Author Topic: The Golf Thread  (Read 125298 times)

OOS

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3240 on: Yesterday at 09:38:15 pm »
And it's over!
Logged


Ray K

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3241 on: Yesterday at 09:40:50 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 09:38:00 pm
Done now then isn't it?
It was done Friday night really.
Logged




John C

  
  
  
  
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3242 on: Yesterday at 09:56:40 pm »
Congrats USA, superb 3 days of golf. Not many people will see such a destruction in their lives watching this great sport and event.

Awesome display.
Logged

Libertine

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3243 on: Yesterday at 09:57:01 pm »
Quote from: johnj147 on Yesterday at 09:25:38 pm
We'll.humped .what's worrying is that American team very young..can't see Europe winning it for a long long time ..

Things can change very quickly. The US usually have a superior team on paper (in terms of rankings) but it doesn't always translate to success. And home advantage is still huge.

Europe does need some newer and younger players to step up though. And for the likes of McIlroy to find form again.

Well done to the US, well deserved winners. But it will be a quickly forgotten tournament.
Logged

Kekule

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3244 on: Yesterday at 10:02:07 pm »
Ah well. Not a classic, but it was never really going to be. Still, some fun was had watching which is all that matters from the perspective of a casual viewer like myself.  Im not going to lose any sleep over what might happen in two years time either.

On to something else for a bit ;D
Logged

Gerry Attrick

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3245 on: Yesterday at 10:05:43 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Yesterday at 09:37:31 pm
Me reading this thread the last few days.  ;D


I'm from England but I was cheering America on. Firstly, because I backed them and secondly, I don't care for the European players. They mean nothing to me, I prefer watching Americans. They're just better.
Logged

johnj147

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3246 on: Yesterday at 10:06:10 pm »
Poulter still unbeaten in singles )
Logged

BIG DICK NICK

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3247 on: Yesterday at 10:09:56 pm »
Necking their Bud Lights now are they? :D
Logged

Lone Star Red

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3248 on: Yesterday at 10:10:05 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 10:05:43 pm
I'm from England but I was cheering America on. Firstly, because I backed them and secondly, I don't care for the European players. They mean nothing to me, I prefer watching Americans. They're just better.

Outside of Poulter, I genuinely have nothing against most of these European players. Love Rahm to bits and I was there on the edge of my seat cheering on Sergios Masters win a few years back. And I can go back to cheering against Bryson and Brooks!

Just been enjoyable to see quite a few people on this thread get all twisted up about hoodies and drunk Midwesterners and whatnot. And people cheering for a team flying a flag that your country is no longer a part of.  ;D

Logged




BIG DICK NICK

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3249 on: Yesterday at 10:11:53 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 10:05:43 pm
I'm from England but I was cheering America on. Firstly, because I backed them and secondly, I don't care for the European players. They mean nothing to me, I prefer watching Americans. They're just better.

And thirdly, youre a bit odd.
Logged

johnj147

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3250 on: Yesterday at 10:18:06 pm »
Logged

fucking appalled

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3251 on: Yesterday at 10:20:59 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Yesterday at 09:37:31 pm
Me reading this thread the last few days.  ;D



Tremendous :D

Not true of course, pretty much every European in this thread has been magnanimous in what was always like to be a drubbing. But its reassuring that you match your countrymens dignity in victory.
Logged


Gerry Attrick

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3252 on: Yesterday at 10:21:14 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 10:11:53 pm
And thirdly, youre a bit odd.

Correct. Not sure being non plussed by a team that is an entire continent is proof of it, but correct all the same.
Logged

BIG DICK NICK

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3253 on: Yesterday at 10:25:03 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 10:21:14 pm
Correct. Not sure being non plussed by a team that is an entire continent is proof of it, but correct all the same.

:D

Sorry, was an unfair comment.

But the whole point of the Ryder Cup is to get behind some random Scandinavians, tubby Welshmen, bearded Spaniards etc. Thats the fun part for me anyway, given were almost always the underdogs in terms of world rankings.
Logged

sinnermichael

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3254 on: Yesterday at 10:26:49 pm »
Even if away points counted double, we still wouldn't have won.
Logged

John C

  
  
  
  
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3255 on: Yesterday at 10:32:48 pm »
The interviews are really, really interesting aren't they.
Europe certainly have a togetherness, Poulter backing his captain - they just got stuffed by a clinical set of brilliant golfers.
Their distraught and pain in that defeat is tangible.
Logged

BIG DICK NICK

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3256 on: Yesterday at 10:34:24 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 10:32:48 pm
The interviews are really, really interesting aren't they.
Europe certainly have a togetherness, Poulter backing his captain - they just got stuffed by a clinical set of brilliant golfers.
Their distraught and pain in that defeat is tangible.

Who was it Tom Watson had a very public falling out with when the Americans got humped at Gleneagles?
Logged

Yosser0_0

  
  
  
  
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3257 on: Yesterday at 10:50:35 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 10:34:24 pm
Who was it Tom Watson had a very public falling out with when the Americans got humped at Gleneagles?

Jeremy Corbyn?

Logged


Dougle

  
  
  
  
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3258 on: Yesterday at 11:02:36 pm »
Too little too late but fair dues to Mc Ilroy, Poulter, Westwood in particular. I enjoyed that over the weekend.
Logged

John C

  
  
  
  
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3259 on: Yesterday at 11:06:44 pm »
Don't know Nick?

Some great scenes there, loved that line up.

Shame its all over. Great tournament.
Logged

BIG DICK NICK

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3260 on: Yesterday at 11:08:27 pm »
Well played USA.

Always a great watch as you say. Stricker always seemed a very good egg.
Logged

Dave McCoy

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3261 on: Yesterday at 11:17:27 pm »
The world would be better off if every course were turned into a public park and housing but I'm here to stan for my country.

Logged

johnj147

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3262 on: Yesterday at 11:18:17 pm »
Record points win 19.9 ,😂
Logged

skipper757

  
  
  
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3263 on: Yesterday at 11:19:13 pm »
19-9.  USA needed a statement and got one.  Most of the top golfers are American and were involved in this win.  The big test is in Rome.  An American win there, and I'll be thrilled.

Europe has heavily relied on its top golfers to consistently produce, and they did.  But age and form have been issues.  The top European golfers of the last two decades or so weren't just Ryder Cup specialists.  They were also consistent Major contenders, winners, and top-ranked golfers.  These days, the younger guys haven't really been there.  Westwood is 48.  Poulter is 45.  Sergio can still do it at 41, but he's not young anymore either.  The devastating Rose/Stenson pairing are older and out of form.  Guys like Donald and MacDowell are long gone.  Everyone would've bet that Molinari would be here, but he's completely fallen off after 2018.  Europe really needs younger guys like Hatton and Fitzpatrick to take the next step.  They're still young and have been in multiple Ryder Cups.  They need to up their game.  Fleetwood really seems to relish this tournament, and Hovland's got a lot of talent.  They also need Molinari back in form for his home country and maybe someone like Rose to recapture some form.  While this hasn't been McIlroy's competition over the years, he also needs to step up.  Add Rahm to that mix, and 2023 looks more promising for Europe.

But as Gerry and others have pointed out, the talent on the American side is pretty insane.  Someone like Will Zalatoris is only 25, already has multiple Top-10s in majors and wasn't even close to making the team.  He finished 2nd in his first Masters start.  Like Morikawa winning two majors at his debut.  That's the talent gap.  There's enough talent now that American captains can leave problem children like Patrick Reed out if he's not in good form/injured.  They call him "Captain America," he was 11th in the Ryder Cup rankings, and the team didn't even remotely need him.  While Europe has to call on a 48-year old Westwood and a 45-year Poulter for one last hurrah.

All the pressure was on the US to finally deliver with this next generation, and they did.  Now it's Europe's turn to respond.  Guys like Hatton, Fleetwood, Fitzpatrick, etc who routinely pile up good Ryder Cup points with strong European tour performances need to up their game to become Ryder Cup stalwarts alongside Rahm (and possibly Hovland and Rory of course).

Logged


4pool

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3264 on: Today at 12:55:43 am »
Before this Ryder Cup, Morikawa and Hovland were both playing college golf in the USA when the previous one was held.

They along with Matthew Wolff were the can't miss golfers.

Hovland and Wolff played together in school.
Logged


nuts100

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #3265 on: Today at 02:35:00 am »
The talent coming through is insane
My boy plays on varsity at high school

The top 2 players are already sponsored by callaway and others. KJ Chois some is one of the varsity kids. He has a full ride to duke. The other one has a full ride to OU. They are shooting in the 60s most tournaments and arent winning. Its fucking insane

They all went to state and got hammered. Low score over 4 rounds was 15under. Shot by a 15 year old. They play off the tips.

Parents sell everything and drop 20-30k a year on coaches in the hope of their kid making it.

My boy wont make it and hes better than me. Its brutal.

These Americans have now found a formula that works. Weve had some amazing players over the past 30years. But theres no seve Faldo Lyle Woosie langer coming through. Best European is rahm and he plied his trade at Arizona state.

So much money over here compared to Europe. Plus the soccer moms tell their kids they are brilliant. British way is to say, you could be better. Massive difference in psychology
Logged
