Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3320 on: Today at 01:44:04 am »
Last 8--

Martin--397
Colton--382
Justin--403
Bryson--391

Bryson had to finish top 2 to get to the semis. He missed by 7 yards.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3321 on: Today at 01:48:33 am »
409 and 398 were the top 2 drives in the next group.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3322 on: Today at 01:54:12 am »
Final 4, top 2 advance to the final:

Justin James--418
Bryce Verplank--404
Martin Borgmeier--376
Kyle Berkshire--425
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3323 on: Today at 02:00:38 am »
Final 2. 
6 balls. 2 and 1/2 minutes to hit them in.

Current World Champion  Kyle  v a previous World Champion Justin.

Kyle Berkshire--422--defended his title

Justin James--418
