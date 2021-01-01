19-9. USA needed a statement and got one. Most of the top golfers are American and were involved in this win. The big test is in Rome. An American win there, and I'll be thrilled.



Europe has heavily relied on its top golfers to consistently produce, and they did. But age and form have been issues. The top European golfers of the last two decades or so weren't just Ryder Cup specialists. They were also consistent Major contenders, winners, and top-ranked golfers. These days, the younger guys haven't really been there. Westwood is 48. Poulter is 45. Sergio can still do it at 41, but he's not young anymore either. The devastating Rose/Stenson pairing are older and out of form. Guys like Donald and MacDowell are long gone. Everyone would've bet that Molinari would be here, but he's completely fallen off after 2018. Europe really needs younger guys like Hatton and Fitzpatrick to take the next step. They're still young and have been in multiple Ryder Cups. They need to up their game. Fleetwood really seems to relish this tournament, and Hovland's got a lot of talent. They also need Molinari back in form for his home country and maybe someone like Rose to recapture some form. While this hasn't been McIlroy's competition over the years, he also needs to step up. Add Rahm to that mix, and 2023 looks more promising for Europe.



But as Gerry and others have pointed out, the talent on the American side is pretty insane. Someone like Will Zalatoris is only 25, already has multiple Top-10s in majors and wasn't even close to making the team. He finished 2nd in his first Masters start. Like Morikawa winning two majors at his debut. That's the talent gap. There's enough talent now that American captains can leave problem children like Patrick Reed out if he's not in good form/injured. They call him "Captain America," he was 11th in the Ryder Cup rankings, and the team didn't even remotely need him. While Europe has to call on a 48-year old Westwood and a 45-year Poulter for one last hurrah.



All the pressure was on the US to finally deliver with this next generation, and they did. Now it's Europe's turn to respond. Guys like Hatton, Fleetwood, Fitzpatrick, etc who routinely pile up good Ryder Cup points with strong European tour performances need to up their game to become Ryder Cup stalwarts alongside Rahm (and possibly Hovland and Rory of course).