 02:34:03 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 09:03:57 am

Potentially the first time I've ever agreed with one of your posts  ;D

I quite honestly can't remember a single interaction with you on this site, but glad to hear a point of mine finally got through!  ;)
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3540 on: Yesterday at 02:39:20 pm »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Yesterday at 01:32:24 pm
It's OK now as the game is in a better place to move on without Tiger as a decade ago if he was not playing then the couch golfer turned off the tv. If the game can't do without a guy heading towards 50 then something might be wrong.

Anyway looking forward to watching the Par 3 this evening and see who will let their 5 year old putt a few times to avoid the jinx by winning it

The game can do without him but its stronger with him.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3541 on: Yesterday at 03:22:33 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on April  5, 2022, 10:11:10 pm


But Tiger doesn't move the needle, he IS the needle. Still.

As far as the tv companies are concerned. Stuck at the end of a record going round and round till the end of time
 ;D

But, he transcends sports/race and is deserving of every accolade he receives
What he went through to get where he is, same as how Hamilton was treated when he was younger
Hopefully this is a thing of the past. Its the hope that kills you
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3542 on: Today at 09:27:40 am »
My mate is off to the Masters for today and tomorrow so might see if he can get some merchandise or even a couple of beer cups for me. Ceremonial tee this morning with Tom Watson (about time) joining Jack and Gary. Will be a sad day when they are gone and was wondering who might be next as still remember Nelson, Sarazen and Snead as the honorary starters. When the time comes i can see Crenshaw teeing it up with Watson but will we ever see a legend from the women's tour getting an invite to be a honorary starter?
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3543 on: Today at 12:30:24 pm »
Pretty windy today especially in the afternoon so Rory will have fun but tomorrow is suppose to be worse in the afternoon so let's see who can handle a wee breeze. Thomas, Oosthuizen and Lowry might be a fancy. There will definitely be some big scores out there so Rory is fecked
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3544 on: Today at 12:38:15 pm »
Backed my annual Oosthuizen and quite fancy Pieters at 70/1.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3545 on: Today at 12:39:19 pm »
Got Pieters at 100

He finished quite high the year Garcia won it and is a big hitter

Seems to be back to the form that got him to the ryder cup
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3546 on: Today at 12:40:48 pm »
Whos the 100/1 with? I know he was longer odds yesterday, but surely not come in that much!
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3547 on: Today at 12:57:53 pm »
paddy power

now 66

some drop
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3548 on: Today at 01:24:36 pm »
Cameron Smith for me - In good form and wont mind the cold windy conditions forecasted for the weekend.

Have to include Scottie Scheffler too, he is simply in too good form to ignore!
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3549 on: Today at 02:48:58 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 12:40:48 pm
Whos the 100/1 with? I know he was longer odds yesterday, but surely not come in that much!

BetVictor still 100/1
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3550 on: Today at 02:51:04 pm »
Quote from: Ziltoid on Today at 02:48:58 pm
BetVictor still 100/1
only 5 places

PP were doing 10, now doing 8

must be underway
