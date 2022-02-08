« previous next »
Author Topic: The Golf Thread

fowlermagic

Re: The Golf Thread
February 8, 2022, 10:44:25 am
The Hojgaard twins look pretty special as what a start to their careers as multiple wins inside their first dozen starts. Naturally long unlike some others who had to bulk up and swing like a bollix putting serious pressure on their bodies. :p Will be interesting to see these bomb hitters work on their short game as DJ was crazy good when he was long but erratic but once he dialed his short game in he went into another level of brilliance.

Heros tour on now and a wee scramble with very enjoyable tv coverage as players are mic up and having a laugh. 8 under for9 holes is winning it which is some scoring.
frag

Re: The Golf Thread
February 8, 2022, 03:35:29 pm
Varner III draining a 100+ ft putt for eagle on 18 to win it was insane, Bubba Watson put on a great charge.
fowlermagic

Re: The Golf Thread
February 13, 2022, 09:32:41 am
Different decades but one hell of a response to a shot in a million, well its about 2500 to 1 for Tiger and for the rest of us hackers 12,500 to 1 but in front of 20000 fans I say one in a million again ;)


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/lqcsmUZU5ic" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/lqcsmUZU5ic</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/EduujxPmRJA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/EduujxPmRJA</a>


« Last Edit: February 13, 2022, 09:35:57 am by fowlermagic »
bryanod

Re: The Golf Thread
February 13, 2022, 09:38:51 am
That was immense, this tourny has been one love go for years....
RedG13

Re: The Golf Thread
February 13, 2022, 09:43:36 am
Quote from: bryanod on February 13, 2022, 09:38:51 am
That was immense, this tourny has been one love go for years....
Next year it in the same city as the super bowl the same weekend too. It about 31 miles(50 km) apart though
fowlermagic

Re: The Golf Thread
February 13, 2022, 09:48:33 am
I have seen a rain delay but beer delay only occurs on one hole in the world ;) Not sure the green keeper was delighted with a couple of hundred beer can pitch marks on the green but makes this tournament one of a kind. Had a good laugh watching the steward lose it on the tee box and threw the Quiet Please sign up in the air as he joined the celebrations.
fowlermagic

Re: The Golf Thread
February 13, 2022, 11:29:56 pm
Gone to a playoff. Have to say Scheffler is the oldest 25 year old i have seen in a while. Looks fifteen years older.
4pool

Re: The Golf Thread
February 13, 2022, 11:54:03 pm
Quote from: fowlermagic on February 13, 2022, 09:32:41 am
Different decades but one hell of a response to a shot in a million, well its about 2500 to 1 for Tiger and for the rest of us hackers 12,500 to 1 but in front of 20000 fans I say one in a million again ;)


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/lqcsmUZU5ic" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/lqcsmUZU5ic</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/EduujxPmRJA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/EduujxPmRJA</a>





That's nothing...how about two days in a row at that tournament.


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yjEh9Az6JGY

« Last Edit: February 13, 2022, 11:59:14 pm by 4pool »
fowlermagic

Re: The Golf Thread
February 14, 2022, 10:22:45 am
And followed it up with a 330 yard drive that gave him a putt for eagle, 4 under for two holes. Dont ask me why they dont use the 16th for a playoff afterwards as the crowds would hang on there just in case and would surely be ten times better atmosphere to win the tournament.
Crosby Nick

Re: The Golf Thread
February 14, 2022, 10:26:46 am
Quote from: fowlermagic on February 13, 2022, 11:29:56 pm
Gone to a playoff. Have to say Scheffler is the oldest 25 year old i have seen in a while. Looks fifteen years older.

What?! Hes 25?! Thats incredible.
paulrazor

Re: The Golf Thread
February 14, 2022, 10:37:46 am
Quote from: fowlermagic on February 13, 2022, 09:32:41 am





they didnt really research those images well

no way thats Scott Hoch, plus Hal Sutton was used twice
« Last Edit: February 14, 2022, 10:39:18 am by paulrazor »
nuts100

Re: The Golf Thread
February 14, 2022, 07:46:58 pm
Its mental
200k supporters per day. Fucking insane
I watched a putt on Sunday on the 16th. Think it was Cantley. The ball hit a mark, probably caused by beer cans and it jumped 2inches in the air

They want a Ryder cup there. Can you imagine it. Would be more boisterous than bethpage.
Lone Star Red

Re: The Golf Thread
February 14, 2022, 09:07:51 pm
https://www.cbssports.com/golf/news/pga-tours-attractive-fun-atmosphere-highlighted-by-soulless-saudi-invitational-super-golf-league-proposal/

Good article from Kyle Porter on the stark contrast between the two desert golf tournaments in the span of a couple of weeks. Sure, the PGA Tour has a lot of flaws that need addressing, but compared to the sportswashing bullshit that Saudi Arabia is trying to pull off, it's night and day.
fowlermagic

Re: The Golf Thread
February 15, 2022, 10:09:52 am
Quote from: nuts100 on February 14, 2022, 07:46:58 pm
Its mental
200k supporters per day. Fucking insane
I watched a putt on Sunday on the 16th. Think it was Cantley. The ball hit a mark, probably caused by beer cans and it jumped 2inches in the air

They want a Ryder cup there. Can you imagine it. Would be more boisterous than bethpage.

On one hand I be curious to see how crazy it would be but on the other hand it could be bloody awful as not sure I would want the 16th hole atmosphere on all the holes plus the national stupidity in the odd few  (the odd few x fold at that venue) you get sometimes at these matches as a European lines up a putt. Probably would a PR nightmare as love the Ryder Cup atmosphere as its brilliant but not too hostile. When it gets too hostile as it has at a couple of venues it sours the event I think.

The WM is more like a hockey game in terms of atmosphere and I can only imagine its mostly corporate invitees esp at the 16th who are there for the fun than the golf. Then again thats how the biggest events are these days, vast majority are corporate and the local team fans lose out unless they have 4k for a ticket.
« Last Edit: February 15, 2022, 10:12:53 am by fowlermagic »
Statto Red

Re: The Golf Thread
February 15, 2022, 11:03:17 am
Yeah, there won't be the crowd behaviour that you see at the WM, if Scottsdale hosts the Ryder Cup, crowd regs would be similar to most Ryder Cups, & not the WM.

I don't think they'll ever bid to host it, but a Ryder Cup at Augusta would be fun too
paulrazor

Re: The Golf Thread
February 15, 2022, 12:59:48 pm
thought new york would be great in 2025 but the crowd would probably be too rowdy for me

Looking forward to 2027 in Limerick.

fowlermagic

Re: The Golf Thread
February 15, 2022, 01:42:29 pm
Ryder Cup crowds usually are kept around 45k a day as on two of the days you only have four groups out in the am/pm so divide 45k between 4 matches and its a little nutty. Basically I tried to follow a match or two but ended up camping on the course near a large outdoor TV watching them play and saw about an hour or two of actual live golf.

Anyway hearing Mash Potatoes or Dilly Dilly on every shot from a few hundred knobs gets old pretty quickly as in it was no longer funny if ever funny  a decade ago.

paulrazor

Re: The Golf Thread
February 15, 2022, 01:48:23 pm
Quote from: fowlermagic on February 15, 2022, 01:42:29 pm
Ryder Cup crowds usually are kept around 45k a day as on two of the days you only have four groups out in the am/pm so divide 45k between 4 matches and its a little nutty. Basically I tried to follow a match or two but ended up camping on the course near a large outdoor TV watching them play and saw about an hour or two of actual live golf.

Anyway hearing Mash Potatoes or Dilly Dilly on every shot from a few hundred knobs gets old pretty quickly as in it was no longer funny if ever funny  a decade ago.


I laughed my head off the first time I heard mashed potato

Sort of thing thats funny once, not 39238103810983109831083109 times
4pool

Re: The Golf Thread
February 15, 2022, 07:24:48 pm
A tour of the 2022 Taylor Made tour van.

Or, what Pro's have that the rest of us don't.  ;D


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H9rKUrx7sV4
nuts100

Re: The Golf Thread
February 16, 2022, 05:33:35 pm
Have been invited to play in a pro-am event that supports the Korn Ferry tour

Haha lets see how shit I really am  ;D ;D ;D

Hope theres no fuckers near the tee or about 240 yards on the right, they be fucked  ;D
fowlermagic

Re: The Golf Thread
February 17, 2022, 07:09:43 pm
Looks like this new tour is enticing a few guys from the main tour as apparently 20 of them signed on already. Adam Scott rumoured to be one of them.

Enjoy the proam Nuts as i definitely would shank one of the tee with a few hundred spectators looking on.
nuts100

Re: The Golf Thread
February 17, 2022, 07:16:37 pm
Quote from: fowlermagic on February 17, 2022, 07:09:43 pm
Looks like this new tour is enticing a few guys from the main tour as apparently 20 of them signed on already. Adam Scott rumoured to be one of them.

Enjoy the proam Nuts as i definitely would shank one of the tee with a few hundred spectators looking on.

If i aim for them I'll definitely miss and hit it straight lol
Lone Star Red

Re: The Golf Thread
Yesterday at 05:52:43 pm
Quote from: nuts100 on February 16, 2022, 05:33:35 pm
Have been invited to play in a pro-am event that supports the Korn Ferry tour

Haha lets see how shit I really am  ;D ;D ;D

Hope theres no fuckers near the tee or about 240 yards on the right, they be fucked  ;D

The one at Rangers GC in April??
4pool

Re: The Golf Thread
Yesterday at 06:13:30 pm
Tiger Woods press conference before the tournament

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fci7JS_wfUk
nuts100

Re: The Golf Thread
Yesterday at 08:09:37 pm
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Yesterday at 05:52:43 pm
The one at Rangers GC in April??

Sky Creek $150 a man to play - if I play I'm playing with my buddy that tried to make it on tour but is now going to head up the massive new PXG store in Florida
He plays off +3 and will be there as an amateur  ;)
BarryCrocker

Re: The Golf Thread
Today at 12:03:44 am
Mickelson Super League motives laid bare

Phil Mickelson's motives for potentially joining a breakaway golf league have been laid bare in an extraordinary extract from a new biography of the six-time major winner.

Mickelson is one of the players most closely associated with the possible rival to the PGA Tour, which is being spearheaded by Australian former world No.1 Greg Norman and backed by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund.

The 51-year-old has previously admitted the threat of a new league has given the players leverage to squeeze more money out of the PGA Tour, and admits he is not even certain he wants the breakaway to succeed.

In an interview with Alan Shipnuck for his forthcoming book, "Phil: The Rip-Roaring (and Unauthorized!) Biography of Golf's Most Colorful Superstar", Mickelson also claims the new league is an attempt at "sportswashing" by the Saudi regime.

Ahead of February's Saudi International, Amnesty International UK's CEO Sacha Deshmukh urged players to understand that the tournament "is part of a wider Saudi attempt to use the excitement and glamour of sport to distract from the country's appalling human rights record."

Mickelson admitted he has concerns about Saudi Arabia's human rights record in a telephone interview with Shipnuck last November, adding: "They're scary mother******* to get involved with.

"Knowing all of this, why would I even consider it? Because this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reshape how the PGA Tour operates.

"They've been able to get by with manipulative, coercive, strong-arm tactics because we, the players, had no recourse. As nice a guy as [PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan] comes across as, unless you have leverage, he won't do what's right.

"And the Saudi money has finally given us that leverage. I'm not sure I even want [the SGL] to succeed, but just the idea of it is allowing us to get things done with the [PGA] Tour.

"The Tour likes to pretend it's a democracy, but it's really a dictatorship. They divide and conquer.

"The concerns of the top players are very different from the guys who are lower down on the money list, but there's a lot more of them. They use the top guys to make their own situation better, but the top guys don't have a say."

https://thewest.com.au/sport/golf/mickelson-super-league-motives-laid-bare-c-5741317
nuts100

Re: The Golf Thread
Today at 03:17:59 am
Despise mickleson more than Reed if thats possible
Absolutely twat
Lone Star Red

Re: The Golf Thread
Today at 03:47:07 am
Quote from: nuts100 on Yesterday at 08:09:37 pm
Sky Creek $150 a man to play - if I play I'm playing with my buddy that tried to make it on tour but is now going to head up the massive new PXG store in Florida
He plays off +3 and will be there as an amateur  ;)

Very nice!

Ah, Sky Creek. A round there was part of my high school teams tryouts, have nightmares of that place.  ;D

My dad has some kind of practice membership there, hes up there 2-3 times a week on the range and putting green and plays 18 there about once or twice a month. Nice course, despite my PTSD!
