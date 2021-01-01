Please
Print
Author
Topic: The Golf Thread
4pool
Re: The Golf Thread
«
Reply #3320 on:
Today
at 01:44:04 am
Last 8--
Martin--397
Colton--382
Justin--403
Bryson--391
Bryson had to finish top 2 to get to the semis. He missed by 7 yards.
«
Last Edit:
Today
Today at 01:49:26 am by 4pool
»
Logged
4pool
Re: The Golf Thread
«
Reply #3321 on:
Today
at 01:48:33 am
409 and 398 were the top 2 drives in the next group.
Logged
4pool
Re: The Golf Thread
«
Reply #3322 on:
Today
at 01:54:12 am
Final 4, top 2 advance to the final:
Justin James--418
Bryce Verplank--404
Martin Borgmeier--376
Kyle Berkshire--425
Logged
4pool
Re: The Golf Thread
«
Reply #3323 on:
Today
at 02:00:38 am
Final 2.
6 balls. 2 and 1/2 minutes to hit them in.
Current World Champion Kyle v a previous World Champion Justin.
Kyle Berkshire--422--defended his title
Justin James--418
Logged
