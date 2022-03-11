« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 83 84 85 86 87 [88]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Golf Thread  (Read 147627 times)

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,477
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3480 on: March 11, 2022, 12:03:49 am »
For the Rory fans. New short vid from TM.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P3l0y-syVQ0
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,417
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3481 on: March 15, 2022, 01:54:32 pm »
Good win for Cameron Smith

nearly threw it away at the end but held himself together

In other news Henrik Stenson has been announced as the 2023 ryder cup captain for Europe

I thought Luke Donald would get it, thinking out loud maybe they are holding him back for America in 2025, Donald lives in states and might be a better choice for that then Poulter who might rub up  the crowd the wrong way or vice versa.

Toss up between Westwood and Poulter for 2027 then although McDowell might be in the mix by that point. Lot can happen between now and then obviously

Just for fun ill guess Donald 2025, McDowell 2027, Westwood 2029
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,714
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3482 on: March 15, 2022, 04:36:56 pm »
Great win as thought he threw it away for m a second there but lovely 4th shot in on the 18th. His card for the day was crazy as only 4 pars 10 birdies n the rest bogeys. Just showed how aggressive he was and the putter was on fire at the start.

Think they are struggling to find guys who want to be captain as the likes of Stenson, Donald and Co could all still hit a purple patch and qualify for the team. Very few lads in their 50s who have not captained the team already but surprised Jimenez n even Karlsson did not figure.
Logged
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,477
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3483 on: March 15, 2022, 06:48:24 pm »
Rick Sheils has Nick Faldo on his youtube podcast. A little over an hour long. Really good interview.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YDx5MCnhbYI&t=3032s
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,672
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3484 on: March 15, 2022, 07:42:44 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on March 15, 2022, 06:48:24 pm
Rick Sheils has Nick Faldo on his youtube podcast. A little over an hour long. Really good interview.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YDx5MCnhbYI&t=3032s

Looking forward to it, he's really upping the star power of his guests at the moment, fair play to him.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Online nuts100

  • RAWK's Squirrel Accountant
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,697
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3485 on: March 16, 2022, 03:14:51 am »
Quote from: 4pool on March 15, 2022, 06:48:24 pm
Rick Sheils has Nick Faldo on his youtube podcast. A little over an hour long. Really good interview.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YDx5MCnhbYI&t=3032s

Enjoyed that - thanks
Logged

Offline fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,714
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3486 on: March 19, 2022, 09:43:38 am »
Might be a trip you take after wandering the Home of Golf or the beautiful links at Pebble Beach but sometimes the best memories are when you get off the beaten path. A teetime at 9pm, a refreshing pint at the local around 1am after walking off the 18th which is surrounded by stunning views and sunsets that never end. This is on my bucket list.



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/m1QHrZPK__w" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/m1QHrZPK__w</a>
Logged
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Offline frag

  • ile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,069
  • Weve been to...
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3487 on: March 20, 2022, 10:53:38 pm »
Sam Burns defends the Valspar, nailing a massive lengthy putt on 2nd playoff hole. His 3rd win in 22 starts is impressive, and up to to 10th in the world. This guys is definitely living up to the hype so far.
« Last Edit: March 21, 2022, 12:47:05 am by frag »
Logged

Offline Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,607
  • JFT96.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3488 on: March 21, 2022, 10:17:06 pm »
Quote from: frag on March 20, 2022, 10:53:38 pm
Sam Burns defends the Valspar, nailing a massive lengthy putt on 2nd playoff hole. His 3rd win in 22 starts is impressive, and up to to 10th in the world. This guys is definitely living up to the hype so far.

Thomas aside, he didn't really beat much over the weekend as harsh as that sounds and he left the door open for someone to walk through it but nobody could. He made some clutch putts for par, got up and down twice from having to chip out from the trees into the fairway and held his nerve in the playoff but absolutely fair play to him, he's another player who has came from the conveyor belt of talent in the US.

Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,477
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3489 on: March 23, 2022, 10:09:58 pm »
Faldo v Sheils  four hole match. About 22 minutes.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zfig_x7EoQ4
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline ScottScott

  • Thugby...It's just not rugger old chap!!!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,477
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3490 on: March 24, 2022, 11:28:24 am »
He's come a long way has Rick Shiels. Loved his podcast with Faldo and this video was brilliant. Mad how much insight they have in the game, and the little adjustments he suggests
Logged

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,185
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3491 on: March 24, 2022, 02:35:06 pm »
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,477
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3492 on: March 24, 2022, 03:50:20 pm »
Can't wait. Always love The Master. Very few adverts. All Golf.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,185
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3493 on: March 24, 2022, 04:10:33 pm »
One of the great weekends in all of sports.

Buddy of mine got tickets in the lottery to go to the Tuesday practice round and I'm beyond jealous. Thinking of giving him some money so he can snag me a polo or two. Dream of mine to go, even to a practice round, with my dad and brother. Hoping that one of these years, I'll get that beautiful email telling me I've been selected.
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Online RedForeverTT

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,574
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3494 on: March 24, 2022, 04:28:39 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on March 24, 2022, 03:50:20 pm
Can't wait. Always love The Master. Very few adverts. All Golf.

Its indeed the better ones. No ultra big billboards and beer throwing fans although being in America you still get a lot of Get in the hole yelled when a player teed off a 550 yard par 5.
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,071
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3495 on: March 24, 2022, 04:29:26 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on March 24, 2022, 03:50:20 pm
Can't wait. Always love The Master. Very few adverts. All Golf.

Probably because by the time they actually show some golf all the players have finished their round.
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,477
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3496 on: March 24, 2022, 05:51:51 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on March 24, 2022, 04:10:33 pm
One of the great weekends in all of sports.

Buddy of mine got tickets in the lottery to go to the Tuesday practice round and I'm beyond jealous. Thinking of giving him some money so he can snag me a polo or two. Dream of mine to go, even to a practice round, with my dad and brother. Hoping that one of these years, I'll get that beautiful email telling me I've been selected.

It's the ONLY chance of getting Masters merchandise. They don't sell online. The only way to get official Masters stuff is to actually attend the tournament.

Now if you're getting a Masters Hat, they come in sizes. 7,  7 1/8, 7 1/4, etc. So make sure you know your size. I didn't know that and a mate who went got me the green one with yellow USA map on the front, a 7 1/2,  but it's to big. I think it was $20 or $25.

This one:

« Last Edit: March 24, 2022, 05:57:17 pm by 4pool »
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,714
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3497 on: March 24, 2022, 07:13:17 pm »


The one tradition they should bring back is Miss Golf



This was a time when they were giving tickets away to attend the Masters. Now you probably need to shell out a few k to get a ticket.
« Last Edit: March 24, 2022, 09:01:19 pm by fowlermagic »
Logged
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,417
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3498 on: March 25, 2022, 09:39:30 am »
The night sergio won is on my favorite golf days ever, I found out the day before the Mrs was pregnant and we hadnt told anyone so it was just great.

I still watch his win a lot on youtube, everything about it was class

I am nearly 40 now, making a bucket list, not sure whether to include this purely because of cost but I might rustle enough money to go some day
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,417
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3499 on: March 25, 2022, 09:41:15 am »
Looking up the match play

Seamus Power has had two excellent wins this week

Walloped both Im and Cantlay and they are no mugs
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,124
  • Kloppite
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3500 on: March 25, 2022, 09:45:48 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on March 24, 2022, 04:29:26 pm
Probably because by the time they actually show some golf all the players have finished their round.

That's down to the organisers, who have always imposed limited live TV coverage, compared with other Golf tournaments, at one time only the back 9 was covered.
Logged

Online nuts100

  • RAWK's Squirrel Accountant
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,697
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3501 on: March 25, 2022, 04:28:28 pm »
A few of my golfing buddies are at Pinehurst https://www.pinehurst.com/

This is definitely one I'd love to play
Logged

Offline frag

  • ile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,069
  • Weve been to...
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3502 on: Yesterday at 07:58:29 pm »
Scottie v Kisner final will be great. This aint no fucking hobby.
Logged

Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,672
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3503 on: Yesterday at 09:10:47 pm »
Quote from: frag on Yesterday at 07:58:29 pm
Scottie v Kisner final will be great. This aint no fucking hobby.

 ;D

Love Kisner, hope he gets the job done.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline frag

  • ile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,069
  • Weve been to...
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3504 on: Yesterday at 09:14:32 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 09:10:47 pm
;D

Love Kisner, hope he gets the job done.

Same, however, cant begrudge Scheffler either. Hes been fantastic for over a year and would be his 3rd win this season and would be number 1. Massively impressive at 25.
Logged

Online nuts100

  • RAWK's Squirrel Accountant
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,697
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3505 on: Today at 03:13:07 am »
Quote from: 4pool on March 23, 2022, 10:09:58 pm
Faldo v Sheils  four hole match. About 22 minutes.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zfig_x7EoQ4

How much knowledge Faldo has is unbelievable
They just think differently to normal players. Fantastic
Logged

Offline Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,607
  • JFT96.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3506 on: Today at 11:25:49 am »
Well done to Scottie Scheffler, another win and now world number 1 at age 25. I made a point not long ago about Rahm being world number 1 and not actually winning all that much and I think Scheffler winning now 3 times in his last 5 starts proves my point a little bit. Of course guys can get hot, but with Scheffler he was knocking on the door a lot and once it opened he's sprinted through it. Winning is a habit and it'll be interesting to see how Scheffler goes from here because he's got a great game with no real weakness and now he knows how to win he'll cause many problems for people.

The point about Rahm was not a slight on him, I love him, but Scheffler has now won as many times in the past month or so than Rahm has in 2 years. I know world number 1 isn't just about winning, you accumulate points and Rahm has a tonne of top 10s and the like and is ultra consistent in the main, but I still stand by my point that he needs to win a little more.
Logged

Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,672
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3507 on: Today at 11:54:22 am »
I think it's just the nature of the game these days, they are all of such a high standard that no one will hold on to the top spot for that long. There's about 10-12 guys you could easily see as world no.1 now. Not sure it was ever like that before?
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,607
  • JFT96.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3508 on: Today at 11:55:53 am »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 11:54:22 am
I think it's just the nature of the game these days, they are all of such a high standard that no one will hold on to the top spot for that long. There's about 10-12 guys you could easily see as world no.1 now. Not sure it was ever like that before?

Absolutely. There is no standout best player, the standard as you say is so high in that regard. You can put a blanket over them.
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,071
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3509 on: Today at 12:32:43 pm »
Bring world number 1 is a whole different ball game. Hell have a lot more pressure and media to deal with at Augusta and beyond. That can make or break a player.
Logged

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,417
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3510 on: Today at 12:33:37 pm »
Have him backed for masters for a while now

there was a great offer too of 12/1 for him to win any major this year

Solid player, i remember he got a big win over rahm in the ryder cup too so clearly a big match player, I think Rahm was a bit tired that day but credit where it is due
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,185
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3511 on: Today at 05:52:02 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on March 24, 2022, 05:51:51 pm
It's the ONLY chance of getting Masters merchandise. They don't sell online. The only way to get official Masters stuff is to actually attend the tournament.
[/img]

Yes I am aware, hence me stating that I am giving my buddy some of my money to go buy me some things.  ;)
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp
Pages: 1 ... 83 84 85 86 87 [88]   Go Up
« previous next »
 